September 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Though Hurricane Dorian threatened Miami at the beginning of the month, September saw a lot of growth in Miami's food scene. A number of restaurants and bars opened in anticipation of the upcoming season.
Highlights included Groot Hospitality's Papi Steak in South Beach and Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar by culinary power couple Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis. At the last minute, Brooklyn's Hometown BBQ stealthily opened a Miami location.
Though the end of summer is traditionally a time of restaurant closings, it seems most establishments stayed afloat. Notably, Barley closed out its run in Kendall and Stephen's Deli closed at Time Out Market — mainly because its flagship Hialeah location had reopened.
The closing of Stephen's Deli leaves room for Ms. Cheezious to swoop in and claim a spot at Time Out Market. The South Beach food hall will also welcome La Gringa Tostaderia in October.
Other openings to look forward to in the coming months include Lorena Garcia's Chica and the Doral Yard.
Openings
- Ample Hills Creamery Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; amplehills.com.
- Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-510-5808; boutique.bacarat.fr.
- Bartaco. 2906 NE 207th St., Suite 104, Aventura; bartaco.com.
- Batch, the Cookie Company, at the Hive. 917 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; batch-cookies.com.
- The Blind Barber at Nautilus by Arlo. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; blindbarber.com/pages/miami.
- Chicken Guy Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; chickenguy.com.
- Hometown BBQ. 1200 NW 22nd St., Miami; 305-396-4551; resy.com/cities/mia/hometown-bar-b-que.
- La Mesa. 8872 SW 24th St, Miami; 786-703-3907; lamesamiami.com.
- Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar. 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; grovebaygroup.com.
- Nabati. 317 NW 25th St., Miami; 561-926-1116; nabatisuperfoods.com.
- Papi Steak. 736 First St., Miami Beach; 305-800-7274; papisteak.com.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. 4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; 786-; 703-9094; perryssteakhouse.com.
- Sunday’s Eatery. 2675 NW 207th St., Miami Gardens; 305-621-9600
- Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-7800; stileshotel.com.
Closings
- Barley
- Burger Beast Museum
- Stephen's Deli at Time Out Market
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - opening permanent spot
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
- Cote - Michelin-starred steak house to open in Miami
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub will open in Doral.
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Grails Sports Bar - Cocktail Cartel opening a sneaker-themed sports bar in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Gringa Tostaderia - Opening at Time Out Market
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in Downtown Miami
- Morrofino Barcelona - opening winter 2019
- Ms. Cheezious - Opening at Time Out Market
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Rivertail - Jose Mendin to Open his first Fort Lauderdale restaurant
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
- Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
