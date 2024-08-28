Weekend Staple Smorgasburg Miami Closing Temporarily, Will Reopen

Yes, Smorgasburg Miami is closing. No, it's not forever.
Miami's popular open-air food market has announced it will take an end-of-summer break to revamp its current space and add some new vendors. On Saturday, August 31, Miamians and Smorgasburg fans can stop by for its farewell End of Summer Luau event, "A Hui Hou Hawaiian Celebration," where they will have retail guest vendors, special activities, and plenty of delicious eats.
The open-air market will return on Saturday, September 28.
Smorgasburg Miami's temporary closure is a big deal for the vendor market, as it has operated nonstop in Miami for more than two years since opening in Wynwood in March 2022.
"We've been operating nonstop for the last couple of years and wanted to use this small break in September to make Smorgasburg the most exciting it's ever been," says Gaston Becherano, owner of Smorgasburg Miami. "We're also in the thick of new tastings as we get ready to reopen with some really exciting new vendors."
And for fans of its current food vendors, don't fret! As of the date of this publication, the current lineup isn't going anywhere. Plus, Smorgasburg Miami has confirmed more food vendors are joining the event. Therefore, expect the new lineup to be announced on social media soon.
For those looking to join the open-air market as a vendor, the market has opened applications offering five more local food spots to join the coveted weekend market.
Smorgasburg will host its farewell event, "Hui Hou! End of Summer Luau," on Saturday, August 31, from 2 to 10 p.m. featuring live music starting at 7 p.m., cultural performances, Hawaiian cuisine, fun activities, and competitions.
Smorgasburg Miami. 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.