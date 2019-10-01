September 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Though Hurricane Dorian threatened Miami at the beginning of the month, September saw a lot of growth in Miami's food scene. A number of restaurants and bars opened in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Highlights included Groot Hospitality's Papi Steak in South Beach and Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar by culinary power couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. At the last minute, Brooklyn's Hometown BBQ stealthily opened a Miami location.

Though the end of summer is traditionally a time of restaurant closings, it seems most establishments stayed afloat. Notably, Barley closed out its run in Kendall and Stephen's Deli closed at Time Out Market — mainly because its flagship Hialeah location had reopened.

The closing of Stephen's Deli leaves room for Ms. Cheezious to swoop in and claim a spot at Time Out Market. The South Beach food hall will also welcome La Gringa Tostaderia in October.

Other openings to look forward to in the coming months include Lorena Garcia's Chica and the Doral Yard.

Bartaco food Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Openings



Ample Hills Creamery Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; amplehills.com.

Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-510-5808; boutique.bacarat.fr.

Bartaco. 2906 NE 207th St., Suite 104, Aventura; bartaco.com.

Batch, the Cookie Company, at the Hive. 917 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; batch-cookies.com.

The Blind Barber at Nautilus by Arlo. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; blindbarber.com/pages/miami.

Chicken Guy Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; chickenguy.com.

Hometown BBQ. 1200 NW 22nd St., Miami; 305-396-4551; resy.com/cities/mia/hometown-bar-b-que.

La Mesa. 8872 SW 24th St, Miami; 786-703-3907; lamesamiami.com.

Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; grovebaygroup.com.

Nabati. 317 NW 25th St., Miami; 561-926-1116; nabatisuperfoods.com.



Papi Steak. 736 First St., Miami Beach; 305-800-7274; papisteak.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. 4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; 786-; 703-9094; perryssteakhouse.com.

Sunday’s Eatery. 2675 NW 207th St., Miami Gardens; 305-621-9600

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-7800; stileshotel.com.

A dish at Barley Barley

Closings



Barley

Burger Beast Museum

Stephen's Deli at Time Out Market

Grilled cheese coming to Time Out Market Courtesy Ms. Cheezious

Coming Attractions

