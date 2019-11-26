Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Presents Chefs Cook Keto Event for Epilepsy Awareness

No stranger to gathering talented chefs around a single culinary focus, Jeremiah Bullfrog has successfully brought several tasting events to Miami this year including: Duck Duck Goose, Pop Ramen, P.I.G. Pork Is Good, and the just announced Chefs Cook Keto.

Taking place at Cvltvra Restaurant at the Gabriel Hotel in Downtown Miami on December 11, Chefs Cook Keto is going to be a fun time with plenty of eating, drinking, and live music, but will also have an educational component for those looking to learn more about the increasingly popular way of eating and how to make keto-friendly food at home. A ketogenic diet is one that is more about a lifestyle than a diet fad, and focuses on high fat low carbohydrate intake in order to get your body to burn fat instead of glucose by being in a state of ketosis.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the diet "helps to control seizures in some people with epilepsy". To help the public learn more about how a keto diet can help people with this disorder, Epilepsy Florida is one of the main partners of the event.

Jeremiah Bullfrog tells New Times: "My brother has epilepsy. He's had it since I was a kid, so I grew up with it and know how hard it can be for people who can't control their seizures. The first I heard about the keto diet was on a podcast, and how especially in young patients that diet alone can help control seizures. For me as a chef, that's just amazing. You always hear 'you are what you eat', but literally how you eat can seriously affect your health."

Being on the keto diet himself, Jeremiah sees a tremendous opportunity within the culinary world to bring his knowledge to the table and serve up some delicious food with his peers. The event lineup so far includes Norman Van Aken, Brandon Baltzley of Buffalo Jump in Boston, Fabian Dipaolo of Cvltura, Kurtis Jantz of Armani Casa, Sasha Ariel of Madruga Bakery, James Strine of Trophy Room in West Palm Beach, and Giselle Pinto of Sugar Yummy Mama.

Each chef is serving up a keto-friendly dish, and Jeremiah will be doing a cooking demo as well, incorporating the good kind of fats like avocado and eggs, while putting his chef twist on it with possibly a pate dish. "I'm super stoked to be able to show people who are eating keto or paleo or low carb in general how cool keto can be. The takeaway from this event is whether you're keto or not, you can eat the food and feel like you've had a ridiculously good meal." His passion is evident, even alluding to a possible keto cookbook in the works.

While strict keto dictates no booze at all, this event will have cocktail offerings that are spirits focused and provide low or zero sugar options for those who want to partake. Live music will be performed by local guitarist Danny Hayoun, who played at Jeremiah's Pop Ramen event in September. His Queen covers and other great notable jams will be the backdrop for inviting conversation and gathering among friends during the holiday season.

So whether you're keto curious or not, this event will be an opportunity to try unique creations by amazing chefs, support a great cause for Epilepsy Florida, and maybe learn a thing or two as you get inspired for those New Year's resolutions.

Chefs Cook Keto. 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Cvltvra; 1100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com