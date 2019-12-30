The Miami Guide to Bacon

Is bacon the perfect food? Many would argue yes, and indeed it is, but not quite in the way you'd expect.

In our turbulent times, many have sought refuge in bacon's fatty smoke, treating it as a centerpiece and eating it as the quivering, heart-attack-inducing center of a meal. Perhaps this was a viable tactic were you a laborer in the early 20th century when disease or poor working conditions could cut your life short. I'd take the bacon sandwich too. But in our era, there is no such excuse and the symbiotic overproduction and falling quality of bacon pulled it further away from its core purpose.

Bacon is a flavor enhancer and a powerful one at that. It's the focus of BLT sandwiches — the perfect complement to a ripe, sweet tomato. Imagine pasta carbonara without bacon, or pancetta or guanciale, bacon's dry-cured cousins whose rendered fat helps emulsify the sauce. Bacon is essential to braised collard greens and fried rice. It can be used to crisp potatoes, or its rendering can create vinaigrette for potato salads, a bacon fat Bolognese, or bacon fat mayo.

But before you get started it's critical to know what you're working with, and where to find the good stuff. In Miami today it's a cinch as restaurants and butchers are making their own thousand-pound batches. We went, as George Jung said, straight to the source and got some education from Miami Smokers' James Bowers and Babe's Meat & Counter's Jason Schoendorfer.

It's All About the Cut

The bacon we're most accustomed to here in the U.S. is what's known as streaky bacon, the swipes of interchanging fat and meat that come from the pig's belly and run parallel to the rind. Of course, life is about choices and butchers aren't limited to just bellies. There's back bacon which also contains meat from the loin of the pig. You may or may not have heard of rasher bacon, a meatier, leaner style of bacon that includes loin meat and a bit of belly. Bowers made it for places like Threefold Cafe, thanks to the Australian spot's connection to the UK where rasher bacon remains omnipotent. There's also collar bacon and jowl bacon, of which guanciale is a member. Remember that bacon isn't necessarily limited to the pig, and it's as much about the process as it is the source. Don't hesitate should you see something like beef bacon or duck bacon. What's important to remember is that the more kinds of house-made bacon you see, the closer you are to the real deal. "When we made rasher bacon we were able to do that because we were butchering whole pigs and cutting it to spec," Bowers said. "It's not something you can really order."

Look For the Cure

The second essential step in bacon creation is seasoning and preserving it for the long haul. See, bacon harks back to a time literally thousands of years before refrigeration, when those who handled food had to find a way to use it past freshness. The first instance of salted pork belly appeared as far back as 1500 BCE in China. Today there are two most commonly used methods: one using sea salt and another using curing salt. While some prefer the more natural sea salt to curing salt, the latter is responsible for bacon's deep rosy color and enables cooks and butchers more control over the production process. At Babe's, the cure sometimes includes Cuban coffee or delicate herbs de Provence. Bowers wouldn't divulge much about Smokers' blend. Yet the two somewhat lined up at the next step in which the cure is allowed to envelop the pork bellies for several days until they penetrate through the meat. "We use the saltbox method. I take five whole bellies, mix the cure recipe, coat every belly then place them in bins. Every couple of days, I go through and flip all the bellies to make sure any liquid brine is back in contact," Schoendorfer said. Next, both spots hang their bacon, with Miami Smokers taking a few extra days, to dry out the bellies first to concentrate their flavor and second to create a dry surface for smoke to cling to.

Smoke Until You Can't

Here, bacon makers are again presented with a choice: Hot versus cold. The former, which is what Schoendorfer uses, somewhat cooks the bellies, resulting in strips of bacon that can be scented with a variety of different, more volatile woods that you'll find won't shrink as much in the pan. Supermarket bacon undergoes few of the above processes and is little more than injected with a curing solution, hence why nice fat strips in the package turn into little shriveled curls in the pan. At Smokers, Bowers opts for the cold smoke, which allows them greater control of how smoky the final product is.

Perhaps the thing to do is try them all, and perhaps one day soon we might even see some sort of vegetable bacon. Babe's bacon, which include black pepper maple, coffee and herbs de Provence run for $15.99 per pound; where jowl, Canadian and buckboard, made from pork shoulder, go for $19.99 and $16.99 respectively. Miami Smokers' bacon runs for $13.99 per pound and can be delivered giving you the ability to have premium bacon without ever having to put on real clothes. What a time to be alive.

Babe's Meat & Counter. 9216 SW 156th St., Miami; 786-429-1315; babefroman.com.

Miami Smokers. 306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 786- 520-5420; miamismokers.com.