Best Valentine's Day Takeout Dinners 2021

Looking for a different way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? Order a special takeout dinner from one of Miami's favorite restaurants. Fine-dining delivery is a great way to treat yourself and your loved one to a safe, intimate meal in the comfort of your home.
Grab a bottle of wine and cozy up with one of these takeout options for an exceptionally romantic night in.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
Fiola Miami’s Valentine’s Day à la carte takeout menu features offerings of Italian caviar ($145-$165), seared wahoo ($27), venison carpaccio ($34), and foie gras ($36). Among the heartier dishes, choose Alaskan king crab ($38) or potato gnocchi with black truffles ($65). Specials will be offered from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m.
Icebox Cafevarious locations, including:
1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-8448
iceboxcafe.com
Icebox Cafe’s locations in Miami Beach and Hallandale will offer a three-course takeout meal of grilled filet mignon and shrimp glazed with herbed butter, accompanied by a potato galette, wilted spinach, and blistered baby tomatoes. The meal also includes your choice of dessert from the restaurant's list of featured cakes, and a glass of prosecco, wine, or beer delivered in a sealed container. Offered at $48 per person on Sunday, February 14, during dinner hours only.
Michelle Bernstein Catering305-213-2512
chefmichellebernstein.com
Michelle Bernstein has put together a special Valentine’s Day themed-meal for delivery on Saturday, February 13. The meal includes poached asparagus salad, filet mignon medallions, creamed spinach, potatoes Anna, and salmon and truffles steamed in cabbage leaves with wild mushrooms. Dessert is dark chocolate mousse with Amarena whipped cream and cacao nibs. Available for add-ons: foie gras mousse with a Madeira gelée ($24; serves two), and deviled eggs with caviar ($18 for five pieces). Dinner costs $75 per person. To accompany their meal, customers may order flower arrangements, as well as chocolate boxes. Orders must be placed by February 11 at 3 p.m. for free delivery throughout Miami-Dade County on February 13.
North Italia900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-475-9100
northitalia.com
For those who want to celebrate their Valentine early this week, North Italia offers a "Date Night" bundle for $50. Available for takeout or delivery through February 12, the special includes a choice of two pastas, Parmesan garlic bread, and one to-go sangría or margarita for two. For an additional $25, diners may add a bottle from North Italia’s wine list. Order online via North Italia’s website for takeout or via North Italia’s delivery partner, DoorDash.
Ornos Estiatorio19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
786-697-1681
michaelmina.net
Chef Michael Mina's to-go menu for Valentine's Day comes with Greek salad and tasting of spreads (tzatziki, melizanosalata, hummus, and pita), along with a main course of whole Maine lobster or filet medallions, accompanied by sides of lemon rice and broccolini. The meal ends with "Crema Sokolata," made with chocolate, whipped cream, and hazelnuts. Dinner costs $130 and serves two. Orders must be placed online.
Osaka Nikkei1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami
786-627-4800
osakanikkei.com
Surprise your sushi aficionado with Osaka’s bento box for two. The Valentine's Day spread includes four types of nigiri, 26 pieces of maki, and a choice of sashimi (12 pieces) or ceviche. The bento box costs $60 per person. Orders must be placed via tock.com at least two hours before pickup or delivery.
Toro Toro100 Chopin Plz. (in the InterContinental Miami), Miami
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
Celebrate love in the comfort of your own home with chef Jean Delgado's special "Toro Toro Takeaway." The package includes a five-course tasting menu that begins with an amuse-bouche, followed by tuna ceviche Nikkei and bucatini carbonara. The third course is pan-seared golden tilefish served with truffled corn risotto, followed by Wagyu short rib accompanied by a sweet potato pavé, and, finally, chocolate mousse for dessert. The package costs $99 per person. Available for Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14. Orders must be placed Thursday, February 11 by phone at 305-577-1000.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-5220
runchickenrun.com
This Southern comfort-food restaurant offers a romantic takeout dinner for two that begins with buttermilk biscuits with honey butter and apple jam; minty spiced melon; and a salad of bibb lettuce and Granny Smith apples salad with spiced smoked pecans. The entrée is sweet tea-braised short ribs with truffle stone-ground grits and honey-glazed baby carrots and Maine lobster mac and cheese, plus a signature secret-recipe chili oil to spice things up. For dessert: a slice of bourbon bacon chocolate cake served with chocolate-dipped strawberries. The meal serves two and costs $185. Takeout specials are available for Sunday, February 14. Orders must be placed by Friday, February 10.
