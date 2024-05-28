Fort Lauderdale-Based Burger Chain Jumps on Chicken Train: Meet ChickenFi

The tensions between which fast food chain makes the best fried chicken sandwiches have grown so high that a popular Fort Lauderdale-based burger chain, BurgerFi, is rebranding itself as ChickenFi — at least temporarily.
According to Jacksonville.com, the fast food chain with ten locations across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties is diving into the "chicken wars" for the very first time, offering two types of chicken sandos. This name change is due to the launch of the restaurant's new fried and grilled chicken sandwiches. Therefore, the name change most likely will drop once the promotion is over.
In a direct jab at the leader of fried chicken sandwiches, Chick-fil-A, a marketing representative for the company even noted that ChickenFi will be serving its new chicken sandwiches on Sundays. (Chick-fil-A is notoriously closed on Sundays.)
The new grilled and fried chicken sandwiches are made with antibiotic-free chicken and can be topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard. The sandos will be offered on the menu in addition to chicken wings, chicken tenders, and grilled chicken bowls that can be paired with fries or onion rings.
For those unafraid of some sweet and savory action, ChickenFi is even offering a chicken and waffles milkshake made with vanilla frozen custard and pancake maple syrup topped with a chicken tender and a mini waffle. However, this shake is only available at the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea location and at Better Burger Lab in NYC.
If guests are looking to gift a chicken sandwich or chicken and waffle shake to a friend, for every $25 spent on gift cards, they will receive a $10 bonus card now through June 17. Gift cards can be purchased online, in store, or via the restaurant chain's mobile app.
Nevertheless, for those concerned about the restaurant chain's burgers, don't fret — the national chain will continue to sell its burgers (and the company remains BurgerFi).