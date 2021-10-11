Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Vegan Group to Host Dolphins Tailgate

October 11, 2021 9:00AM

A SoFlo Vegans meetup.
A SoFlo Vegans meetup. Photo courtesy of SoFlo Vegans
Tailgating is a timeless tradition in South Florida, and now the practice of pregaming is becoming more inclusive for people of the plant-based persuasion.

The SoFlo Vegans group is hosting an all-vegan tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Sunday, October 24, Miami Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The tailgate’s $55 entry fee will include a potluck feast, a seat in Section 335, and entry into a gameday raffle.

SoFlo Vegans is a social group with a presence across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter — not to mention a podcast, a mobile app, and a soon-to-launch digital magazine.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Founder Sean Russell created the group in 2017 in order to develop unique experiences for the community.

“When we had an opportunity to speak with the Miami Dolphins, we brainstormed this event to encourage the community to maybe try something new, or see the fun they can have hanging out with friends, eating food, listening to music, and watching the game live and in person,” Russell tells New Times.

Attendees are tasked with bringing their own food, and the group is teaming up with partners to provide additional goodies. They’re also reaching out to local veg-friendly organizations that might want to participate. They’ll be raffling off SoFlo Vegans wristbands that provide discounts at South Florida businesses, plus a few other prizes.

This new event is in keeping with an overall upswing in popularity of vegan and plant-based food. Russell has seen a cultural shift since he first went vegan in 2013.

“I get less confused looks when I mention veganism at non-vegan restaurants,” says Russell, who has a background in media production and community building. “You also see more middle-of-the-store food products carrying the vegan logo. There have been several major victories for the animals with the closing of the Ringling Bros. Circus; several states, fashion brands and countries banning the use of fur; and the list continues.”

Russell hopes South Florida can be seen as a hub for vegan living.

“While we are excited to have these fun events, we always want to make sure people understand that veganism is more than just a diet or lifestyle. So we do our best to provide education and access to resources for anyone ready to learn more.”

SoFlo Vegans Tailgate. 10 a.m. Sunday, October 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $55 and include a ticket to the Dolphins game that day via soflovegans.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.
Contact: Hannah Sentenac

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Little Granma

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation