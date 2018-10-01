Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Croqueta Day, Seed Restaurant Week, and Iron Fork

This week, Sergio's celebrates Croqueta Day with a free party, the Standard's Lido Bar hosts a Nashville hot-chicken pop-up, Seed Food & Wine's restaurant week launches across South Florida, and New Times' Iron Fork returns.
Croqueta Day at Sergio's Coral Way. Sergio's will celebrate 20 million croquetas sold when Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez proclaims Monday, October 1, Croqueta Day. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy croquetas,
Nashville Hot-Chicken Pop-Up at the Standard. Every first Monday of the month, the Standard's Lido Bar will offer a hot-chicken special complete with pimento mac and cheese, baked beans, and skillet cornbread. Order a half or whole bird ($12 to $24) with $6 sides. Seating is first come, first served. 7 p.m. to close Monday, October 1, at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. RSVP via hotchicken.splashthat.com.
Seed Restaurant Week in Miami. Seed Food & Wine is adding another milestone to its lengthy lineup of plant-based firsts: Seed Restaurant Week. The vegan restaurant week launches Monday across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. More than 20 venues, ranging from juice bars and fast-casual spots to upscale restaurants, are set to participate. They include Love Life Cafe, Manna Life Food, Raw
Three-Course, $23 Lunch at Novikov. Now that Miami Spice 2018 has come to a close, Novikov has launched a $23 discounted lunch menu available Monday through Friday. Begin with miso soup or a seaweed salad, followed by appetizers such as saffron sweet corn dumplings or a salmon avocado roll. Entrées include tofu with seasonal vegetables and mango cashew chicken. Make it a four-course affair with a $6 dessert. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Novikov, 300 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.
New Times' Iron Fork at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Thursday, New Times' Iron Fork will take over the Hyatt Regency Miami with an evening of delicious food from favorite local restaurants, as well as two exciting culinary showdowns. Ben Goldman of Planta South Beach will take on Jorge Ramos of Barley: An American Brasserie in a head-to-head battle. The competition, hosted by chef Ralph Pagano of Naked Taco, will include a two-round cooking competition for the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence and bragging rights. WSVN news anchor and Bite With Belkys host Belkys Nerey will host the second-annual student showdown, in which two Johnson & Wales students will compete for the Michael Shikany Knife of Excellence Award and a scholarship to help them continue their education in culinary arts. In addition to watching the competitions, Iron Fork attendees can feast on offerings from favorites such as Amore de Miami, Toro Toro, Taula Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Finka Table & Tap, Amelia’s 1931,
