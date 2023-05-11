Everything You Want to Know About the Florida Michelin Guide

Tonight, chefs and other guests from Miami, Tampa, and Orlando will gather at LoanDepot Park in Little Havana for the 2023 Florida Michelin Guide star revelation ceremony.
The ceremony will reveal all the restaurants listed in the 2023 Michelin Guide and award the coveted Bib Gourmand and stars. This is the second year of the Michelin Florida Guide, covering the three cities above.
But what exactly are the Michelin Guides and all its categories: Stars, Bib Gourmands, and Plates? And why does a company that makes tires have all that sway over restaurants?
has put together a handy "Guide to the Guide" that explains what Michelin is and why chefs throughout Miami are waiting with bated breath for tonight's ceremony.
The first Michelin Guide was a way to sell tires.
The Michelin Group was founded in 1889 as a tire company. Of course, if you're selling tires, you need to have the old ones wear out. In 1900, the company published a guidebook series listing places for new motorists to visit. That guide included restaurants. In 1926, the Michelin Guide introduced its now-famous star-rating system.
The Michelin Man has a name.
We all call him the Michelin Man, but the adorable tire guy is actually called Bibendum. Bibendum was first introduced in 1894 and remains the mascot of the tire company and the guide. In fact, the Bib Gourmand designation was named after Bibendum and not the kind of bib that you get at Joe's Stone Crab.
How many cities have Michelin Guides?
Michelin currently offers guides in 28 cities. In the U.S., there are guides for Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., California, and Florida.
The various ratings and what they mean.
The Michelin Guide is divided into several ratings (in order of rarity)
- A "Plate" is a restaurant included in any Michelin Guide.
- A "Bib Gourmand" restaurant offers a "three-course meal at a reasonable price," according to Michelin. In the past, that has meant a meal for under $50, but Michelin seems not to be adhering to strict dollar amounts, acknowledging that a good value for a meal changes from city to city. The guidelines, according to Michelin, are €36 in most European cities, $40 in American cities, HK$300 in Hong Kong, and ¥5,000 in Tokyo.
- One Star: HIgh-quality cooking, worth a stop.
- Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour.
- Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey. Obtaining three Michelin stars is a rare feat. Only 140 restaurants worldwide achieved this designation in 2022.
How are stars awarded?
Unlike other awards that may be peer-reviewed or judged by a panel or vote, Michelin employs inspectors who dine at restaurants nationwide in search of the best meals. Inspectors do not consider the ambiance, decor, or music playlist. Instead, the focus is strictly on food and drink. Restaurants are judged on the quality of the products; the mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony and balance of flavors; how well the chef portrays his personality in the dishes (are they unique and do they tell a story?); and the consistency of the food both throughout the menu and over time.
Stars are fluid.
A Michelin Guide is released annually for each city. Each year, everything starts from the beginning — meaning that if a restaurant earned a Michelin star last year, it must earn it all over again the following year. A restaurant that earned a star last year can either keep it, upgrade it to two stars or lose its star. Grove Bay Hospitality Group's Ignacio Garcia-Menocal (partners at Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed and operators of Red Rooster Overtown, which was awarded a Bib Gourmand) says that the system ensures that the team is always on its toes. "It just means we keep pushing every year to be the absolute best. Earning a star and a Bib is part of it; now we have to show that we can maintain that high standard of quality time and time again."
A chef does not receive a Michelin star.
Despite being a restaurant's very heart and soul, a chef does not earn a Michelin star — the restaurant does. Ironically, chefs are the people invited to the Michelin star ceremonies, where they are presented with a chef's coat at the ceremony.
What does Michelin mean for a restaurateur or chef?
For a restaurateur or chef, securing a place in a Michelin Guide can mean everything. Restaurants generally work on small margins, relying on customers to keep the lights on. Diners are getting increasingly savvy and look to Michelin for honest reviews on where to dine, whether at a Bib Gourmand restaurant for a Thursday evening meal or when planning an entire vacation around a three-star restaurant. Grove Bay Hospitality Group's Francesco Balli shares that after Stubborn Seed was awarded a Michelin star last year, the restaurant increased in popularity. "We saw a direct impact on reservations after Stubborn Seed was awarded its star."
What Miami restaurants are included in the Michelin Guide?
will live stream at the event tonight, posting the winners as they are announced on miaminewtimes.com.
The Florida Michelin Guide, along with tasting notes for restaurants, can be found at guide.michelin.com
