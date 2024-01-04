 Sprouts Farmers Market Opening in Coconut Grove January 2024 | Miami New Times
Sprouts Grocery Store Is Coming to Coconut Grove This Month

During opening weekend, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card, get freebies at the door, and more.
January 4, 2024
Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Coconut Grove.
Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Coconut Grove. Photo by Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts lovers in Coconut Grove, get ready for your new favorite grocery outing. Sprouts Farmers Market is opening in Coconut Grove on Friday, January 19, with giveaways, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, and more wholesome fun.

The ribbon-cutting will take place on opening morning, January 19, but it might be better suited for early birds, as it will take place at 6:45 a.m. Doors will open at 7 a.m. at the store, located at 2750 SW 27th Ter.

Coconut Grove residents had only a Milam's Market for years, but now the city is truly booming with grocery options.

The grand opening weekend will run from Friday, January 19, through Sunday, January 21.

On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 shoppers will receive a free "Goodness, it's Free" reusable goodie bag filled with special Sprouts products and samples.

Once inside the store, shoppers can try new products while they shop from brands at the Vendor Village. Plus, expect music and prize giveaways throughout the weekend.

A "pop-up party" out front will give guests a chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a "guess the weight" contest of an oversized piece of produce, and more. These activities are fun for the whole family and will last all weekend long.

In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card until midnight on January 21 when they sign up via the website.

Additionally, customers who text "COCO" to 777-688 will receive 20 percent off their purchase over the grand opening weekend (January 19–21) when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day are allowed. Shoppers can also view Sprouts' weekly ad and save more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month on the app.

"I am thrilled to announce the expansion of Sprouts Farmers Market in Miami," says City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez of the opening. "This new addition to our community not only provides access to fresh, healthy food options but also creates job opportunities for our residents. Our city continues to grow and attract businesses that enhance the quality of life for our citizens, and Sprouts Farmers Market is a testament to that progress."

This Sprouts Farmers Market location will work with local farmers like Noble Citrus, Wish Farms, J&C Tropicals, and others to source produce.

Additionally, through Sprouts' Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient-rich to Feeding South Florida (a local food bank that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger).

Sprouts Farmers Market Coconut Grove. 2750 SW 27th Ter., Miami; sprouts.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
