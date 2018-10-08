Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent Margaritas

This week, Fratelli La Bufala launches $10 pizza night, Drunken Dragon hosts a collaboration dinner with Cantina La Veinte, Biscayne Bay Brewing celebrates Oktoberfest with $3 bites and half off German beers, and Pao by Paul Qui hosts a chef-collective dinner.

EXPAND Courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala

$10 Pizza Night at Fratelli La Bufala. Launching Monday, Miami Beach's Fratelli La Bufala will offer a lineup of 20 pizzas for $10 each. The special, which is available for dine-in only, includes the diavola, topped with spicy salami and mozzarella, and the tartufo, with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, and truffle oil. Otherwise, swing by any Wednesday in October for $3 beers, including Wynwood Brewing's La Rubia. 437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-0700; flbmiami.com.

