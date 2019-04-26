The Ten Best Margaritas in Miami

When it comes to refreshing alcoholic beverages, few concoctions compete with the margarita. The mojito aside, the margarita is practically the unofficial drink of South Florida, and it's the only cocktail with its own hotel and lifestyle named after it, thanks to Jimmy Buffett.

Of course, Floridians don't need an excuse to relax and sip a cold one. Margaritas are year-round here. Every variation begins with a good tequila; then it's up to the bartender to add a touch of flair. Here are the ten best in Miami.

The Bazaar by José Andrés

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-455-2999

sbe.com 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-455-2999



Chef José Andrés loves to play with his food. He adds whimsical touches to his dishes to create memorable bites. It's no wonder, then, that the same care is taken with his restaurant's margaritas ($14 to $16). A classic cocktail is graced with a touch of salt "air" — a briny foam that makes it seem as if the cocktail were kissed by a mermaid.

Courtesy of Bodega

Bodega

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

305-704-2145

bodegasouthbeach.com 1220 16th St., Miami Beach305-704-2145



Try the Pico Picante ($13), Bodega's version of a margarita. It's made with Maestro Dobel tequila, Ilegal Joven mezcal, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and orange bitters and comes garnished with sliced cucumber.

Courtesy of Gianni's

Gianni's at the Villa

1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-485-2200

vmmiamibeach.com 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-485-2200



At Gianni's at the Villa, go big with the 24 Karat Golden Margarita ($24), prepared using gold-infused El Cartel tequila, Grand Marnier, and fresh orange and lime juices. It's poured over ice and finished with a salt rim and gold flakes.

W South Beach

Living Room at W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-938-3000

marriott.com 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-938-3000



The pineapple roast margarita at Living Room starts with homemade roasted pineapple juice that lends a caramelized flavor. Tequila reposado and lime are added. Finally, the shaken elixir is poured into a glass with a chili-pepper rim and garnished with a slice of pineapple.

EXPAND Courtesy of Makoto

Makoto

9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-864-8600

makoto-restaurant.com 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-864-8600



Makoto's grilled pineapple margarita ($13) is the perfect complement to the restaurant's Asian flavors. For its margarita, Makoto infuses tequila with grilled pineapple and tinges it with cilantro. A spicy-salty rim seals the deal.

Courtesy of Margaritaville

Margaritaville

1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

954-874-4444

margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com 1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood954-874-4444



Every day is a perfect day to enjoy a margarita. They abound at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, where they run $8 to $15. Try the classic Booze in the Blender, which comes in a novelty blender for you to keep if you're a die-hard Parrot Head.

Courtesy of Regent Cocktail Club

Regent Cocktail Club

1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-975-2550

regentcocktailclub.com 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-975-2550



Regent Cocktail Club's version ($15) is a fresh take on the classic. After a generous pour of tequila, it calls for mint, lime, and bubbles. Add the Regent's dim, classy setting, and you have a sexy, warm experience unlike any other.

Courtesy of SoCal

SoCal

1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami

754-600-1045

socal-taco.com 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami754-600-1045



Barman Leo Holtzman's Gardner's margarita ($11) at SoCal is a gorgeous rose-hued drink that gets its name (and freshness) from red bell peppers, cucumbers, and serrano chilies. Herradura tequila is used in this perfectly sweet and savory cocktail.

Strawberry basil margarita CadanceWest.com

TacoCraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami

305-668-5612

tacocraft.com 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami305-668-5612



Life is short: Eat tacos and drink tequila. Well, at least that's what you can do at TacoCraft, which offers more than 150 tequilas and mezcals for your margarita (prices vary). Visit Monday for $5 margaritas.

EXPAND Taquiza margarita Nicole Garcia

Taquiza

7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach

786-588-4755

taquizatacos.com 7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach786-588-4755



Steve Santana's taqueria also serves some of the best margaritas in town. The cocktails are custom-made with fresh fruit and herbs. A strawberry margarita here contains fresh berries, not purée. A classic margarita starts at $10, but go during happy hour (4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday) and the drinks are half-priced.