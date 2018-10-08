 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent Margaritas
Courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent Margaritas

Clarissa Buch | October 8, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Fratelli La Bufala launches $10 pizza night, Drunken Dragon hosts a collaboration dinner with Cantina La Veinte, Biscayne Bay Brewing celebrates Oktoberfest with $3 bites and half off German beers, and Pao by Paul Qui hosts a chef-collective dinner.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent MargaritasEXPAND
Courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala

$10 Pizza Night at Fratelli La Bufala. Launching Monday, Miami Beach's Fratelli La Bufala will offer a lineup of 20 pizzas for $10 each. The special, which is available for dine-in only, includes the diavola, topped with spicy salami and mozzarella, and the tartufo, with mozzarella, mushrooms, sausage, and truffle oil. Otherwise, swing by any Wednesday in October for $3 beers, including Wynwood Brewing's La Rubia. 437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-0700; flbmiami.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent Margaritas
Wine Dinner With Frattoria dei Barbi at Macchialina. Monday, Macchialina will host a wine dinner with vino by Italy's Frattoriadei Barbi. Guests can sip a welcome pour and chat with the winery's export manager, Raphaella Guidi Ferderzoni. Dinner will include four courses by chef/owner Michael Pirolo, each paired with a different wine. Reserve vintages of the winery’s celebrated Brunellos will be poured, and all of the wines from the dinner will be available to order. Tickets cost $85 per person. Seats are limited and should be reserved in advance. 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Call for reservations.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent MargaritasEXPAND
Oktoberfest at Biscayne Bay Brewing. The brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest with $3 jumbo pretzels smothered in beer cheese and mustard, $3 bratwurst hot dogs, $5 pretzel and sausage platters, and half off all German-style beers. Through Sunday, October 14, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent MargaritasEXPAND
Chef Collective Dinner at Pao by Paul Qui. Wednesday, Kyu cofounder/chef Michael Lewis will team up with Paul Qui at Pao inside the Faena for a one-night-only collaborative meal. The menu has not been released, but expect a mix of Asian-inspired items created by Qui and Lewis, as well as a few never-before-seen items from Kyu's and Pao's upcoming new menus. Seatings at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at Pao by Paul Qui, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Tickets cost $95 via sevenrooms.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent Margaritas
Homecookin' Chef Collab Series at Drunken Dragon. Savor the flavors of Cantina La Veinte's Santiago Gomez and Drunken Dragon's Xavier Torres at the first edition of Drunken Dragon's collaborative culinary series. The five-course family-style meal will blend Mexican and Korean barbecue. A peek at the offerings reveals duck carnitas with hoisin mole, kimchee pico de gallo, and salsa tatemala, along with pozole ramen, a traditional Mexican corn soup with Japanese flair. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Fried chicken from Coop.
The OG Supper Club Launch at St. Roch Market. Take a trip around the world during a food tour of St. Roch Market in the Design District. Presented by the OG Supper Club, a Miami-based experiential dinner club launched by mother-daughter duo Leslie Wolfson and Lauren Melamed, the evening will include samplings from all 11 vendors, including pasta from Dal Plin, vegan treats from Chef Chloe, and Southern food from Coop. In addition, expect live music by DJ Derek Walin of Dream Machine and complimentary craft cocktails by Miami Cocktail Company. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Roch Market, 140 NE 39th St., Suite #241, Miami; miami.strochmarket.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent MargaritasEXPAND
60-Cent Margaritas at Rusty Pelican and Whiskey Joe's. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Specialty Restaurants Corporation, which owns Rusty Pelican and Whiskey Joe's. To celebrate the milestone, both restaurants will offer a throwback menu Monday, October 8, through Sunday, October 21, complete with Polynesian-themed items such as a crab cake with tiki sauce ($10), teriyaki steak ($19.58), and pineapple cheesecake ($6). Also, on Thursday, October 11, Dave’s Margaritas will be sold at both restaurants for 60 cents each. (Limit two per person and must include an appetizer or entrée purchase.) Through Sunday, October 21, at Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818, therustypelican.com; and Whiskey Joe's, 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-423-6590, whiskeyjoesmiami.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: OG Supper Club, $10 Pizza, and 60-Cent MargaritasEXPAND
Cooking Class to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness at Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a healthy-cooking class at Brimstone. In collaboration with Baptist Health, head chef Julio Martinez will teach participants how to create three dishes, including a kale and chicken salad, ratatouille lentil penne, and berry compote. A certified nutritionist will be onsite to answer questions about the ingredients. Tickets cost $20, and proceed will benefit breast cancer research as part of the Shops of Pembroke Pines' initial Get Your Pink On! 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 11, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 954-430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

