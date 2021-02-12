Valentine's Day 2021, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Mardi Gras, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This weekend, celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic meal outdoors or consider takeout from a local restaurant. Plus, Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile returns to town, Tran An collaborates with Zit Sum for a Chinese New Year dumpling pop-up, and Bourbon Street comes to Miami at the Wharf.

The Wienermobile is back! Photo via Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to South Florida

This weekend, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Miami. The legendary hot dog-shaped cars, which travel the country on a mission to share the joys of eating meat tubes, is driven by Hotdoggers, who are recent college grads that drive the fleet of hot dog-shaped vehicles in teams of two. Now, one of these cars will make its way to South Florida. Check out the 27-foot hot dog on wheels at the Frost Museum on Saturday and Deering Estate on Sunday. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami.

EXPAND Tran An's phos and rice bowls. Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Year of the Ox Socially Distanced Menu at Tran An

This Sunday, Tran An will team up with Zit Sum for a Chinese New Year-inspired collaboration. From 2 to 9:30 p.m. (or until sold out), Jon Nguyen of Tran An and Pablo Zittzman of Zitz Sum will serve up an á la carte dumpling menu, with highlights including steamed and seared shrimp, smoked pork shoulder, and spicy chicken wonton. Items are available for indoor and outdoor seating and takeout on Sunday only. First come, first served. 2 to 9:30 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday, February 14, at Tran An, 215 NE 82nd St., Miami; 305-905-5006; trananmiami.com.

EXPAND Bourbon Street comes to Miami! Courtesy of the Wharf

Bourbon Street Comes to the Wharf

The Wharf is bringing Bourbon Street back to the Miami River. Parade on down to the outdoor space for the third-annual Mardi Gras riverside celebration weekend. Expect daily entertainment, New Orleans-inspired cocktails, special prizes including bar tabs, and a crawfish boil. Eats by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria will be available, too. Through Sunday, February 14, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Expect a prix-fixe meal for Valentine's Day at Pincho. Courtesy of Pincho

Valentine Pop-Up at Pincho

Pincho will host a Valentine's Day-themed pop-up on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the brand's Flagler location. The candle-lit outdoor dinner experience, priced at $40 per couple, will feature a prix-fixe menu by culinary director Adrian Sanchez. The three-course meal will include pork belly pinchos, vaca frita tacos, and the "naughty burger," which will be made with manchego cheese, maduro bacon jam, chipotle aioli, and served with Cajun fries. For dessert, indulge in banana caramel fried cheesecake. Seating is limited and tickets are required to attend. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Pincho Flagler, 9251 W. Flagler St., Miami.; 786-590-1455; pincho.com.

Red Rooster Overtown Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Valentine's Day Miami Dining Guide

This Sunday marks Valentine’s Day — the perfect excuse to visit one of our local restaurants while celebrating with your other half. Many Miami restaurants are offering special menus to mark the occasion. From prix-fixe meals to à la carte options, check out the best romantic dine-in options around town, including Red Rooster Overtown, Le Zoo, and Le Jardinier.

EXPAND Photo by David Varley for Mina Group

Best Valentine's Day Takeout Dinners

Looking for a different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? Order a special takeout dinner from one of Miami's favorite restaurants. Fine-dining delivery is a great way to treat yourself and your loved one to a safe, intimate meal in the comfort of your home. Grab a bottle of wine and cozy up with one of these takeout options for an exceptionally romantic night in, such as Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, Toro, or Ornos Estiatorio.