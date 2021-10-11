Vegan Group to Host Dolphins Tailgate

The SoFlo Vegans group is hosting an all-vegan tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Sunday, October 24, Miami Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The tailgate’s $55 entry fee will include a potluck feast, a seat in Section 335, and entry into a gameday raffle.
SoFlo Vegans is a social group with a presence across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter — not to mention a podcast, a mobile app, and a soon-to-launch digital magazine.
Founder Sean Russell created the group in 2017 in order to develop unique experiences for the community.
“When we had an opportunity to speak with the Miami Dolphins, we brainstormed this event to encourage the community to maybe try something new, or see the fun they can have hanging out with friends, eating food, listening to music, and watching the game live and in person,” Russell tells New Times.
Attendees are tasked with bringing their own food, and the group is teaming up with partners to provide additional goodies. They’re also reaching out to local veg-friendly organizations that might want to participate. They’ll be raffling off SoFlo Vegans wristbands that provide discounts at South Florida businesses, plus a few other prizes.
This new event is in keeping with an overall upswing in popularity of vegan and plant-based food. Russell has seen a cultural shift since he first went vegan in 2013.
“I get less confused looks when I mention veganism at non-vegan restaurants,” says Russell, who has a background in media production and community building. “You also see more middle-of-the-store food products carrying the vegan logo. There have been several major victories for the animals with the closing of the Ringling Bros. Circus; several states, fashion brands and countries banning the use of fur; and the list continues.”
Russell hopes South Florida can be seen as a hub for vegan living.
“While we are excited to have these fun events, we always want to make sure people understand that veganism is more than just a diet or lifestyle. So we do our best to provide education and access to resources for anyone ready to learn more.”
SoFlo Vegans Tailgate. 10 a.m. Sunday, October 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $55 and include a ticket to the Dolphins game that day via soflovegans.com.