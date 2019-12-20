 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Get ready, Miami: Sweetgreen is opening two new locations.EXPAND
Get ready, Miami: Sweetgreen is opening two new locations.
Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen to Open First Florida Locations in Coconut Grove and Coral Gables

Chelsea Olson | December 20, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

It's hard to believe that something as simple as a salad could garner a rabid fan base. However, anyone who has eaten at Sweetgreen knows why this fast-casual salad shrine has a cult-like following. Next year, Miami will get in on the action when Sweetgreen locations open in Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

After teasing its upcoming arrival with an Instagram banana parody on the heels of Art Basel, Sweetgreen confirmed the two new outposts, which will be located at the renovated CocoWalk in the Grove and at 120 Giralda Ave. in the Gables. Both are expected to debut sometime in 2020.

The Miami openings will mark the company's Florida debut, though Sweetgreen, founded in 2007, operates more than 100 locations across the nation in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago, as well as Washington, D.C.

Related Stories

The Sweetgreen philosophy includes using local produce and serving quality food. "We've built a supply network of small and midsize growers, from whom we receive daily produce deliveries, and we prep those ingredients in-house from scratch," the company's website reads. "Every day, we're connecting real people to real food, supporting our communities and creating meaningful relationships with those around us. This is our passion and our purpose."

Because Sweetgreen works with local farmers to source produce, seasonality plays a major role in menu development, and items change up to five times a year. The Coconut Grove and Coral Gables menus are still in the works, but expect a lineup of signature bowls and salads in addition to seasonal offerings that incorporate fruits and vegetables unique to South Florida. Prices have not been confirmed yet but will likely be on par with those at other locations, with bowls ranging from $11 to $13.

Sweetgreen. Opening in 2020 at CocoWalk, 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; and 120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; sweetgreen.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >