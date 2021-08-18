Support Us

Five New Restaurants to Visit During Miami Spice

August 18, 2021 9:00AM

Strawberry Moon is the poolside restaurant at Pharrell Williams' and David Grutman's new Goodtime Hotel.
Miami Spice is underway, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade County. With so many options to choose from, there's only one question: Where should you eat?

The program's $28 lunch and $42 dinner offerings run through September 30, so we recommend you seize the opportunity to give one or more of the newer Magic City restaurants a wallet-friendly try.

Some of the five new restaurants listed below opened shortly before COVID-19 descended; others opened amid the pandemic. All are offering some of the best dining and drinking experiences in town.
Kaori is the latest restaurant to open in Brickell.
Kaori

871 S. Miami Ave., Miami (in the SLS Lux Brickell)
305-306-6774
kaorimiami.com

A two-level restaurant in the SLS Lux in Brickell, Kaori is the newest high-end offering from the Umai Group. Its Miami Spice menu features some of chef Fabrizio Garofolin's best dishes, a blend of Mediterranean and Asian flavors. Start your meal here with braised short rib star dumplings, topped with layers of Manchego foam and basil-infused oil, or opt for an appetizer of mahi-mahi crudo served with sweet potato and charred avocado. Main-course options are just as delectable: Choose between kabayaki-glazed sea bass with caramelized miso sweet potato purée or grilled Mediterranean octopus with roasted hearts of palm. End your meal with matcha tres leches or a decadent yuzu strawberry cheesecake.
Marea 1939 at the National Hotel
Marea 1939

1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (in the National Hotel)
305-532-2311
nationalhotel.com

Marea 1939 is the new restaurant at the National showcases a shareable menu of traditional Spanish dishes with a unique twist. Outdoor seating overlooks the garden and infinity pool, the hotel's crown jewel and a perfect setting for enjoying starters of grilled Spanish chorizo or ajo blanco gazpacho with grapes and salmon roe, and entrees of pan-seared branzino with potato cream or rib eye with roasted potatoes. The eatery's Spice dessert options are creative bites of Spanish Manchego flan with red bell pepper compote or chocolate ganache with salt and olive oil.
An Instagram-worthy dish from Maü.
Maü Miami

3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-698-8628
maumia.com

If you've been longing for a trip to Mykonos, you don't have to travel far for an authentic experience this summer. Maü Miami restaurant and lounge evokes the Greek island in Midtown, with a bohemian-inspired vibe. The restaurant is a perfect place to gather with friends and experience Spice dishes, including wild salmon tartare, rock shrimp, whole branzino, lamb chops, filet mignon, and lobster pasta. Dessert highlights include carrot cake and Greek yogurt with honey and walnuts.
Ceviche from Perl, now open in North Miami Beach.
Perl by Chef IP

2420 NE 186th St., Ste. 100, North Miami Beach
786-654-2854
perlrestaurant.com

Chef Isaac Perlman's sleek North Miami Beach restaurant specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with an influence from Japanese and local Latin flavors. For Miami Spice, guests can start dinner with the signature local fish ceviche bathed in aji amarillo, or an order of roasted chicken thigh dumplings.  A main course of crisped-skin branzino comes with artichoke, wild mushrooms, and tomato confit, while the chicken breast entree is marinated in black garlic and accompanied by potato pavé and herb salad. To finish your meal, order chocolate flan cake or olive oil cake.
Poolside at the Strawberry Moon restaurant.
Strawberry Moon

601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
785-745-8050
strawberrymoonmiami.com

David Grutman's and Pharell Williams' 30,000-square-foot pool club and restaurant at the Goodtime Hotel is one of Miami Beach's most high-energy spots. The restaurant serves classic and casual Mediterranean fare and specialty cocktails. The Spice menu here ranges from kefte meatballs with garlic yogurt and "Godfather Pide" to entrées of grilled eggplant, branzino, chickpea tabbouleh, swordfish shawarma, and roasted chicken with orzo, spinach, and cherry tomato — all prepared by chefs Roel Alcudia and Ian Fleischmann. For dessert, there's panna cotta with strawberry and pepita granola, or a baklava ice cream sandwich.
Juliana Accioly
