This Miami Heat Legend Is Bringing His Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant to Doral

Brace yourselves, Doral: A new fast-food option promising big flavor, food, and fun is on the horizon — and it's backed by none other than the most legendary man in Miami Heat history.
Big Chicken
, a chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal, plans to plant its flag later this year at 5635 NW 87th Ave. in the new Doral Place 87 shopping center. Like the larger-than-life investor himself, the chicken-themed restaurant brings its unique menu items seemingly designed to, well, change the game forever.
Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners JRS Hospitality, Authentic Brands Group, and the Hall of Fame basketball star who shares his childhood favorite foods from chicken tenders to Cheez-It-crusted mac & cheese.
In anticipation of the man nicknamed the "Big Artistole" bringing Big Chicken to the Magic City, New Times
dived into its menu to see if we, as Shaq himself once famously asked, can indeed dig it
.
Trigger warning: Big Chicken's menu is aggressive. Expect reading further to result in a rollercoaster of emotions, some pleasant while others can be cons Tums-inducing.
The Big & Sloppy
You were sadly mistaken if you thought Shaq would enter the chicken sandwich game with some 5-foot-3 point guard-looking grub. Big Chicken's menu opens by lowering its shoulder and bumping directly into the middle of customers' chests (and stomachs) with a towering masterpiece monstrosity of a sandwich called the "Big & Sloppy." This sandwich features mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and a roasted garlic barbecue aioli. Remember that mac & cheese — you'll hear about it again later.
click to enlarge
Big Chicken's "Dirty Fries"
Big Chicken photo
Dirty Fries
Big Chicken's "Dirty Fries" have arrived on the scene to make us all realize In-N-Out's "Animal-Style Fries" aren't all that scary. This fiery explosion of a culinary creation comprises a mountainous base of fries generously smothered in cheese sauce, topped with crispy bacon and zesty banana peppers, then drizzled with chipotle barbecue sauce.
Big Cookie
The first rule about Big Chicken's "Big Cookie" is not to ask questions about the "Big Cookie." Or at least it seems that's the case because we have no idea what it consists of. The restaurant's menu doesn't offer details of the ingredients for the giant, adult-head-sized cookie that is the result of a baker's fever dream.
click to enlarge
Big Chicken's ice cream sandwiches
Big Chicken photo
Grandma's Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich
Anyone who sells ice cream sandwiches is welcome to our neighborhood, especially if we don't have to run after their truck down the street to purchase them with a fistful of dollar bills. Big Chicken offers three different ice cream sandwiches, but we're particularly here for "Grandma's Banana Pudding," a beautiful remix of a childhood classic comprised of banana pudding ice cream and vanilla wafers. That sounds like a warm hug from someone's grandma, hence the name.
Lucille's Cheez-It Crusted Mac & Cheese
Big Chicken will also introduce gastronomes to its "Lucille's Mac & Cheese" featuring a Cheez-It crust. The comforting dish is reimagined with a satisfyingly crunchy layer of Cheez-It that you'll need to breach before entering its gooey orbit. Who among us hasn't done something naughty with Cheez-Its?
click to enlarge
Big Chicken's crispy chicken grilled cheese
Big Chicken photo
Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese
Let's be real. South Florida has been obsessed with the Publix chicken tender sub for far too long. It's time to branch out and see other fried chicken tender monstrosities exist. The Big Chicken's crispy chicken grilled cheese offers a one-up with a chicken tender sammie topped with three-cheeses and chipotle barbecue sauce, all nestled between toasted, thick-sliced Italian bread. It's what we imagine we would eat if we left E11even at 5 a.m.