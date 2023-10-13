 Slow Food Miami Spotlights Sustainable Seafood With "Meet Florida Fish Farmers" Event | Miami New Times
Slow Food Miami Debuts Sustainable Seafood Event

Florida fish farms including Sun Shrimp, Treasure Coast Shellfish, and more will dish on local fish.
October 13, 2023
Slow Food Miami has a new event focused on seafood sustainability.
Slow Food Miami has a new event focused on seafood sustainability.
This year, Slow Food Miami — the local nonprofit focused on promoting locally grown and sustainable food — will debut a new event aimed at educating people about sustainable seafood.

According to Slow Food Miami president Michele Baker Benesch, the organization's Meet Florida Fish Farmers event will address both consumers and hospitality professionals in an effort to help them understand the importance of sustainable seafood and where to find it.

The event is the first of its kind for the nonprofit organization and takes place on Thursday, October 19, at Salt Waterfront Restaurant in conjunction with Sereia Films, a nonprofit that creates films to educate people on sustainable seafood.

Core to the event is footage from Sereia Films spotlighting South Florida fish farms and their efforts to help people make environmentally conscious choices when purchasing seafood.

A handful of the showcased farmers will be onsite for the event, offering educational opportunities and samples of their products. Confirmed participants include Sun Shrimp, Treasure Coast Shellfish, Atlantic Sapphire, Aquaco, Suncoast Tilapia, IROC Oysters, and Anastasia Caviar. The vendors will be set up throughout Salt's indoor-outdoor space located at the University of Miami Oceans and Human Health Center complex.
Slow Food Miami — known for its Snail of Approval tasting event, pictured here — has a new fish-focused event.
Slow Food Miami photo
"It's an opportunity to really get to know the farmers," says Benesch. "Just like in produce, you want to know your farmer and where your food really comes from. We hope these exchanges ultimately translate into people having a better relationship with food that is holistic. It's also a way to get folks to reframe their purchases and see that they can give dollars back into the community."

Looking beyond the October 19 event, Benesch says a number of longtime Slow Food Miami events will return to South Florida in the coming months.

On November 9, the nonprofit hosts its latest installation of Hidden Kitchen, a private tasting focused on a handful of ingredients that at-home chefs may not know about — or how to prepare. The organization's Snail of Approval tasting event, also sometimes known as "The Freshest Night Out," also returns March 14, 2024, centered on heritage-raised meats, seafood, and farm-to-table produce.

In the meantime, Benesch says Slow Food Miami is working to install more than 40 new gardens offering seasonal and local produce at a number of Miami-Dade area schools by the end of the year. The nonprofit currently operates gardens at 11 schools throughout South Florida.

Meet Florida Fish Farmers with Slow Food Miami and Sereia Films. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 19, at Salt Waterfront Restaurant, 4600 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; slowfoodmiami.org. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Secure Your Rao's Reservations Now: The NYC Red-Sauce Restaurant's Miami Beach Location Opens This Month UPDATED

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in September

Pasta Takes Center Stage at Niven Patel's New Restaurant Erba

Two Famed Chefs Debut New Miami Beach Hotel Restaurants This Month

