Thesis Hotel Hosts an Open-Air Market With Produce From Rancho Patel

Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables has launched an artisan and produce market. Slated to take place every third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the property’s open-air courtyard, Market @ Thesis will bring together local vendors who sell everything from wellness products to produce and artisanal goods.

"Market @ Thesis celebrates our surrounding area and the different small businesses that make our community so special," Cindy Ferreiro, senior marketing manager for the hotel, tells New Times. "The hotel was designed with a community-centered style and we always envisioned a recurring marketplace of some sort in the paseo. Launching the market at this moment, and bringing together our neighbors and hotel guests in a distinct way to support our community, is very powerful."

This Sunday, May 16, the lineup will feature 18 vendors, including Handmade Beauty (body oils, nail polish, body Scrubs), the Healthy Move (gluten-free health food alternatives), Flour & Weirdoughs (baked goods), Puro Cielo (jewelry), Aire & co (accessories), Living Con Calma (candles), Top Dawg Treats (organic dog treats), and the Bloom Room (florals).

Thesis pastry chef Amy Kalinowski will host a stand of baked goods, offering cookies, croissants, banana bread, cinnamon rolls, muffins, and more, while beverage director Shawn Giorgio will offer a selection of boozy and non-boozy ice pops for guests to enjoy. Niven Patel, a James Beard Award-nominated chef who runs the hotel's Mamey restaurant, will sell produce from his farm, Rancho Patel.

"Chef Niven’s passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients is something we love to showcase and we wanted to give the local community the opportunity to prepare these special ingredients in the comfort of their own homes," says Ferreiro. "All aspects of our food and beverage offerings at Thesis are locally driven, from cocktails to events to Mamey’s menu, which rotates seasonally."

Local businesses interested in participating can reach out to the hotel, which provides tables, tents, signage, promotional items, and social-media management.

"It is an easy-flowing market in terms of layout and space for vendors," says Lara Segredo, Bloom Room's owner. "It celebrates the Coral Gables culture of family, fun, and love for the outdoors. It is comforting to see community life coming back to what it once was. After having to rely on social media over the past year, this initiative allows me to tap into the local market, connect to people, and experience how happy my florals make them — which is the main inspiration behind my business."

The market can accommodate up to 100 guests at a time and will feature rotating entertainment, including live music and giveaways. While the event is complimentary to attend, guests are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite. Parking is complimentary with a market purchase.

Market @ Thesis Hotel. Every third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com. Admission is free. RSVPs are encouraged via Eventbrite.