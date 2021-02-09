Valentine's Day 2021 Miami Dining Guide

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This Sunday, February 14, marks Valentine’s Day — the perfect excuse to visit one of our local restaurants while celebrating with your other half.

Many Miami restaurants are offering special menus to mark the occasion. From prix-fixe meals to à la carte options, read on for the best romantic dine-in options around town.

EXPAND Azabu's dining room Photo courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

Azabu Miami Beach 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-276-0520



Chef Sergio Rivera has put together a special dinner menu that's sure to hit all the marks for a prefect romantic evening. You and your beloved will begin with creamy crab salad with baby kale, followed by Wagyu beef carpaccio and lobster tempura. For the main course, enjoy a 16-ounce prime rib-eye accompanied by wild mushrooms and truffle vegetable rice. To end your date on a sweet note, the chef will serve a sesame hazelnut tart. Take things up a notch with the optional add-on of two jumbo prawns with yuzu kosho butter and shiso ($24) and a Champagne option of Louis Roederer brut ($100) or rosé 2013 ($150). Dinner costs $150 per couple and will be served on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14.

EXPAND Chica is chef Lorena Garcia's new eatery Photo courtesy of Chica Miami

Chica 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

786-632-7725

chicarestaurant.com 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami786-632-7725



Chef Lorena Garcia’s restaurant will serve an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu of à la carte specials. For starters, there’s an appetizer of hamachi crudo, made with cashew picada, mangos, and Fresno chilies ($21). The main course is a Wagyu churrasco served with black garlic mole, seared fingerling potatoes, and escabeche ($62). Guests will also enjoy a bouquet of red velvet churros, tossed in cinnamon sugar and paired with a sweet sauce trio ($21). Wine pairings will be suggested with each course. Available during dinner service from Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14.

EXPAND Kosushi Miami's dining room. Photo by Fillippo Bamberghi

Kosushi Miami 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

786-647-7272

kosushimiami.com 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach786-647-7272



This Japanese restaurant in South Beach will celebrate the holiday of love with two special menus. A curated three-course option will feature a sushi bar experience of tuna dyo (a thin slice of tuna over rice, quail egg yolk, and ikura roe), a tuna sashimi "flower," and hato maki; an entrée of seared whole prawn and grilled Australian Wagyu; and a dessert of mochi, accompanied by a berry coulis ($68). Alternatively, a five-course omakase dinner is offered ($95). Red roses will decorate the space and live musical entertainment will serenade guests. Served Sunday, February 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Le Jardinier's patio. Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9060

lejardinier-miami.com 151 NE 41st St., Miami305-402-9060



This French restaurant marks Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Options for the first course include cauliflower fondant with lobster consommé and caviar; sunchoke velouté and chips; and hamachi crudo, tossed with citrus dressing and marinated winter radish and beets. A caviar supplement is available for an additional $35. The second course is fingerling potato gnocchi with black truffle shavings, Parmesan, and winter spinach. For an entrée, choose from Wagyu beef filet au jus with celery root and rapini; lobster with winter vegetables; and Ora king salmon. Dessert choices are a caramelized pineapple tart with passionfruit cream and toasted coconut; dark chocolate with salty caramel sabayon; or plant-based ice cream. A complimentary glass of Champagne and house-made heart-shaped macarons will also be offered. Served Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, from 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Le Zoo outdoor patio. Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Le Zoo 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

305-602-9663

lezoo.com 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour305-602-9663



Indulge in Valentine's Day offerings of Russian Ossetra caviar with blini and crème fraîche ($75), Kumamoto oysters with pink peppercorn mignonette ($24), foie gras agnolotti with lobster, wild mushrooms, and truffle ($26), and a main course dover sole meunière with brown butter pommes persillade ($72). The special dessert of the night is Italian meringue, made with red berry compote, lime, and gold leaf ($10). Dinner can be enjoyed over candlelight in the main dining room, on the outdoor terrace, or in the Bal Harbour center courtyard, illuminated by a romantic canopy of bistro lights. Served Sunday, February 14.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Miami 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-538-1111

nikkibeach.com 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-538-1111



Head to Nikki Beach for a romantic beachfront meal under the stars. The Moroccan-inspired Valentine’s Day dinner will include a rose petal roll with tataki tuna, a dish of “Ravioli Romance” stuffed with Maine lobster, and a three-layer dulce de leche chocolate cake. Dinner prices range from $70 to $220 per person depending on choice of bottle service. A guitarist will set the mood with live music. Reservations must be made online. Served Sunday, February 14.

Pasta bolognese at North Italia. Photo courtesy of North Italia

North Italia 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-475-9100

northitalia.com 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami786-475-9100



North Italia will offer a dinner feast of starters such as Parmesan meatballs, Sicilian short rib ragù, or blue crab risotto with black truffle crème fraîche, melted leeks, and English peas. Main-course options include roasted butternut squash agnolotti, grilled branzino, and lobster fra diavolo. For dessert, enjoy a classic tiramisu. The prix-fixe menu is offered at $65 per person. Served Sunday, February 14.

EXPAND Quinto la Huella Photo courtesy of East Miami

Quinto La Huella 786 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805-4646

easthotels.com 786 Brickell Plaza, Miami786-805-4646



Celebrate at this Uruguayan restaurant with a special three-course dinner. Start with butter lettuce and lobster salad, tossed with mango dressing and goat cheese crumble, then move on to a surf and turf main course — a combination of braised Angus short rib, Argentinian jumbo prawns, yucca cake, and grilled asparagus. End on a sweet note with chocolate mousse and strawberries. The menu is priced at $72 per person; wine pairings are available for $25. Served on Sunday, February 14.

Red Rooster Overtown Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Group

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com 920 NW Second Ave., Miami305-640-9880



Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s South Florida outpost will serve a four-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu. Choose from appetizers of sea trout tiradito or heirloom carrots, served with pickled mango, stracciatella, curried pecans, and local herbs. For a second course, the chef will serve options of dry-aged steak tartare with taro and egg yolk jam; scallops with dates and Thai chilies; or charred octopus. Entrée choices include crispy soft-shell crab accompanied by smoked lamb neck; duck with sunchoke, broccoli purée, and tamarind honey; and grilled yellowtail snapper with charred gooseberry salsa, avocado, and coconut tea. The sweet ending will be the chef’s special dessert. The menu is priced at $65 per person. Served from 5 p.m. to closing from Friday, February 12, through Sunday, February 14.

EXPAND Tanuki's dim sum. Courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki 1080 Alton Rd., Miami

305-615-1055

tanukimiami.com 1080 Alton Rd., Miami305-615-1055



This pan-Asian restaurant will offer a five-course prix fixe featuring offerings such as uni toast with caviar, oysters with citrus sauce, chef’s choice of sushi, short rib and foie grass, and chocolate fondant. The menu is priced at $80 per person with a $48 optional beverage pairing. Served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.