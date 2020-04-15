The Seven Best Snacks in Miami for Takeout and Delivery

Miamians can't sit down at their favorite bake shops for slices of key lime pie or guava-filled pastelitos, but a handful of local spots remain open, satisfying customers' cravings for cookies, doughnuts, and pies, one delivery (or take-out) order at a time.

Here are seven Miami shops offering a variety of desserts, including ice cream, gourmet popsicles, Cuban treats, and fancy pastries.

Creamy pies at Fireman Derek's. Photo courtsy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Pies From Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Treat yourself to Fireman Derek's pies, available for pickup or delivery. They're sold by the slice or whole and include best-selling flavors such as key lime, sundae, Nutella, and salted caramel. The to-go menu also offers a range of cakes, cookies, savory pies, and baked goods, including s'mores brownies and flan.

Strawberry jam and bread. Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

Doughnuts and Other Delectables From the Salty

Craving a doughnut from the Salty? Get the shop's best-selling varieties — including apple and bacon, traditional glazed, and white chocolate tres leches — delivered to your door. Plus, baked goods from the reoccurring market Salty Sunday are still available for purchase through UberEats. Use the delivery app to place orders for strawberry jam, cheddar and herb biscuits, guava and white chocolate chip cookies, brioche loaves, and salted honey butter ($3 to $6). Items can be ordered individually or with a selection of doughnuts.

EXPAND Gooey, freshly baked cookies from Night Owl. Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Cookies From Night Owl

Before Night Owl became a megasuccessful cookie shop with numerous locations, founder Andrew Gonzalez began by hand-delivering cookies to a small number of customers every evening. Though Gonzalez isn't the one making the deliveries now, Night Owl still delivers warm, doughy cookies — such as the Ave Maria, Dirty Diana, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch — through Postmates. Pair your picks with rainbow milk infused with Fruity Pebbles or a cookie shot.

Get pastelitos delivered to your door. Photo courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Paselitos and Other Cuban Treats From Vicky Bakery

This family-owned Cuban spot offers delivery and pickup for cafecitos, pastelitos, and other comfort foods. Choose your nearest location and browse a menu of Cuban breads and pastries, along with other delicious delights. Keep in mind, though: Not all Vicky Bakery locations are available for pickup and delivery. Check the website for more information.

Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Ice Cream From Dasher & Crank

The Wynwood craft ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank is still churning out frozen creams, including popular flavors such as Salty Beach, Elder Flower Power, and Banana Boat. Drive or walk up for curbside pickup, or order for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Seamless.

Photo courtesy of Antonio Bachour

Fancy Desserts From Bachour

Score strawberry mascarpone cheesecake croissants, guava and cheese danishes, sourdough loaves, lime tarts, bonbons, macarons, and other topnotch desserts by lauded pastry chef Antonio Bachour. You can also order bottles of wine as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and tartines.

Morelia's hand-crafted ice pops contain whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies. Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Popsicles From Morelia Gourmet Paletas

As the temperature rises, a frozen treat from Morelia Gourmet Paletas is a cooling indulgence. Choose from more than a dozen flavors, including banana filled with Nutella, passionfruit filled with condensed milk, and dulce de leche filled with more dulce de leche.