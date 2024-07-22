 First Miami Beach Sant Ambroeus Location Opening in 2025 | Miami New Times
Famed Restaurant Sant Ambroeus to Open First Miami Location in Miami Beach

July 22, 2024
World-renowned restaurant and café Sant Ambroeus will open its first Miami location at the Fifth Miami Beach in Miami Beach in late 2025. Renderings by TECMA
One of Milan's most revered hospitality brands and one of the most internationally known restaurants and coffee bars, Sant Ambroeus, will open its first Miami location in Miami Beach in late 2025.

Expected to open in the fall or winter of 2025, the restaurant will occupy more than 7,000 square feet at the base of the Fifth Miami Beach, a high-end office building designed by Alberto Campo Baeza, winner of Spain's National Prize for Architecture. The building, which has just started construction and will be completed by late 2025, will be the first commercial office building to be constructed in Miami's South of Fifth neighborhood in 22 years. 

Sant Ambroeus specializes in contemporary yet traditional Milanese cuisine served in an elegant atmosphere with exceptional service. Like its other restaurant locations across the U.S., including its first Florida location in Palm Beach, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the Palm Beach location, the menu ranges from vitello tonnato and caprese to tagliatelle alla bolognese and risotti and cotoletta alla milanese. The restaurant also has a full pastry program, which includes Italian cornetti, gelato, cakes, and cookies.

"Sant Ambroeus is a distinctive restaurant brand where every aspect of a guest's experience has been carefully curated. In selecting our first Miami location, it was important that our home be unique, well-designed, and thoughtful, all core tenets that mirror the Sant Ambroeus philosophy," says Gaetano Guarducci, vice president of business development of  Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group.

Sant Ambroeus at the Fifth Miami Beach will be located at the entrance to Miami Beach along MacArthur Causeway in the South of Fifth neighborhood at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street.
click to enlarge an outdoor dining terrace
Sant Ambroeus specializes in contemporary yet traditional Milanese cuisine. Like its other locations across the U.S., the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Renderings by TECMA
News of the restaurant and bar's lease in Miami Beach comes from Sumaida + Khurana and Bizzi + Bilgili, two internationally recognized real estate development firms. Sumaida + Khurana is led by Saif Sumaida and Amit Khurana, and Bizzi + Bilgili is a joint venture between BLG Capital, led by Serdar Bilgili, and Bizzi & Partners, led by CEO Davide Bizzi and Managing Director Alessandro Pallaoro.

"Sant Ambroeus is a revered restaurant brand, known the world over as the quintessential Milanese café. Its dedication to its craft, first-class service, and menus that inspire set the benchmark for how restaurants should be," adds Pallaoro.

The Sant Ambroeus team hired critically acclaimed Giampiero Tagliaferri as the designer of the restaurant space. He previously served as the creative director of Oliver Peoples and designed several retail stores for Brunello Cucinelli, a collection of furniture for Minotti, and the Aspen location for Sant Ambroeus.
click to enlarge a white office building
The Fifth Miami Beach, designed by Alberto Campo Baeza, will be the first commercial office building to be constructed in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood in 22 years.
Renderings by TECMA
The building's soon-to-be-constructed striking jewel box shape by Baeza features a façade of precious white marble, transparent glass, and clean architectural concrete. Each floor will appear to "float" due to the custom knife-edge details along the concrete slabs. The building also incorporates several biophilic design elements across its five floors and features a grandiose marble lobby with a 35-foot ceiling height, as well as a large atrium that runs through its core bringing in direct natural light. There are two historic houses located on the property, which will both be restored and incorporated into the building's design. One of the houses will include a private courtyard with seating and a butterfly sanctuary garden. The design of the building received unanimous approval from the Historic Preservation Board of Miami Beach.

Sant Ambroeus first opened its doors in Milan in 1936, quickly acquiring a devoted following in northern Italy's cosmopolitan capital. In 1982, its New York flagship restaurant opened on Manhattan's Madison Avenue, bringing with it generations of Italian culinary tradition from the original Sant Ambroeus. The restaurant, beloved for everything from early morning coffee and pastries to refined lunches and dinners, has since expanded to locations throughout New York City, Southampton, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Aspen.

Sant Ambroeus Miami Beach. 950 Fifth St., Miami Beach; thefifth-miamibeach.com. Opening late 2025.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
