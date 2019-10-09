Beat Culture Brewery Makes a Brew with Iron Beer Soda

As a kid, Beat Culture Brewery co-founder Alan Espino remembers drinking Iron Beer from a can. The fun was pretending he and his siblings and cousins were indeed drinking beer.

"We were born and raised with it," said Espino. "It had a permanent space in our refrigerator. Even today, my grandmother still keeps a can of it queued up for when I visit her. As a kid, we used to joke around saying we were drinking beer. I'm sure I'm not alone there."

That's why, years later, Espino was inspired to pay homage to the beer of his childhood at his Miami-based brewery.

In its most basic form, Iron Beer—pronounced "ear-on-bare"—is not actually beer. The non-alcoholic, carbonated beverage has its origins in Cuba. When Castro's regime began nationalizing entities, dozens of companies began to flee the country. While Bacardi is one of the most well-known, reestablishing itself in Puerto Rico, Iron Beer chose to set up shop in Miami.

"It's already hard enough to open a business. Now imagine having to pick up, do it all over again, but now in a different country and in a different language," said Espino. "That is the story of a lot of people down here. That is the story of my family."

Iron Beer survived the transition and continued on. A lot has changed over the years but the flavor has not. Described as a "fruitier Dr. Pepper", it's the epitome of comfort food—but with an amazing story behind it.

"The idea for Beat Culture's rendition is very much rooted in our childhood naivety," said Espino. "This brewery is a friends and family affair. We are all Miami-born and raised. A side from making beer, our goal is to be able to celebrate all things great and unique about this city. And, aside from being a fan of the product, I also admire the fact that they are a local, family-owned company."

Espino and Beat Culture head brewer and co-founder, Erik Durr, reached out the owners of Iron Beer. They met in-person to discuss the idea, shared a few pints, and received the family’s vote of confidence to make a beer that reflects the company's legacy.

Both Espino and Durr spent countless hours taste-testing, brainstorming, and designing the recipe to be "just right"—something that represents the brand while adding Beat Culture's re-imagined touch to it. The final iteration Durr describes as an island-spiced brown ale.

While you can say Coke and Pepsi, Sprite and Sierra Mist, or Sunkist and Crush taste pretty similar, nothing tastes quite like Iron Beer, says Espino.

Taste it on Saturday, October 19, when the limited release of their homage to Iron Beer goes on tap at their Miami brewery. The beer will be available in 12-ounce bottles, just as Iron Beer was once packaged. The brewery’s kitchen will also be serving Cuban-inspired fare all day.

Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen. 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; beatculture.com.