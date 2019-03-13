Semilla Reinvents Itself as a French Bistro and Wine Bar

Semilla, the popular eatery on South Beach's Alton Road, has rebooted its identity.

Chef/owner Frederic Joulin opened the restaurant in late 2013 as an eatery and bar with offerings that fused French cuisine and locally inspired dishes. As regular customers demanded a larger, constant choice of French signature dishes, Joulin says he decided to focus solely on bistro-style cooking.

Last month, he changed the restaurant's name to reflect the new concept: It's now called the Semilla French Bistro & Wine Bar. Joulin has tweaked the decor, giving the eatery a gently lit dining room brimming with vibrant touches, from the booths and intricate-patterned chairs under wall mirrors, art, and posters to the large bar area and open kitchen that allow guests to see what's happening behind the line.