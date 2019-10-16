Miami Halloween 2019 Bar and Restaurant Guide

Miami, a city full of strange stories and interesting characters year-round, is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween. And because the Magic City moves to a Latin beat, many Miamians also observe the coinciding Mexican holiday Día de lost Muertos, AKA Day of the Dead. So expect a plethora of events to pop up this weekend through next Saturday. To help you narrow them down, here are the best happenings at local bars and restaurants for you to channel your alter ego and toast to loved ones who've passed.

Andy Warhol at the Anderson

The traveling disco pop-up party Peach Room will return to the Anderson for an Andy Warhol-themed takeover Saturday, November 2. Perhaps the closest any of us will get to attending one of Warhol's infamous studio parties, the night will be full of surprises, outrageous performers, and characters to transport you to the artist's '70s heyday. Guests are encouraged to don their best disco attire and channel their inner Warhol muse. The guest wearing the best costume will win a copy of the coffee-table book Andy's Muse. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 2, at 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Scary Salsa at Ball & Chain

Calle Ocho will be creepy and spicy this year, because Halloween falls on Salsa Night at Ball & Chain. Conjunto Progresso will headline a "Scary Salsa" dance party. Expect Halloween-themed dance shows all weekend, and guests are invited to dress in costume every night. 8 p.m. to late Thursday, October 31, through Saturday, November 2, at 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Under the Sea at Blackbird Ordinary

Blackbird's Christmas in July party was just the pregame for what's in store for Halloween. The Brickell bar is going all-out with an "Under the Sea" theme, transforming the entire indoor and covered outdoor space into an underwater world. Whether your interpretation is more along the lines of The Little Mermaid or Pirates of the Caribbean, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this takeover, spanning three weekends. Expect themed drinks, costumed staff, and a DJ setup inside a giant octopus. 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, October 18, through Saturday, November 2, at 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Bodega will pour tequila and mezcal for its festive Día de los Muertos celebration. World Red Eye

Día de Los Muertos at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Grab some tacos and be transported through the porta-potty portal to Mexico for Day of the Dead. Bodega will throw its annual Día de los Muertos party, where you can enjoy tequila specials by Casamigos and dance to tunes spun by a live DJ. There promises to be no shortage of revelers adhering to the "drop-dead gorgeous" dress code. 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday, November 1, at 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Admission is free.

Yelloween at Cvltvra

Veuve Clicquot's annual Yelloween will land at Cvltvra inside the downtown Miami hotel Gabriel this year. Step into the Latin-Mediterranean restaurant on Halloween to find it transformed into a haunted mansion. Cvltvra will offer themed cocktails such as the Witches Brew and Monster Mash, music by Los Wizzards, costume and dance contests, table service, and an overnight stay package. Tickets include light bites, Veuve Clicquot, and Hennessy cocktails from 7 to 11 p.m. and a DJ spinning until later. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-808-3507; cvltvra.com. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.

Carnaval Sensuel at the Deck at Island Gardens

For an elevated waterfront experience alongside megayachts, head to the Deck at Island Gardens for Carnaval Sensuel. Live carnival acts and musical performances — along with DJs Vincent Daubas and Ata B — will entertain guests all night. General admission costs $30 at the door and includes one cocktail, or opt for a three-course, $59 prix fixe of delicacies such as lobster risotto and grilled branzino. Tables and cabanas are available for the bottle-popping crowd. 8 p.m. to late Thursday, October 31, at 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-531-3747; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $30 at the door.

Scary Dinner and a Movie at Generator Miami

If old-school thrills are your thing, head to the European boutique hostel Generator in Miami Beach for dinner and a movie that will have you jumping out of your seat. Generator will host two screenings of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. The $100 ticket for two includes the movie, two appetizers, one entrée to share, a dessert to share, and a bottle of wine. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; staygenerator.com. Tickets cost $100 per couple via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Lost Boy Courtesy of Lost Boy

Winter Olympics at Lost Boy

New Times' Best Bar in Miami will host the Lost Boy Winter Olympics to get revelers in a chill state of mind. The bar will morph into a ski lodge for a night offering fun memorabilia, Aspen-inspired decor, festive drinks such as "shotskies," and tunes spun by DJ G.Brown all night. Wear on your raddest '80s winter sports gear, because a medal ceremony at midnight will honor the best and most ridiculous looks. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at 157 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-372-7303; lostboydrygoods.com. Admission is free.

Open-Mike Night and Costumes at National Hotel

The Art Deco District mainstay will host an open-mike night at its Blues Bar in the lobby to get revelers in the Halloween spirit a day early. Playing jazz, blues, pop, and Broadway favorites, the lobby of the National Hotel will host an interactive show and a costume contest. Expect specials such $8 tapas, two-for-one drinks, and a mezcal cocktail to celebrate Día de los Muertos. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Admission is free, but singers are encouraged to RSVP with their song choice to sales@nationalhotel.com.

A Night to Dismember Halloween Party at No. 3 Social

The rooftop above Three Restaurant in Wynwood is keeping ladies' night alive on Halloween. Grab your ghouls and head to No. 3 Social for half off drinks for ladies, plus those in costume will be treated to complimentary sparkling wine, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Sway to the tunes of DJs Hilda and Dan K while enjoying rooftop views and sipping a Witches Cauldron cocktail for a wicked good time. 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday, October 31, at 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Circus Freak Show at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

Step right up to the Circus Freak Show. During the two-week pop-up, Sweet Liberty will be decked out in hauntingly freaky decor. Expect interactive characters, live entertainment, special events, and costumed bar staff. Pick your poison from the cocktail menu, savor circus-themed food from a special menu, and devour treats from a carnival stand we hope will be manned by a creepy carny. 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, through Thursday, October 31, at 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.

Rocky Horror at the Sylvester

Presenting its rendition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the team at the Sylvester will be ready to do the Time Warp again Halloween night. Alex Norton will be your host of a three-night extravaganza including costume contests in four categories — individual, couple, group, and "most Miami" — judged by local tastemakers MVM Miami, Chat Chow, and Beyond South Beach. Enjoy drink specials by Bacardi and unique bar food. The party will continue into the weekend with Friday's Italian Disco Fever, offering Campari and Peroni specials plus a set by DJ JenniFoxx, and Saturday's Día de Los Muertos celebration, featuring face painters, tequila and mezcal specials, and beats by DJ Organicks. 8 p.m. to late Thursday, October 31, through Saturday, November 2, at 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548; thesylvesterbar.com. Admission is free.