 Carl's Jr. Will Open Its First Florida Restaurant in Miami-Dade | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Here's Where Carl's Jr. Will Open Its First Florida Restaurant

The West Coast fast-food chain will open its first Florida location in Doral.
August 22, 2023
Carl's Jr. will open more than 30 restaurants in Florida, starting with a location at the Doral 87 plaza.
Carl's Jr. will open more than 30 restaurants in Florida, starting with a location at the Doral 87 plaza. Carl's Jr. photo
Share this:
The wait is finally over — Carl's Jr. has announced where it will plant its charbroiled burger flag in Doral.

In July, the announcement that Doral had secured a position among the initial 35 upcoming Carl's Jr. sites planned for the franchise's expansion into Florida did not include details of a specific location in mind.

That recently changed as New Times confirmed the fast-food giant will plant its flagship restaurant in Doral at 5755 NW 87th Ave.

Established in 1941, Carl's Jr. has been a West Coast favorite for more than 80 years. Today, the chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., as well as 28 countries, and is best known for its charbroiled burgers. The Doral restaurant will herald the brand's entry into the East Coast fast-food market.

The announced Miami location — among some of the first Carl's Jr. stores to feature an updated look aimed at making the brand "look as good as the food tastes" — will sit within the newly established Doral 87 shopping plaza.

News of the proximity of Carl's Jr. Doral location sparks intrigue among local gastronomes, seeing as it comes on the heel of another eagerly awaited culinary addition to the same Doral 87 plaza, Big Chicken, a chicken-centric concept backed by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. The former Miami Heat center and Hall of Fame inductee is lending his star power to the concept, which is set to open its doors later this year at 5635 NW 87th Ave.

For those unfamiliar with Carl's Jr., think of the fast-food charbroiled burger spot as Burger King's rebellious big brother, specializing in offering menu items that would land a surprise left hook to the Whopper in a schoolyard brawl.

The current meat monstrosity occupying the restaurant's most popular signature offerings includes the "El Diablo" — a 1/3-pound burger topped with two strips of bacon, jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, and a habanero-infused ranch sauce.

Between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's — acquired by the fast-food juggernaut in 1997 — the two brands have a combined 3,800 locations in 44 states and 40 foreign countries.

They must be doing something right, and lucky for hungry Miamians, Doral will be ground zero to discover all they have to offer later this year.

Carl's Jr. 5755 NW 87th Ave., Doral; carlsjr.com. Opening late 2023.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

Celebrities

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

By Ryan Yousefi
Michael Beltran to Open Eva and the Oyster Bar at CocoWalk

Openings & Closings

Michael Beltran to Open Eva and the Oyster Bar at CocoWalk

By Nicole Danna
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Hatch, Tacombi, and Mamo Miami

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Hatch, Tacombi, and Mamo Miami

By Nicole Danna
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Martini Nights, Messi-est Happy Hour, and Donut 4 Change

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Martini Nights, Messi-est Happy Hour, and Donut 4 Change

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation