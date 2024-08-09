Shakira Spotted Dining at This Miami Beach Restaurant With Mystery Man

It's also the home to one very talented and famous Colombian-born singer — Shakira.
The international pop star, who released her latest studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Llora earlier this year after a very public separation from Gerard Piqué, was just spotted enjoying a waterfront dinner overlooking the Miami skyline at one of Miami Beach's most popular oceanside restaurants.
On Thursday, August 1, Shakira was spotted having dinner with an unknown man in a glamorous oceanfront setting with romantic views of the bay and the skyline. The photos, which were just released on Thursday, August 8, made us wonder: who's the mystery man? Although we don't have an answer to that part, we do have the answer to where exactly they were dining.
Thanks to our vast knowledge of outdoor dining, New Times was able to narrow down the spot they shared their meal at as none other than Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard Spa hotel.
Shakira spotted dining with mystery man in Miami after saying she was ‘not thinking about’ dating https://t.co/1CiMZPPhyN pic.twitter.com/pgmy3k5xAf— Page Six (@PageSix) August 8, 2024
Winner of New Times' Best Outdoor Dining in 2023, the restaurant is perfectly tucked away at the end of the Standard Spa hotel where it's perched directly on an oversized deck with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. In the photos, the pair dined at a bistro table next to the white and teak wood railing that lines Lido's deck.
The nighttime atmosphere at the restaurant is much more cool and laidback compared to most South Beach restaurants. The menu offers light, yet flavorful fare that leans healthier with oven-baked peri peri chicken and local daily catch. But that doesn't mean guests can't indulge in lobster ravioli or parmesan tots. (In the photos, the pop star smiles as she digs into a dish while sipping on a red soda beverage.)
The view is so gorgeous and the ambiance so relaxing at Lido that we absolutely understand why the pop star chose it for a weeknight dinner. As for whether her meal was shared with a friend, colleague, or a potential romantic interest, that is still up for debate.