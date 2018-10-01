Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Croqueta Day, Seed Restaurant Week, and Iron Fork

This week, Sergio's celebrates Croqueta Day with a free party, the Standard's Lido Bar hosts a Nashville hot-chicken pop-up, Seed Food & Wine's restaurant week launches across South Florida, and New Times' Iron Fork returns.

Croqueta Day at Sergio's Coral Way. Sergio's will celebrate 20 million croquetas sold when Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez proclaims Monday, October 1, Croqueta Day. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy croquetas, cafecitos by Bustelo, mojitos by Havana Club, and brews by Hatuey Beer — all free — as well as live music and other entertainment. 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 1, at Sergio's Coral Way, 3252 Coral Way, Miami; 305-529-0047; sergioscuban.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Standard

Nashville Hot-Chicken Pop-Up at the Standard. Every first Monday of the month, the Standard's Lido Bar will offer a hot-chicken special complete with pimento mac and cheese, baked beans, and skillet cornbread. Order a half or whole bird ($12 to $24) with $6 sides. Seating is first come, first served. 7 p.m. to close Monday, October 1, at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. RSVP via hotchicken.splashthat.com.