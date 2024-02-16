The 6 Best Sunday Brunch Events at SOBEWFF

Brunch, anyone? The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF)
is just over a week away, and this year, some of the highlights include delectable brunch-focused experiences on Sunday, February 25.
From a delicious Farmer's Market event with chef Michael Schwartz, which features the best local farmers, to the one-of-a-kind French-Chinese experience with celebrity chef Molly Yeh, the options for brunch lovers are plentiful at this year's festival in Miami.
Without further ado, we've rounded up some of our favorite brunch events that still have tickets available to purchase.
Bubbles Brunch Hosted by the Cast of The Kitchen at the Lowes Hotel
If you like your Sunday brunch casual with a touch of food celebrity, this New York Times
event should be at the top of your list. Hosted by The Kitchen's
trio Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, and Geoffrey Zakarian, this walk-around extravaganza will feature a combination of scrumptious midday bites and a variety of wines served indoors at the oceanfront Loews Hotel. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 25. Tickets cost $225 via sobewff.org.
Thomas Keller's moules au safran is served at Bouchon in Coral Gables.
Photo by Deborah Jones
Brunch at Chef Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bistro Coral Gables
On Sunday, February 25, Thomas Keller will welcome SOBEWFF guests for brunch at his newly opened award-winning classic French bistro in Coral Gables. The event will take attendees on a gastronomic journey via classic French fare, prepared by the restaurant's chef de cuisine, Thomas Castellon, to be paired with a Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 25. Tickets cost $250 via sobewff.org.
Dim Sum Brunch at SOBEWFF
World Red Eye photo
Champagne Dim Sum Brunch Hosted by Molly Yeh
If you are obsessed with spring rolls, bao, and Shanghai soup dumplings (and love the effervescence of sparkling wine and Champagne), you don't want to miss Food Network host Molly Yeh as she leads foodies on a free-flowing Champagne and dim sum experience at Hutong, a charming Northern Chinese restaurant in Brickell. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 25. Tickets cost $225 via sobewff.org.
Delilah Miami is a feast for the eyes.
H.wood Group photo
Delilah Miami Presents Jazz Brunch
Music aficionados will delight in this elegant feast of mouthwatering bites and jazz notes. The event will be held at the newly opened Delilah Miami in Brickell, and chef Pablo Zitzmann (Zitz Sum) will host alongside Miami native Daniel Roy. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 25. Tickets costs $200 via sobewff.org.
Chef Michael Schwartz at the Farmer's Market Brunch at SOBEWFF
World Red Eye
Farmers Market Brunch presented by Violife hosted by Michael Schwartz
For some farm-to-table goodness, few do it like Michael Schwartz. The Miami-based chef – renowned for his spots Harry's Pizzeria, Amara at Paraiso, and Michael's Genuine Food and Drink – will take over the Miami Design District's Jungle Plaza with a unique affair that brings together local farmers and other incredible chefs in a walk-around brunch. Noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at the Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $150 via sobewff.org.
Drag Brunch at SOBEWFF
World Red Eye
Absolut Vodka Presents Tea Dance and Drag Show Hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Head to the Miami Beach Bandshell this year and experience one of the most vibrant SOBEWFF events. A seated, outdoor Drag Brunch will be hosted by celebrated cookbook author and chef David Burtka and five-time Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris, who will be joined by Ms. Alaska5000, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, and Mistresses of Ceremonies Athena Dion (the host and producer of R House's beloved drag brunch). The extravaganza will feature brunch dishes from some of South Florida's most acclaimed chefs and refreshing wines and craft cocktails to keep you fueled for what promises to be a jaw-dropping performance. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $225 via sobewff.org.