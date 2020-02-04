 


  • Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Get Your Presale Tickets to New Times' Brew at the ZooEXPAND
Ian Witlen

Get Your Presale Tickets to New Times' Brew at the Zoo

Laine Doss | February 4, 2020 | 9:00am
Lions and tigers and beers — oh, my!

That's what you'll be saying at New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

The beer fest, now in its 11th year, is set to return Saturday, May 2, with suds and spirits from around the world, food, live music, and entertainment — all at Zoo Miami.

Participating breweries include Concrete Beach, Hop Life, Funky Buddha, Sun King, and many others.

Get your tickets at a special presale price today, February 4, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, February 9, at 10 p.m. Use presale code BREWS to take advantage of this offer.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited sampling of more than 100 local and international beers, live musical performances, and access to food for purchase.

Brewmaster tickets cost $70 and include early entry to the event at 7 p.m., unlimited sampling from more than 100 local and international beers in the general-admission area, exclusive beer tappings available only in the Brewmaster area, a commemorative gift, live musical performances, and access to food for purchase.

VIP tickets cost $80 and include early entry to the event at 7 p.m., unlimited sampling from more than 100 local and international beers in the general-admission area; a commemorative gift; exclusive beer tappings in the Brewmaster area; complimentary food, full-size beer pours, and spirit sampling in the VIP area; live musical performances; and complete access to the general-admission and Brewmaster areas.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com, and remember to use code BREWS to take advantage of the presale offer.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St.,
Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40 to 80.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times.

