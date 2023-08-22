Here's Where Carl's Jr. Will Open Its First Florida Restaurant

The wait is finally over — Carl's Jr. has announced where it will plant its charbroiled burger flag in Doral.
In July, the announcement that Doral had secured a position among the initial 35 upcoming Carl's Jr. sites planned for the franchise's expansion into Florida did not include details of a specific location in mind.
That recently changed as New Times confirmed the fast-food giant will plant its flagship restaurant in Doral at 5755 NW 87th Ave.
Established in 1941, Carl's Jr. has been a West Coast favorite for more than 80 years. Today, the chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., as well as 28 countries, and is best known for its charbroiled burgers. The Doral restaurant will herald the brand's entry into the East Coast fast-food market.
The announced Miami location — among some of the first Carl's Jr. stores to feature an updated look aimed at making the brand "look as good as the food tastes" — will sit within the newly established Doral 87 shopping plaza.
News of the proximity of Carl's Jr. Doral location sparks intrigue among local gastronomes, seeing as it comes on the heel of another eagerly awaited culinary addition to the same Doral 87 plaza, Big Chicken, a chicken-centric concept backed by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. The former Miami Heat center and Hall of Fame inductee is lending his star power to the concept, which is set to open its doors later this year at 5635 NW 87th Ave.
For those unfamiliar with Carl's Jr., think of the fast-food charbroiled burger spot as Burger King's rebellious big brother, specializing in offering menu items that would land a surprise left hook to the Whopper in a schoolyard brawl.
The current meat monstrosity occupying the restaurant's most popular signature offerings includes the "El Diablo" — a 1/3-pound burger topped with two strips of bacon, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, and a habanero-infused ranch sauce.
Between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's — acquired by the fast-food juggernaut in 1997 — the two brands have a combined 3,800 locations in 44 states and 40 foreign countries.
They must be doing something right, and lucky for hungry Miamians, Doral will be ground zero to discover all they have to offer later this year.
Carl's Jr. 5755 NW 87th Ave., Doral; carlsjr.com. Opening late 2023.