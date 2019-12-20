Sweetgreen to Open First Florida Locations in Coconut Grove and Coral Gables

It's hard to believe that something as simple as a salad could garner a rabid fan base. However, anyone who has eaten at Sweetgreen knows why this fast-casual salad shrine has a cult-like following. Next year, Miami will get in on the action when Sweetgreen locations open in Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

After teasing its upcoming arrival with an Instagram banana parody on the heels of Art Basel, Sweetgreen confirmed the two new outposts, which will be located at the renovated CocoWalk in the Grove and at 120 Giralda Ave. in the Gables. Both are expected to debut sometime in 2020.

The Miami openings will mark the company's Florida debut, though Sweetgreen, founded in 2007, operates more than 100 locations across the nation in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago, as well as Washington, D.C.

The Sweetgreen philosophy includes using local produce and serving quality food. "We've built a supply network of small and midsize growers, from whom we receive daily produce deliveries, and we prep those ingredients in-house from scratch," the company's website reads. "Every day, we're connecting real people to real food, supporting our communities and creating meaningful relationships with those around us. This is our passion and our purpose."

Because Sweetgreen works with local farmers to source produce, seasonality plays a major role in menu development, and items change up to five times a year. The Coconut Grove and Coral Gables menus are still in the works, but expect a lineup of signature bowls and salads in addition to seasonal offerings that incorporate fruits and vegetables unique to South Florida. Prices have not been confirmed yet but will likely be on par with those at other locations, with bowls ranging from $11 to $13.

Sweetgreen. Opening in 2020 at CocoWalk, 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; and 120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; sweetgreen.com.