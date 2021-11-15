Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Holidays

Thanksgiving 2021: Miami Restaurant Takeout Guide

November 16, 2021 8:00AM

A Thanksgiving feast at Winker's Diner
A Thanksgiving feast at Winker's Diner Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Turkey Day falls on Thursday, November 25, this year, and one of the best ways to celebrate it is with a fully cooked meal delivered straight to your door.

Thankfully, some of Miami’s best restaurants are offering gourmet holiday meals to-go that are perfect for a Thanksgiving for, one, two, or a large group.

Celebrate in the comfort of your own home with one of the ten options listed alphabetically below.
click to enlarge Casa Mariano - PHOTO BY MICHAEL PISARRI
Casa Mariano
Photo by Michael Pisarri

Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St., Doral
305-392-0507
casamariano.com

Casa Mariano offers a customized takeout feast for Thanksgiving. For a main course, choose among stuffed turkey breast, whole turkey, or roasted fall steak, with a side of turkey gravy or cranberry sauce. The entrée comes accompanied by a choice of three sides, including cornbread, roasted fall vegetables, and rice pilaf. Dessert is pumpkin pie. A pre-meal of charcuterie, and a wine package, are available for an upcharge. The meals cost $180 and $300 and serve six and ten people, respectively. Online ordering is available until November 22. There will be pick-up points in Doral, Coral Gables, and Key Biscayne.
click to enlarge A spread at Estiatorio Ornos - PHOTO BY DAVID VARLEY FOR MINA GROUP
A spread at Estiatorio Ornos
Photo by David Varley for Mina Group

Estiatorio Ornos

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
786-697-1681
michaelmina.net

Chef Michael Mina’s Aventura restaurant is offering a Greek-inflected Thanksgiving meal for takeout. The starter is little gem salad with dill, lemon-caper dressing, and manouri, followed by roasted lamb shoulder as a main course, with sides of steamed wild greens and Cretan-style potatoes. Dessert is baklava topped with toasted walnuts and honey syrup. The meal costs $200 and serves four people. Available to order by calling the restaurant and through Uber Eats and DoorDash from Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 23.
click to enlarge Icebox Cafe's dining room - PHOTO BY JUAN FERNANDO
Icebox Cafe's dining room
Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe

 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach 
305-538-8448
and
219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach
 754-777-7255
iceboxcafe.com

Icebox Cafe’s "Thanksgiving To-Go Dinner Package" features a fresh roast turkey with a choice of two side dishes, along with a choice of stuffing, homemade gravy, or bacon-rosemary vinaigrette, homemade cranberry sauce, and a dozen biscuits or corn muffins. For dessert, indulge in a nine-inch apple or pumpkin pie. The meal costs $325 and serves from eight to ten people. Orders must be placed by November 21.
click to enlarge Le Zoo offers a respite from shopping in Bal Harbour. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LE ZOO
Le Zoo offers a respite from shopping in Bal Harbour.
Photo courtesy of Le Zoo

Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-602-9663
lezoo.com

Le Zoo offers a special Thanksgiving takeout menu of traditional roast turkey and gravy to enjoy alongside salt-baked beet salad, butternut squash soup, potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Choose between a pumpkin or apple pie to complete the meal. The package costs $200 and serves four people. The menu must be preordered by Monday, November 22, by calling the restaurant at 305-602-9663. Pickup is on Thursday, November 25, between noon and 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Meraki's Thanksgiving feast - PHOTO COURTESY OF STILLWATER & CO.
Meraki's Thanksgiving feast
Photo courtesy of Stillwater & Co.

Meraki

42 SE First Ave., Miami
786-773-1535
and
462 Main Hwy., Miami
786-254-7079
merakibistro.com

Meraki offers a to-go meal of half or whole roasted lamb or Greek-style pork, paired with a Greek salad bowl and roasted vegetables and baby potatoes. The meals include a bottle of Agiorgitiko Greek red wine. The meals cost $275 to $350. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Available for pickup at both locations from Wednesday, November 24, through Friday, November 26, from noon till 8 p.m.
click to enlarge Mimi's Cafe has opened on Biscayne Boulevard. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MIMI'S
Mimi's Cafe has opened on Biscayne Boulevard.
Photo courtesy of Mimi's

Mimi’s Miami

2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
mimismiami.com

Chef Benjamin Murray’s new Edgewater restaurant dishes out a Thanksgiving takeout option of beet and blue cheese salad, butternut squash soup, and slow-cooked turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce. Sides are Boursin mashed potatoes, creamed corn, chorizo and turkey confit stuffing, and green bean casserole. The meal includes an assortment of holiday cookies and a homemade pie. The meal costs $55 per person. A wine add-on is available for $60. Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 18, by 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Osteria Morini's takeout feast - PHOTO BY SHANNON REARDON
Osteria Morini's takeout feast
Photo by Shannon Reardon

Osteria Morini Miami Beach

1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com

Osteria Morini's Thanksgiving to-go package includes dishes such as roasted delicata squash with candied pumpkin seeds, turkey roulade with pistachio, Morini stuffing paired with Italian sausage, mortadella, parmigiano, and chicken suga, and a choice of pie. The special costs $140 and serves three people. It is available for preorder until Tuesday, November 23.
click to enlarge The Mermaid Lounge at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster - PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMPTON ANGLER’S MIAMI BEACH
The Mermaid Lounge at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster
Photo courtesy of Kimpton Angler’s Miami Beach

Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-594-5820
seawellmiami.com

Seawell's Thanksgiving takeout menu includes a maple and brown sugar brined turkey with gravy, and cranberry and ginger sauce. A starter of green salad is included, along with sides of mashed butter potatoes, sage stuffing, roasted sweet potato, and green bean casserole. The sweet ending: pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream. A wine package is available for a $48 upcharge. The package costs $55 per person. Delivery is available on Thursday, November 25, from noon to 4 p.m.
click to enlarge Semilla's Thanksgiving spread - PHOTO COURTESY OF SEMILLA
Semilla's Thanksgiving spread
Photo courtesy of Semilla

Semilla

1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-674-6522
semillamiami.com

Chef Fred Joulin’s family-style Thanksgiving spread consists of apple wedged salad, baked Brie and cranberry, and butternut squash and ginger carrot soup to start, followed by stuffed organic turkey breast roll with green beans casserole and mushrooms, classic creamy mashed potatoes, truffle grilled organic corn, and honey-glazed roasted sweet potatoes with pecans. Dessert is chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow pie. The takeout packages are available through November 30 and range from $174 to $348 and serve from three to eight guests, respectively. Orders must be placed through the eatery’s website.
click to enlarge Winker's Diner is part of the recently opened Firestone Garage complex in Miami Beach. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROOT HOSPITALITY
Winker's Diner is part of the recently opened Firestone Garage complex in Miami Beach.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Winker’s Diner

1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-831-7274
winkersdiner.com

Winker’s Diner serves up a traditional Thanksgiving meal of carved roasted turkey accompanied by Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and sourdough stuffing. Also included are butternut squash soup, quinoa and baby kale salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Feast on pumpkin pie for dessert. Add-on options include mac 'n' cheese ($8), caramel apple pie ($48), and a bottle of Moulin de Gassac wine ($36). The meal costs $150 and serves four to six people. Orders must be placed by calling 305-831-7274 24 hours in advance. The menu is offered for takeout from Friday, November 19, through Wednesday, November 24.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Words to Live By

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation