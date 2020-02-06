Doral Food & Wine Festival Highlights the City's Emerging Culinary Scene

Doral is undergoing a renaissance. Once filled with chain restaurants, a vibrant nightlife and dining experience now awaits those willing to head to west Miami-Dade.

If you have been considering a visit to explore Doral further, there is no better time than during the Doral Wine & Food Festival March 21 and 22. Now in its fourth year, the event promises a significant array of eateries boasting delicious bites and a lively experience for the whole family.

The two-day festival will feature top chefs, headline performances by soon-to-be-announced artists and an amazing selection of food, wines, and spirits. Back this year is the crowd favorite: a beer garden where you can enjoy a cold brew. The event will also feature a barista experience, where guests can enjoy designer coffee beverages.

Ico and Natalia Manzanero of Ico-U-Go Productions founded the event in 2016 to bring awareness to the city's burgeoning food scene. Says Ico, "Moving to the city of Doral in 2016 and being in the beverage, marketing and entertainment industry we noticed that it was a beautiful fast-growing city and every beautiful city has its own food and wine festival."

The husband and wife duo set about to produce a festival that caters to the entire family. "Visitors can expect an incredible event for people of all ages. It's an incredible outdoor event with lots of restaurants, wines, spirits, desserts, a beer garden, kids zone, celebrity chef demonstrations and much more."

The festival's lineup includes favorite Doral restaurants such as 107 Steak & Bar, CMX Cinebistro, the Doral Yard, Top Golf, and others. In addition, the Beer Garden Food Truck Invasion offers diverse bites paired with craft beer. Visitors can also expect demonstrations by local celebrity chefs, wine pairing classes, and a kids zone with train rides, bounce houses, and cooking activities.

General admission tickets cost $25 and include 12 sampling tickets good for food, wine, beer, or spirits. Additional food items cost $5 and $8, and sweets cost $3.

VIP tickets cost $115 per day and include 12 sampling tickets good for food, wine, beer, or spirits. In addition, VIP ticketholders have access to an exclusive area with additional restaurants serving unlimited bites.

The festival also benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, with one dollar for every ticket sold benefiting the Memphis-based facility.

In the past four years, the festival has grown, with about 10,000 attendees estimated for 2020. Ico says the key to the event's success is in its diversity and value. "Every year the festival keeps getting bigger and better with bigger celebrity chef names on our chef demonstration stage and our live entertainment will definitely keep you dancing and grooving."

Doral Food & Wine Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; doralfoodandwinefestival.com. Tickets cost $25 to $115; children 12 and under are free.