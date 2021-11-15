Thanksgiving 2021: Miami Restaurant Takeout Guide

Thankfully, some of Miami’s best restaurants are offering gourmet holiday meals to-go that are perfect for a Thanksgiving for, one, two, or a large group.
Celebrate in the comfort of your own home with one of the ten options listed alphabetically below.
Casa Mariano8200 NW 27th St., Doral
305-392-0507
casamariano.com
Casa Mariano offers a customized takeout feast for Thanksgiving. For a main course, choose among stuffed turkey breast, whole turkey, or roasted fall steak, with a side of turkey gravy or cranberry sauce. The entrée comes accompanied by a choice of three sides, including cornbread, roasted fall vegetables, and rice pilaf. Dessert is pumpkin pie. A pre-meal of charcuterie, and a wine package, are available for an upcharge. The meals cost $180 and $300 and serve six and ten people, respectively. Online ordering is available until November 22. There will be pick-up points in Doral, Coral Gables, and Key Biscayne.
Estiatorio Ornos19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
786-697-1681
michaelmina.net
Chef Michael Mina’s Aventura restaurant is offering a Greek-inflected Thanksgiving meal for takeout. The starter is little gem salad with dill, lemon-caper dressing, and manouri, followed by roasted lamb shoulder as a main course, with sides of steamed wild greens and Cretan-style potatoes. Dessert is baklava topped with toasted walnuts and honey syrup. The meal costs $200 and serves four people. Available to order by calling the restaurant and through Uber Eats and DoorDash from Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 23.
Icebox Cafe1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-8448
and
219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach
754-777-7255
iceboxcafe.com
Icebox Cafe’s "Thanksgiving To-Go Dinner Package" features a fresh roast turkey with a choice of two side dishes, along with a choice of stuffing, homemade gravy, or bacon-rosemary vinaigrette, homemade cranberry sauce, and a dozen biscuits or corn muffins. For dessert, indulge in a nine-inch apple or pumpkin pie. The meal costs $325 and serves from eight to ten people. Orders must be placed by November 21.
Le Zoo9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-602-9663
lezoo.com
Le Zoo offers a special Thanksgiving takeout menu of traditional roast turkey and gravy to enjoy alongside salt-baked beet salad, butternut squash soup, potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Choose between a pumpkin or apple pie to complete the meal. The package costs $200 and serves four people. The menu must be preordered by Monday, November 22, by calling the restaurant at 305-602-9663. Pickup is on Thursday, November 25, between noon and 6 p.m.
Meraki42 SE First Ave., Miami
786-773-1535
and
462 Main Hwy., Miami
786-254-7079
merakibistro.com
Meraki offers a to-go meal of half or whole roasted lamb or Greek-style pork, paired with a Greek salad bowl and roasted vegetables and baby potatoes. The meals include a bottle of Agiorgitiko Greek red wine. The meals cost $275 to $350. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Available for pickup at both locations from Wednesday, November 24, through Friday, November 26, from noon till 8 p.m.
Mimi’s Miami2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
mimismiami.com
Chef Benjamin Murray’s new Edgewater restaurant dishes out a Thanksgiving takeout option of beet and blue cheese salad, butternut squash soup, and slow-cooked turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce. Sides are Boursin mashed potatoes, creamed corn, chorizo and turkey confit stuffing, and green bean casserole. The meal includes an assortment of holiday cookies and a homemade pie. The meal costs $55 per person. A wine add-on is available for $60. Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 18, by 6 p.m.
Osteria Morini Miami Beach1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-918-1037
osteriamorini.com
Osteria Morini's Thanksgiving to-go package includes dishes such as roasted delicata squash with candied pumpkin seeds, turkey roulade with pistachio, Morini stuffing paired with Italian sausage, mortadella, parmigiano, and chicken suga, and a choice of pie. The special costs $140 and serves three people. It is available for preorder until Tuesday, November 23.
Seawell Fish N’ Oyster660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-594-5820
seawellmiami.com
Seawell's Thanksgiving takeout menu includes a maple and brown sugar brined turkey with gravy, and cranberry and ginger sauce. A starter of green salad is included, along with sides of mashed butter potatoes, sage stuffing, roasted sweet potato, and green bean casserole. The sweet ending: pumpkin pie with cinnamon ice cream. A wine package is available for a $48 upcharge. The package costs $55 per person. Delivery is available on Thursday, November 25, from noon to 4 p.m.
Semilla1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-674-6522
semillamiami.com
Chef Fred Joulin’s family-style Thanksgiving spread consists of apple wedged salad, baked Brie and cranberry, and butternut squash and ginger carrot soup to start, followed by stuffed organic turkey breast roll with green beans casserole and mushrooms, classic creamy mashed potatoes, truffle grilled organic corn, and honey-glazed roasted sweet potatoes with pecans. Dessert is chocolate, hazelnut, and marshmallow pie. The takeout packages are available through November 30 and range from $174 to $348 and serve from three to eight guests, respectively. Orders must be placed through the eatery’s website.
Winker’s Diner1575 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-831-7274
winkersdiner.com
Winker’s Diner serves up a traditional Thanksgiving meal of carved roasted turkey accompanied by Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and sourdough stuffing. Also included are butternut squash soup, quinoa and baby kale salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Feast on pumpkin pie for dessert. Add-on options include mac 'n' cheese ($8), caramel apple pie ($48), and a bottle of Moulin de Gassac wine ($36). The meal costs $150 and serves four to six people. Orders must be placed by calling 305-831-7274 24 hours in advance. The menu is offered for takeout from Friday, November 19, through Wednesday, November 24.