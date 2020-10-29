 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Desserts |

The Five Best Halloween Treats in Miami

Elena Vivas | October 29, 2020 | 8:00am
Spooky truffles at Garcia Nevett
Spooky truffles at Garcia Nevett
Photo courtesy of Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami
Halloween will be different this year, for sure. We're seeing Zoom costume parties and drive-thru haunted houses. Bobbing for apples has been canceled for obvious reasons.

In short, while 2020 is one big trick, we still have treats.

South Florida's dessert shops have been toiling away, devising over-the-top confections just in time for Halloween. From zombie-inspired sundaes to build-your-own graveyard cakes, spooky season is alive and well with these ghoulish delights.

The Five Best Halloween Treats in Miami
Photo courtesy of DB Bakers

DB Bakers

3501 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us


DB Bakers has Halloween covered, with its spooky cupcake assortments. Cupcake options include the "Skull Cupcake" (a chocolate cupcake filled with raspberry jam topped with raspberry buttercream and a tiny chocolate skull) and the "Candy Corn Madness" (carrot cake with cream cheese frosting festooned with a layer of candy corn and sprinkles). A box of six costs $19. Orders may be placed online.

Dive into this tasty Halloween treat at Dasher & Crank
Dive into this tasty Halloween treat at Dasher & Crank
Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank

2211 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-8579
Dashercrank.com


If you crave the macabre, head to Dasher & Crank this weekend for spine-chilling concoctions. Flavors include the Zombie Apocalypse ($5), a pistachio ice cream base with a cherry swirl and a black cookie crumble; and the Black Mint ($5), made with chocolate mint ice cream, activated charcoal, and dark chocolate chunks. Pair it with a black waffle for the perfect spooky treat.

Build your own graveyard cake for a fun Halloween at home.
Build your own graveyard cake for a fun Halloween at home.
Photo courtesy of Garcia Nevett Choclatier de Miami

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

7312 Red Rd., Miami
305-749-0506
garcianevett.com


Scrap the drugstore candy and opt for a box of bone-chilling truffles at Garcia Nevett. The gothic-inspired Halloween menu includes anatomic hearts made of solid chocolate ($4), truffle skulls brimming with creamy Nutella and chocolate ganache (a box of eight for $18), and a graveyard chocolate cake kit ready to assemble and decorate at home ($30). Orders can be placed online or over the phone.

Fun, DIY Halloween doughnut kits for the entire family.
Fun, DIY Halloween doughnut kits for the entire family.
Photo courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts

Honeybee Doughnuts

7388 Red Rd., Miami
786-773-2770
Honeybeedoughnuts.com


If you plan on staying in this weekend, Honeybee’s spooktacular do-it-yourself doughnut kit is the perfect activity for the kiddies and grown-ups alike. Each kit includes an assortment of churro-flavored and glazed mini doughnuts; three vanilla bean pastry glazes in Halloween colors; plus a hodgepodge of toppings like crushed cookies, gummy bears, and candy corn to personalize your doughnut creations. Pre-order for pick up from October 28-31 for $25.

Monster inspired doughnuts are available at the Salty all weekend.
Monster inspired doughnuts are available at the Salty all weekend.
Photo courtesy of Danielle Margherite

The Salty

50 NW 23rd St., Miami
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
305-639-8501
saltydonut.com


The Salty is baking up an assortment of holiday treats this Halloween weekend. Choose from a Frankenstein-inspired donut made from a 24-hour proofed brioche dough stuffed with whipped mint chocolate cream, a fresh mint glaze, and crushed cookie; the Boo Berry Cheesecake, a paranormal confection bursting with fresh blueberry cheesecake and a white chocolate glaze; or the White Chocolate skull, a cranium shaped treat blanketed with white chocolate. The limited-edition sweets are available on October 30-31. Insider tip: Order a four-pack ($14) through Uber Eats and your second four-pack is free.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

