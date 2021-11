Thanksgiving 2021: Miami Restaurant Takeout Guide

click to enlarge Casa Mariano Photo by Michael Pisarri

Casa Mariano 8200 NW 27th St., Doral

305-392-0507

casamariano.com

click to enlarge A spread at Estiatorio Ornos Photo by David Varley for Mina Group

Estiatorio Ornos 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

786-697-1681

michaelmina.net

click to enlarge Icebox Cafe's dining room Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-8448

and

219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach

754-777-7255

iceboxcafe.com

click to enlarge Le Zoo offers a respite from shopping in Bal Harbour. Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Le Zoo 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-602-9663

lezoo.com

click to enlarge Meraki's Thanksgiving feast Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.

Meraki 42 SE First Ave., Miami

786-773-1535

and

462 Main Hwy., Miami

786-254-7079

merakibistro.com

click to enlarge Mimi's Cafe has opened on Biscayne Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Mimi's

Mimi’s Miami 2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

mimismiami.com

click to enlarge Osteria Morini's takeout feast Photo by Shannon Reardon

Osteria Morini Miami Beach 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-918-1037

osteriamorini.com

click to enlarge The Mermaid Lounge at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster Photo courtesy of Kimpton Angler’s Miami Beach

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-594-5820

seawellmiami.com

click to enlarge Semilla's Thanksgiving spread Photo courtesy of Semilla

Semilla 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-674-6522

semillamiami.com

click to enlarge Winker's Diner is part of the recently opened Firestone Garage complex in Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Winker’s Diner 1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-831-7274

winkersdiner.com

Turkey Day falls on Thursday, November 25, this year, and one of the best ways to celebrate it is with a fully cooked meal delivered straight to your door.Thankfully, some of Miami’s best restaurants are offering gourmet holiday meals to-go that are perfect for a Thanksgiving for, one, two, or a large group.Celebrate in the comfort of your own home with one of the ten options listed alphabetically below.Casa Mariano offers a customized takeout feast for Thanksgiving. For a main course, choose among stuffed turkey breast, whole turkey, or roasted fall steak, with a side of turkey gravy or cranberry sauce. The entrée comes accompanied by a choice of three sides, including cornbread, roasted fall vegetables, and rice pilaf. Dessert is pumpkin pie. A pre-meal of charcuterie, and a wine package, are available for an upcharge.Chef Michael Mina’s Aventura restaurant is offering a Greek-inflected Thanksgiving meal for takeout. The starter is little gem salad with dill, lemon-caper dressing, and manouri, followed by roasted lamb shoulder as a main course, with sides of steamed wild greens and Cretan-style potatoes. Dessert is baklava topped with toasted walnuts and honey syrup.Icebox Cafe’s "Thanksgiving To-Go Dinner Package" features a fresh roast turkey with a choice of two side dishes, along with a choice of stuffing, homemade gravy, or bacon-rosemary vinaigrette, homemade cranberry sauce, and a dozen biscuits or corn muffins. For dessert, indulge in a nine-inch apple or pumpkin pie.Le Zoo offers a special Thanksgiving takeout menu of traditional roast turkey and gravy to enjoy alongside salt-baked beet salad, butternut squash soup, potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Choose between a pumpkin or apple pie to complete the meal.Meraki offers a to-go meal of half or whole roasted lamb or Greek-style pork, paired with a Greek salad bowl and roasted vegetables and baby potatoes. The meals include a bottle of Agiorgitiko Greek red wine.Chef Benjamin Murray’s new Edgewater restaurant dishes out a Thanksgiving takeout option of beet and blue cheese salad, butternut squash soup, and slow-cooked turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce. Sides are Boursin mashed potatoes, creamed corn, chorizo and turkey confit stuffing, and green bean casserole. The meal includes an assortment of holiday cookies and a homemade pie.Osteria Morini's Thanksgiving to-go package includes dishes such as roasted delicata squash with candied pumpkin seeds, turkey roulade with pistachio, Morini stuffing paired with Italian sausage, mortadella, parmigiano, and chicken suga, and a choice of pie.Seawell's Thanksgiving takeout menu includes a maple and brown sugar brined turkey with gravy, and cranberry and ginger sauce. A starter of green salad is included, along with sides of mashed butter potatoes, sage stuffing, roasted sweet potato, and green bean casserole. The sweet ending: pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream. A wine package is available for a $48 upcharge.Chef Fred Joulin’s family-style Thanksgiving spread consists of apple wedged salad, baked Brie and cranberry, and butternut squash and ginger carrot soup to start, followed by stuffed organic turkey breast roll with green beans casserole and mushrooms, classic creamy mashed potatoes, truffle grilled organic corn, and honey-glazed roasted sweet potatoes with pecans. Dessert is chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow pie.Winker’s Diner serves up a traditional Thanksgiving meal of carved roasted turkey accompanied by Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and sourdough stuffing. Also included are butternut squash soup, quinoa and baby kale salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Feast on pumpkin pie for dessert. Add-on options include mac 'n' cheese ($8), caramel apple pie ($48), and a bottle of Moulin de Gassac wine ($36).