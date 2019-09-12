Your Guide to Oktoberfest 2019 in Miami

The original Oktoberfest that started in 1810 was essentially a wedding reception that has persisted for more than 200 years on an annual basis. Like Saint Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo, it's now observed in hundreds of cities worldwide, including Miami.

The marriage between Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen brought festivities including horse racing, parades, and eventually beer — the main attraction of the modern-day Oktoberfest. Märzen beer is traditionally served at the two-week-long festival, which runs from September 21 through October 6 in Munich this year.

Approximately 6.3 million people visited Germany for Oktoberfest in 2018, according to Thirsty Swagman, a travel agency for German beer festivals, which is a little more than the entire population of the Miami metro region. However, instead of traveling overseas, Oktoberfest can be celebrated right here. South Florida has dozens of festivals to bring the celebration home this year. Check the dates and times carefully, since local Oktoberfest celebrations begin in September and run throughout the fall.

Drink beer. Have fun. Courtesy of Beerfest

Miami-Dade



Abbey Brewing Company. This is the Abbey Brewing Company's 24th-annual Oktoberfest party. On tap that evening will be craft and traditional German beer and food, Jägermeister shot specials, and pig roast. 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, September 29, at 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.

Batch Gastropub. Batch Gastropub is serving beermosas (a beer mimosa) and micheladas for its bottomless brunch to commemorate the beginning of Oktoberfest. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.

Brickell Oktoberfest Bar Crawl. Brickell's second-annual Oktoberfest Bar Crawl starts at Blackbird Ordinary and progresses to several more venues (to be announced) with beer, food, music, and Oktoberfest swag. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 5, at 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-389-1092; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $20 and $15 each for groups of four or more.



The Butcher Shop. Nearly two weeks of Oktoberfest events will include German food and drink specials on a daily basis, plus a DJ on the weekends, and contests such as chugging a liter of beer and stein hoist. 11 a.m. to midnight daily Tuesday, October 1, through Sunday, October 13, at 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com. Admission is free.

Concrete Beach Brewery Blocktoberfest. Concrete Beach Brewery's fifth-annual Blocktoberfest will feature a local beer fest at its Social Hall featuring all Miami breweries including Wynwood Brewing Company, Veza Sur Brewing Company, Beat Culture Brewery, Biscayne Brewing Company, and MIA Beer Company. Noon to midnight Saturday, September 21, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Admission is free.

Decktoberfest at the Wynwood Marketplace. Seasonal beers, live music, beer games, and a Rock the Stein competition with a $100 bar tab as a grand prize. There will be food, of course, and $2 fireball shots. Ladies drink free beer all night long. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, September 12; Thursday, September 19; and Thursday, September 26 at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. Now in its 25th year, this is a well-organized Oktoberfest that keeps the party going for ten days. Held in the Bierhaus Plaza, you'll find authentic German food, live bands, and Märzen draft beer all day long. 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, October 3, through Saturday, October 12, at 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc. Admission is free.

German American Social Club Miami. At the club's 62nd consecutive Oktoberfest. celebrate with German food and beers, folk dancing, and live music. There will be bounce houses, magicians, and large open spaces for kids. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 11; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 12, and Saturday, October 19; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 13 and Sunday, October 20; at 11919 SW 56 St., Miami; 305-552-5123; gascmiami.org. Tickets cost $10 to $30.

German International Parent Association. This annual Oktoberfest event brings together each of the organization's schools to celebrate German language and culture. The celebration features food, drinks, and musical performances from students. It's a fundraising activity and 100 percent of the proceeds support the school's German language curricula. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at 5790 Sunset Dr., Suite 137, Miami; gipa.org. Food and drink tickets cost $1 each and are available via gipa.org.

Grovetoberfest. One of Miami's largest annual beer tasting festivals with more than 500 craft beers returns to Coconut Grove. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-461-2700; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets range from $44 to $84.



Eurostars Langford. A re-created version of Bavaria's traditional fall festival with bratwurst, music, cocktails, and $3 La Rubia blond ales from Wynwood Brewing Company each Friday from September 6 through October 5. 4 to 10 p.m. at 121 SE First St., Miami; 305-420-2200; bloomskybarmiami.com.

North Beach Oktoberfest. Live entertainment will be flown in from Austria and Germany, including the Pech and Schwefel Band and Vroni, respectfully. There's also traditional Bavarian food on the menu. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 28, and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; oktoberfestinmiami.com. Admission is free.



Tripping Animals Brewing Co. Oktoberfest in Doral is happening at Tripping Animals Brewing Company with an entire weekend celebration. The brewery will release two new beers, a hefeweizen and a marzen. Along with beers there'll be special edition merchandise, traditional German fare provided by Offsite.Miami and Gorilla City Sandwiches, and German-style music. A brewers competition will be hosted on Sunday. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, at 2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $20.



Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami. The Wharf Miami's second-annual Oktoberfest along the Miami River. There will be live music; drink specials; and German-inspired dishes prepared by food trucks including OG Ceviche and Seafood, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, and more. Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, October 5, and noon to midnight Sunday, October 6, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Wynwood Oktoberfest Bar Crawl. Now in its second year, this is an Oktoberfest with multiple participating venues. The crawl starts at Shots Miami and includes nearly a dozen places like El Patio, the Butcher Shop, J. Wakefield Brewery, and Veza Sur Brewing Company. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, September 28, at 311 NW 23rd St., 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Wynwood Brewing Company. An Oktoberfest celebration at Wynwood Brewing Company that includes Bavarian-inspired food, games, beer, and a "hold the stein" contest. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Wynwood's Octoberfest. It's the tenth-consecutive Sam Adams Octoberfest and will include a grand photo booth and beer hall, pumpkin-themed everything, live music, good, "Brewlympics" beer games, and beer. It's a dog-friendly festival too. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, September 27; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, September 28; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 29; at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwoodsoctoberfest.com. Tickets cost $12 to $30.

EXPAND Cheers! Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Broward

Beachside Bar and Eatery Oktoberfest. During this two-day festival, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park will be transformed into a quaint German village with bier gardens, a tented dining area, and festive decor. A German-American menu will feature bratwurst, pretzels, grilled chicken sandwiches, and more. The first day will feature a beer fest with regional brewers and the festival's second day will feature Broward-only brewers. Saturday, October 12 from 2 to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 1399 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-2900; parkandocean.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

German American Club of Hollywood. Three Saturdays of Oktoberfest at the German American Club of Hollywood includes a Miss Oktoberfest pageant, performances by Bavarian folk dancers, music by Bob Houston, The Auerhahn Schuhplattlers, beer, food, and gemütlichkeit (the German term for a state of warm friendliness and cheer). Saturday, September 28 from 4 to 11:30 p.m.; October 12 from 4 to 11:30 p.m.; October 26 from 4 to 11:30 p.m. at 6401 Washington St., Hollywood; 954-322-6227; germanamericanclubhollywood.org. Tickets cost $10.

Hollywood Brewing Company. For Oktoberfest, this brewery is giving a free pint of beer with its German sausage platter each weekday in September. From 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 305-414-4757; hollywood.beer.

Jamtoberfest. At the FTL Art Walk in MASS District, there'll be an Oktoberfest celebration with unlimited beer samples, live music, and delicious German fare. September 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. at 899 NE 5th Ter., Fort Lauderdale; jamtoberfest.com. Tickets cost $25 and include unlimited beer samples and a souvenir beer mug with lanyard.

Oakland Park Oktoberfest. Funky Buddha Brewery is throwing a three-day Oktoberfest celebration with several attractions including a dachshund dash, a doggie fashion show, dancing, food and drink, a biergarten, and games such as stein races, beer barrel races, and an apple strudel eating contest. It's the 15th annual celebration. Friday, October 4 from 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, October 5 from 1 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, October 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Jaco Pastorius Park at 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-630-4200; oaklandparkfl.gov. Tickets cost $5 per person, kids 12 years or younger get in free.

SAGE Oktoberfest. Wilton Manors' SAGE of South Florida is celebrating Oktoberfest at Ambry Restaurant, a German-American restaurant. Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 3016 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-771 7342; ambryrestaurant.net.

Let's celebrate with brewskis! Courtesy of Sam Adams Octoberfest

Palm Beach

American German Club Palm Beach. Two weekends of everything Oktoberfest at the American German Club in Palm Beach. There will be authentic German cooking, domestic and imported beer, carnival, The Heldensteiner straight from Munich, an appearance by Miss Oktoberfest 2019 Toni Sinn and her court, and more. Friday, October 11 from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, October 12 from noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, October 13 from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, October 18 from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, October 19 from noon to 11 p.m.; Sunday, October 20 from noon to 8 p.m. at 5111 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth; 561-967-6464; americangermanclub.org.

Barrel and Brewtoberfest. A 3K run (barely two miles) with beer, German food, local vendors, and live music to follow. Saturday, October 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Grandview Public Market located at 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach. Tickets are $45.

The Brass Tap. Oktoberfest at The Brass Tap with food and drink specials. Details to be determined. Saturday, October 5, 2019 from noon to midnight at 950 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach; 561-413-3782; brasstapbeerbar.com.

Due South Brewing Company. The brewery's eighth annual event will feature three days of German food, polka music, and beer releases every day. Commemorative steins are available for $11 and include the first fill. Thursday, September 26 from noon to 10 p.m.; Friday, September 27 from noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, September 28 from noon to 11 p.m. at 2900 High Ridge Rd., Suite 3, Boynton Beach; 561-463-2337; duesouthbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Royal Palm Brewing Company. This brewery will celebrate Oktoberfest with a German food menu, music, marzen, and commemorative steins. Saturday, September 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. at 543 N. State Rd., 7 Suite 103, Royal Palm Beach; 561-792-5822; royalpalmbrewing.com.

West Palm Beach Oktoberfest Brewery and Distillery Crawl. This second annual beer crawl includes five stops and a mix of breweries and distilleries. All locations are within walking distance. Presented by SFLHops, the organizer(s) of this crawl highly recommend proper Oktoberfest attire. Saturday, October 19 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. starting at Ookapow Brewing Company at 1142 Old Okeechobee Rd., West Palm Beach; sflhops.com. Tickets cost $6 to $20.