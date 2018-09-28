Tap 42 Serves Bottomless Weekend Brunch at All South Florida Locations

Every weekend, all South Florida Tap 42 locations open a half-hour before noon, ready to serve bottomless cocktails and beer with Chicago-style steak and eggs and chocolate banana French toast.
From Coral Gables to Boca Raton, Tap 42 offers a weekly brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday that includes unlimited drinks for $20, funky music, and big-screen TVs tuned to football games and other sporting events.
Regardless of location, the restaurant keeps patrons filled with brunch bites and signature items that appear on the lunch and dinner menus.
The most popular brunch item is the handover sandwich — avocado, a sunny-side-up egg, hash browns, and truffle aioli on a toasted challah bun ($15.50). Other savory items include the green eggs and ham Benedict, where pulled pork, a sunny-side-up egg, and salsa verde are placed atop bacon-cheddar toast and loaded with creamy hollandaise ($15.50), and Chicago-style steak and eggs, with grilled filet mignon, garlic spinach, crisp hash browns, and eggs ($17.50).
Go sweet with the chocolate banana French toast, made with challah bread and drizzled with warm maple syrup and powdered sugar ($14.50), or white chocolate strawberry pancakes with whipped cream ($14).
Otherwise, look out for the restaurant's oven-baked shrimp mac 'n' cheese ($15.50), the California chopped chicken bowl with guacamole and black beans ($18.50), and the Prohibition burger ($14.50), which layers white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, Dijonnaise, and secret sauce atop a thick meat patty.
In addition to Tap 42's bottomless drink option, which includes mimosas, bloody marys, and Funky Buddha's Floridian beer, the restaurant also pours more than 40 beers on tap.
Tap 42. Locations in Coral Gables, Midtown Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton; tap42.com. Brunch Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
