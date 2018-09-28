Tap 42 Serves Bottomless Weekend Brunch at All South Florida Locations

Every weekend, all South Florida Tap 42 locations open a half-hour before noon, ready to serve bottomless cocktails and beer with Chicago-style steak and eggs and chocolate banana French toast.

From Coral Gables to Boca Raton, Tap 42 offers a weekly brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday that includes unlimited drinks for $20, funky music, and big-screen TVs tuned to football games and other sporting events.

Regardless of location, the restaurant keeps patrons filled with brunch bites and signature items that appear on the lunch and dinner menus.