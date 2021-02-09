 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Valentine's Day 2021 Miami Dining Guide

Juliana Accioly | February 9, 2021 | 9:00am
Nikki BeachEXPAND
Nikki Beach
Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

This Sunday, February 14, marks Valentine’s Day — the perfect excuse to visit one of our local restaurants while celebrating with your other half.

Many Miami restaurants are offering special menus to mark the occasion. From prix-fixe meals to à la carte options, read on for the best romantic dine-in options around town.

Azabu's dining roomEXPAND
Azabu's dining room
Photo courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

Related Stories

Azabu Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com


Chef Sergio Rivera has put together a special dinner menu that's sure to hit all the marks for a prefect romantic evening. You and your beloved will begin with creamy crab salad with baby kale, followed by Wagyu beef carpaccio and lobster tempura. For the main course, enjoy a 16-ounce prime rib-eye accompanied by wild mushrooms and truffle vegetable rice. To end your date on a sweet note, the chef will serve a sesame hazelnut tart. Take things up a notch with the optional add-on of two jumbo prawns with yuzu kosho butter and shiso ($24) and a Champagne option of Louis Roederer brut ($100) or rosé 2013 ($150). Dinner costs $150 per couple and will be served on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14.

Chica is chef Lorena Garcia's new eateryEXPAND
Chica is chef Lorena Garcia's new eatery
Photo courtesy of Chica Miami

Chica

5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami
786-632-7725
chicarestaurant.com


Chef Lorena Garcia’s restaurant will serve an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu of à la carte specials. For starters, there’s an appetizer of hamachi crudo, made with cashew picada, mangos, and Fresno chilies ($21). The main course is a Wagyu churrasco served with black garlic mole, seared fingerling potatoes, and escabeche ($62). Guests will also enjoy a bouquet of red velvet churros, tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a sweet sauce trio ($21). Wine pairings will be suggested with each course. Available during dinner service from Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14.

Kosushi Miami's dining room.EXPAND
Kosushi Miami's dining room.
Photo by Fillippo Bamberghi

Kosushi Miami

801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
786-647-7272
kosushimiami.com


This Japanese restaurant in South Beach will celebrate the holiday of love with two special menus. A curated three-course option will feature a sushi bar experience of tuna dyo (a thin slice of tuna over rice, quail egg yolk, and ikura roe), a tuna sashimi "flower," and hato maki; an entrée of seared whole prawn and grilled Australian Wagyu; and a dessert of mochi, accompanied by a berry coulis ($68). Alternatively, a five-course omakase dinner is offered ($95). Red roses will decorate the space and live musical entertainment will serenade guests. Served Sunday, February 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Le Jardinier's patio.
Le Jardinier's patio.
Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.com


This French restaurant marks Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Options for the first course include cauliflower fondant with lobster consommé and caviar; sunchoke velouté and chips; and hamachi crudo, tossed with citrus dressing and marinated winter radish and beets. A caviar supplement is available for an additional $35. The second course is fingerling potato gnocchi with black truffle shavings, Parmesan, and winter spinach. For an entrée, choose from Wagyu beef filet au jus with celery root and rapini; lobster with winter vegetables; and Ora king salmon. Dessert choices are a caramelized pineapple tart with passionfruit cream and toasted coconut; dark chocolate with salty caramel sabayon; or plant-based ice cream. A complimentary glass of Champagne and house-made heart-shaped macarons will also be offered. Served Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Le Zoo outdoor patio.EXPAND
Le Zoo outdoor patio.
Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour
305-602-9663
lezoo.com


Indulge in Valentine's Day offerings of Russian Ossetra caviar with blini and crème fraîche ($75), Kumamoto oysters with pink peppercorn mignonette ($24), foie gras agnolotti with lobster, wild mushrooms, and truffle ($26), and a main course dover sole meunière with brown butter pommes persillade ($72). The special dessert of the night is Italian meringue, made with red berry compote, lime, and gold leaf ($10). Dinner can be enjoyed over candlelight in the main dining room, on the outdoor terrace, or in the Bal Harbour center courtyard, illuminated by a romantic canopy of bistro lights. Served Sunday, February 14.

Valentine's Day 2021 Miami Dining GuideEXPAND
Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Miami

1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-538-1111
nikkibeach.com


Head to Nikki Beach for a romantic beachfront meal under the stars. The Moroccan-inspired Valentine’s Day dinner will include a rose petal roll with tataki tuna, a dish of “Ravioli Romance” stuffed with Maine lobster, and a three-layer dulce de leche chocolate cake. Dinner prices range from $70 to $220 per person depending on choice of bottle service. A guitarist will set the mood with live music. Reservations must be made online. Served Sunday, February 14.

Pasta bolognese at North Italia.
Pasta bolognese at North Italia.
Photo courtesy of North Italia

North Italia

900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-475-9100
northitalia.com


North Italia will offer a dinner feast of starters such as Parmesan meatballs, Sicilian short rib ragù, or blue crab risotto with black truffle crème fraîche, melted leeks, and English peas. Main-course options include roasted butternut squash agnolotti, grilled branzino, and lobster fra diavolo. For dessert, enjoy a classic tiramisu. The prix-fixe menu is offered at $65 per person. Served Sunday, February 14.

Quinto la HuellaEXPAND
Quinto la Huella
Photo courtesy of East Miami

Quinto La Huella

786 Brickell Plaza, Miami
786-805-4646
easthotels.com


Celebrate at this Uruguayan restaurant with a special three-course dinner. Start with butter lettuce and lobster salad, tossed with mango dressing and goat cheese crumble, then move on to a surf and turf main course — a combination of braised Angus short rib, Argentinian jumbo prawns, yucca cake, and grilled asparagus. End on a sweet note with chocolate mousse and strawberries. The menu is priced at $72 per person; wine pairings are available for $25. Served on Sunday, February 14.

Red Rooster Overtown
Red Rooster Overtown
Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com


Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s South Florida outpost will serve a four-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu. Choose from appetizers of sea trout tiradito or heirloom carrots, served with pickled mango, stracciatella, curried pecans, and local herbs. For a second course, the chef will serve options of dry-aged steak tartare with taro and egg yolk jam; scallops with dates and Thai chilies; or charred octopus. Entrée choices include crispy soft-shell crab accompanied by smoked lamb neck; duck with sunchoke, broccoli purée, and tamarind honey; and grilled yellowtail snapper with charred gooseberry salsa, avocado, and coconut tea. The sweet ending will be the chef’s special dessert. The menu is priced at $65 per person. Served from 5 p.m. to closing from Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 14.

Tanuki's dim sum.EXPAND
Tanuki's dim sum.
Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki

1080 Alton Rd., Miami
305-615-1055
tanukimiami.com


This pan-Asian restaurant will offer a five-course prix fixe featuring offerings such as uni toast with caviar, oysters with citrus sauce, chef’s choice of sushi, short rib and foie grass, and chocolate fondant. The menu is priced at $80 per person with a $48 optional beverage pairing. Served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.