South Beach Brewing Company Prepares to Open Microbrewery

South Beach Brewing Company is opening its first brewhouse in a Key West-style bungalow in Miami Beach.

A microbrewery will soon open on South Beach.

Known for its Florida-inspired brunch beers, South Beach Brewing Company has produced craft brews in partnership with Shipyard and Sea Dog Brewing since 2017, but the company never had its own stand-alone brewhouse.

Until now. After two and a half years of testing the waters, the company will finally debut its bungalow-style brewery next month — on South Beach.

“It looks like a Key West house — like it’s someone’s home that you’re being invited to,” cofounder Lorenzo Borghese says. “You share beers with neighbors and friends and family, so it’s the same idea.”

Created as a beer brand that’s all about Florida, South Beach Brewing uses Florida orange juice and citrus fruits in most of its products and adds electrolytes.

“South Beach is known as a destination for vacation and about enjoying every moment in time, so we wanted to create a sense of a vacation beer,” says Borghese.

The brewery is housed in a bungalow on 11th Street between Washington and Collins avenues. Out front, there's an outdoor beer garden. Inside, Miami artist Lebo, whose artwork appears on all of South Beach Brewing's beer bottles and cans, has been painting murals in the vibrant colors he's known for.

Says Borghese: “It’ll feel like you’re walking into the artwork of the brand."

Borghese says the partnership came about early on, when he saw Lelo's “Welcome to Miami Beach” mural on the 41st Street causeway.

“I told Lebo that my responsibility will be to make great beer. Your responsibility will be to make people see the beer and tell the story,” he recounts.

Guests at the brewhouse will find South Beach Brewing’s craft beers, but also test-batch brews, brunch beer cocktails, and a small menu of beer-infused bar foods. The brewery will also host weekly theme nights and intends to offer small test batches of new flavors that customers can vote on.

“Our next launch will be a beer voted by the community as the best beer in South Beach,” Borghese says.

South Beach Brewing Company. 210 11th St., Miami Beach; southbeachbrew.com.