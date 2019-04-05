Sprung Beer Festival Returns With More Than 100 Breweries

Celebrate the arrival of spring at the Sprung Beer Festival.

Sprung, Miami's annual spring beer festival, returns Saturday, April 6, to Wynwood Marketplace with more than 300 beers, live wrestling, food, and activities.

The festival is the seasonal opposite of its sister event, Grovetoberfest. The fall festival focuses on heartier styles of beer, and Sprung offers lighter styles and a playful vibe.

This year, more than 100 breweries will pour 300-plus beers, including some newcomers to Miami's beer festival scene. Breweries not to be missed include Asheville's Wicked Weed and Tampa's Hidden Springs Ale Works, the latter sampling a strawberry-guava Berliner Weisse called Village Bike at the fest. Village Bike will also be available for purchase at Boxelder in special four-packs while supplies last.

Both local and out-of-town breweries will participate, including favorites such as Kings Brewing, Civil Society, Stone Brewing, Hidden Springs Ale Works, D9 Brewing, J. Wakefield, 26 Degrees, 21st Amendment, Alhambra, Big Storm, Biscayne Bay, B Brooklyn Brewing, Coppertail, Guinness, Imperial Pura Vida, Lagunitas, Mahou, Miami Brewing, New Belgium, the Tank, White Claw, Crook & Marker, Tripping Animals, Southern Prohibition, Crooked Run, LauderAle , the Weed Reaper, Yeasty Brews, Bangin' Banjo, Clown Shoes, Knee Deep, Angry Chair Brewing, Tampa Bay, Funky Buddha, Cigar City, Wynwood Brewing, Barrel of Monks, Dogfish, Terrapin, Florida Keys Brewing, Unbranded Brewing, and Stebbins.

Boxelder will once again host the VIP area, where the Wynwood bottle shop will pour special beers from Superstition, Northern Monk, Toppling Goliath, Kings Brewing, Voodoo Brewing, Graft Cider, and others.

In addition to offering plenty of beer, Sprung will also present DJs, live music, a marketplace, and wrestling matches. Last year's matches — held in a pro-sized wrestling ring positioned at the center of the festival — were the highlight of the afternoon.

Sprung Beer Festival. 2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwood-marketplace.com. Tickets cost $45 to $95 via eventbrite.com.