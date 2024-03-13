The First Carl's Jr. Restaurant in Florida Opens in Doral

Popular West Coast fast-food chain Carl's Jr. has opened a restaurant in Doral, Florida. The Doral restaurant marks the brand's entry into the East Coast fast-food market.
The chain opened on Tuesday, March 12, at the Doral Place 87 retail plaza with balloons, its signature bright and modern interior decor with palm trees painted along the walls, and plenty of fanfare from guests who are fans of the chain.
For those unfamiliar with the chain, Carl's Jr. is known for its over-the-top charbroiled burgers, chicken tenders, hand-scooped shakes, and breakfast burgers.
“Carl’s Jr. and our guests are all about innovative, audacious flavors and live-out-loud, authentic moments, and we can’t wait to be part of the energy and community in South Florida,” says vice president of brand marketing for Carl’s Jr. Anthony Nguyen.
announcement of its opening in August of 2023.
Carl's Jr. is owned by parent company CKE Restaurants Inc. and partner RSMG Holding LLC (RSMG). Ron Santolaya, CEO and partner of RSMG, has more than 40 years of experience in the industry and states this expansion to Florida is only the beginning for the chain.
"We look forward to utilizing our values and creating a long-lasting relationship with the Doral and South Florida community that can continue to grow and hopefully expand both domestically and internationally over the upcoming years," says Santolaya.
RSMG will employ more than 40 restaurant team members plus management at the Doral restaurant.
Established in 1941, Carl's Jr. has been a West Coast fast-food staple for more than 80 years. Today, the chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., as well as 25 countries.
Between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's — another fast-food restaurant acquired by the fast-food juggernaut in 1997 — the two brands have a combined 3,800 locations in 44 states and 40 countries.
Carl's Jr. 5755 NW 87 Ave., Doral; carlsjr.com.