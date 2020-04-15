 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Binge on cake and Netflix.EXPAND
Binge on cake and Netflix.
Photo by Nicole Carmen

The Seven Best Snacks in Miami for Takeout and Delivery

Clarissa Buch | April 15, 2020 | 11:58am
AA

Miamians can't sit down at their favorite bake shops for slices of key lime pie or guava-filled pastelitos, but a handful of local spots remain open, satisfying customers' cravings for cookies, doughnuts, and pies, one delivery (or take-out) order at a time.

Here are seven Miami shops offering a variety of desserts, including ice cream, gourmet popsicles, Cuban treats, and fancy pastries.

Creamy pies at Fireman Derek's.
Creamy pies at Fireman Derek's.
Photo courtsy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Related Stories

Pies From Fireman Derek's Bake Shop


Treat yourself to Fireman Derek's pies, available for pickup or delivery. They're sold by the slice or whole and include best-selling flavors such as key lime, sundae, Nutella, and salted caramel. The to-go menu also offers a range of cakes, cookies, savory pies, and baked goods, including s'mores brownies and flan.

 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-703-3623; and 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, 786-502-2396. Order on postmates.com or firemandereks.com.
Strawberry jam and bread.
Strawberry jam and bread.
Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

Doughnuts and Other Delectables From the Salty


Craving a doughnut from the Salty? Get the shop's best-selling varieties — including apple and bacon, traditional glazed, and white chocolate tres leches — delivered to your door. Plus, baked goods from the reoccurring market Salty Sunday are still available for purchase through UberEats. Use the delivery app to place orders for strawberry jam, cheddar and herb biscuits, guava and white chocolate chip cookies, brioche loaves, and salted honey butter ($3 to $6). Items can be ordered individually or with a selection of doughnuts.

50 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-639-8501; and 6022 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami, 786-409-4714. Order on ubereats.com or thesaltydonut.square.site.
Gooey, freshly baked cookies from Night Owl.EXPAND
Gooey, freshly baked cookies from Night Owl.
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Cookies From Night Owl


Before Night Owl became a megasuccessful cookie shop with numerous locations, founder Andrew Gonzalez began by hand-delivering cookies to a small number of customers every evening. Though Gonzalez isn't the one making the deliveries now, Night Owl still delivers warm, doughy cookies — such as the Ave Maria, Dirty Diana, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch — through Postmates. Pair your picks with rainbow milk infused with Fruity Pebbles or a cookie shot.

10534 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-360-5011; and 164 NE 41st St., Miami, 305-530-8951. Order on postmates.com.
Get pastelitos delivered to your door.
Get pastelitos delivered to your door.
Photo courtesy of Vicky Bakery

Paselitos and Other Cuban Treats From Vicky Bakery


This family-owned Cuban spot offers delivery and pickup for cafecitos, pastelitos, and other comfort foods. Choose your nearest location and browse a menu of Cuban breads and pastries, along with other delicious delights. Keep in mind, though: Not all Vicky Bakery locations are available for pickup and delivery. Check the website for more information.

Various locations. Order online at vickybakery.com.
The Seven Best Snacks in Miami for Takeout and Delivery
Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Ice Cream From Dasher & Crank


The Wynwood craft ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank is still churning out frozen creams, including popular flavors such as Salty Beach, Elder Flower Power, and Banana Boat. Drive or walk up for curbside pickup, or order for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or Seamless.

2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569.Order on dasherandcrank.com.
The Seven Best Snacks in Miami for Takeout and Delivery
Photo courtesy of Antonio Bachour

Fancy Desserts From Bachour


Score strawberry mascarpone cheesecake croissants, guava and cheese danishes, sourdough loaves, lime tarts, bonbons, macarons, and other topnotch desserts by lauded pastry chef Antonio Bachour. You can also order bottles of wine as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and tartines.

 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; 305-203-0552.Order on ubereats.com.
Morelia's hand-crafted ice pops contain whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies.
Morelia's hand-crafted ice pops contain whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies.
Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Popsicles From Morelia Gourmet Paletas


As the temperature rises, a frozen treat from Morelia Gourmet Paletas is a cooling indulgence. Choose from more than a dozen flavors, including banana filled with Nutella, passionfruit filled with condensed milk, and dulce de leche filled with more dulce de leche.

185 NW 25th St., Miami, 305-967-8782; and 76 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, 305-456-1306.Order from postmates.com or paletasmorelia.com.
 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.