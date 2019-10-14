Where to Dine on Stone Crabs This Season

When Andy Williams sang "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," he was clearly caroling about Christmas. However, most South Floridians would agree that stone crab season is truly the best time of year. Starting next week from October 15 through May 15, 2020, locals can feast on freshly caught claws around town at these notable restaurants with great offerings.

Boia De

5205 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-967-8866

A newcomer to this year's restaurant scene, Boia De has been quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite in Buena Vista for its pasta and comfort food. For stone crab season, they'll offer a unique dish: the tagliolini Nero. It's a cold pasta made of squid ink noodles currently served with king crab, vin jaune, truffle, and fine herbs. It will be available with stone crab meat instead until mid-May for the same $24 price, but it's subject to change depending on claw market pricing for the season.

Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina

1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-485-2200

For those looking for a side of opulence with your stone crab meal, why not venture to the iconic Versace Mansion? Indulge in chilled Florida stone crab claws; sizes medium and large will be available with creamy mustard sauce for market price.

Joe's Stone Crab

11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-0365

While it almost goes without saying, Joe's is a must for the season. As a historical institution that's been around longer than the city of Miami Beach itself, Joe's will open for its 106th season on October 15. The epitome of the authentic stone crab experience, a meal at Joe's is definitely worth the infamous wait in order to enjoy the restaurant's pristine service and wide variety of claw sizes and side dishes. They'll also be open for lunch starting October 18.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-377-2675

Starting October 17, Lobster Bar Sea Grille will be serving up jumbo and, when available, colossal stone crab claws. Sourced from the Florida Keys and Bahamas, Lobster Bar Sea Grille's stone crab selection will be on display for guests to select themselves along with the rest of the restaurant's fresh catches. Enjoy the claws a la carte at market pricing, added onto the stacked shellfish tower, or even incorporated into any of the dishes offered on the regular menu.

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St., Miami

305-573-5550

Known for a commitment to locally sourced fare, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink will be working with local fishermen to provide fresh large, jumbo, and colossal claws starting the week of October 21 through the season. From October 21 through November 4, guests will receive any bottle of wine on the wine list for half off with every pound of stone crabs ordered, which comes out to about four to five large claws.

Monty's Raw Bar Coconut Grove

2550 S Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove

305-856-3992

A neighborhood mainstay, Monty's Raw Bar Coconut Grove has just celebrated 50 years of success and waterfront views at the Prime Marina. Starting October 15,the restaurant will offer classic claws in addition to the rest of its raw bar offerings in various sizes: medium ($8), large ($15), extra large ($20), and jumbo ($28). At happy hour, medium claws will be available for $5 each, and large claws will cost $11 each, in addition to the $6 frozen drinks and cocktails, Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Salt & Brine at Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

Time Out Market's raw bar eatery Salt & Brine will be celebrating the food hall's first stone crab season. Chef Christian Plotczyk is adding medium claws to his regular menu of caviar, oysters, shrimp, and other local seafood favorites. They'll be available at market price starting October 15 for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Stripsteak by Michael Mina

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-2000

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach will be adding freshly caught Florida stone crab claws to its BleauFish Ocean To Table program. With its own fishing boat BleauFish, the hotel brings in fresh seafood daily from local waters for its 12 restaurants and lounges to offer from catch of the day to lobster and now stone crabs. At Stripsteak by Michael Mina, diners can enjoy cracked and chilled stone crab claws in jumbo ($35), colossal ($45), and super colossal ($65), served with signature dijonnaise sauce. Or opt for an Asian twist with the Stone Crab Oscar: four ounces of crab meat served with house yuzu kosho bernaise for $30