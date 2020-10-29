The Five Best Halloween Treats in Miami

Halloween will be different this year, for sure. We're seeing Zoom costume parties and drive-thru haunted houses. Bobbing for apples has been canceled for obvious reasons.

In short, while 2020 is one big trick, we still have treats.

South Florida's dessert shops have been toiling away, devising over-the-top confections just in time for Halloween. From zombie-inspired sundaes to build-your-own graveyard cakes, spooky season is alive and well with these ghoulish delights.

Photo courtesy of DB Bakers

DB Bakers 3501 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-310-8763

DB Bakers 3501 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-310-8763
dbakers.us



DB Bakers has Halloween covered, with its spooky cupcake assortments. Cupcake options include the "Skull Cupcake" (a chocolate cupcake filled with raspberry jam topped with raspberry buttercream and a tiny chocolate skull) and the "Candy Corn Madness" (carrot cake with cream cheese frosting festooned with a layer of candy corn and sprinkles). A box of six costs $19. Orders may be placed online.

Dive into this tasty Halloween treat at Dasher & Crank Photo courtesy of Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-8579

Dasher & Crank 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-8579
Dashercrank.com



If you crave the macabre, head to Dasher & Crank this weekend for spine-chilling concoctions. Flavors include the Zombie Apocalypse ($5), a pistachio ice cream base with a cherry swirl and a black cookie crumble; and the Black Mint ($5), made with chocolate mint ice cream, activated charcoal, and dark chocolate chunks. Pair it with a black waffle for the perfect spooky treat.

Build your own graveyard cake for a fun Halloween at home. Photo courtesy of Garcia Nevett Choclatier de Miami

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami 7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com 7312 Red Rd., Miami305-749-0506



Scrap the drugstore candy and opt for a box of bone-chilling truffles at Garcia Nevett. The gothic-inspired Halloween menu includes anatomic hearts made of solid chocolate ($4), truffle skulls brimming with creamy Nutella and chocolate ganache (a box of eight for $18), and a graveyard chocolate cake kit ready to assemble and decorate at home ($30). Orders can be placed online or over the phone.

Fun, DIY Halloween doughnut kits for the entire family. Photo courtesy of Honeybee Doughnuts

Honeybee Doughnuts 7388 Red Rd., Miami

786-773-2770

Honeybee Doughnuts 7388 Red Rd., Miami
786-773-2770
Honeybeedoughnuts.com



If you plan on staying in this weekend, Honeybee’s spooktacular do-it-yourself doughnut kit is the perfect activity for the kiddies and grown-ups alike. Each kit includes an assortment of churro-flavored and glazed mini doughnuts; three vanilla bean pastry glazes in Halloween colors; plus a hodgepodge of toppings like crushed cookies, gummy bears, and candy corn to personalize your doughnut creations. Pre-order for pick up from October 28-31 for $25.

Monster inspired doughnuts are available at the Salty all weekend. Photo courtesy of Danielle Margherite

The Salty 50 NW 23rd St., Miami

6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami

305-639-8501

The Salty 50 NW 23rd St., Miami
6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami
305-639-8501
saltydonut.com



The Salty is baking up an assortment of holiday treats this Halloween weekend. Choose from a Frankenstein-inspired donut made from a 24-hour proofed brioche dough stuffed with whipped mint chocolate cream, a fresh mint glaze, and crushed cookie; the Boo Berry Cheesecake, a paranormal confection bursting with fresh blueberry cheesecake and a white chocolate glaze; or the White Chocolate skull, a cranium shaped treat blanketed with white chocolate. The limited-edition sweets are available on October 30-31. Insider tip: Order a four-pack ($14) through Uber Eats and your second four-pack is free.