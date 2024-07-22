Famed Restaurant Sant Ambroeus to Open First Miami Location in Miami Beach

One of Milan's most revered hospitality brands and one of the most internationally known restaurants and coffee bars, Sant Ambroeus, will open its first Miami location in Miami Beach in late 2025.
Expected to open in the fall or winter of 2025, the restaurant will occupy more than 7,000 square feet at the base of the Fifth Miami Beach, a high-end office building designed by Alberto Campo Baeza, winner of Spain's National Prize for Architecture. The building, which has just started construction and will be completed by late 2025, will be the first commercial office building to be constructed in Miami's South of Fifth neighborhood in 22 years.
Sant Ambroeus specializes in contemporary yet traditional Milanese cuisine served in an elegant atmosphere with exceptional service. Like its other restaurant locations across the U.S., including its first Florida location in Palm Beach, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At the Palm Beach location, the menu ranges from vitello tonnato and caprese to tagliatelle alla bolognese and risotti and cotoletta alla milanese. The restaurant also has a full pastry program, which includes Italian cornetti, gelato, cakes, and cookies.
"Sant Ambroeus is a distinctive restaurant brand where every aspect of a guest's experience has been carefully curated. In selecting our first Miami location, it was important that our home be unique, well-designed, and thoughtful, all core tenets that mirror the Sant Ambroeus philosophy," says Gaetano Guarducci, vice president of business development of Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group.
Sant Ambroeus at the Fifth Miami Beach will be located at the entrance to Miami Beach along MacArthur Causeway in the South of Fifth neighborhood at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street.
"Sant Ambroeus is a revered restaurant brand, known the world over as the quintessential Milanese café. Its dedication to its craft, first-class service, and menus that inspire set the benchmark for how restaurants should be," adds Pallaoro.
The Sant Ambroeus team hired critically acclaimed Giampiero Tagliaferri as the designer of the restaurant space. He previously served as the creative director of Oliver Peoples and designed several retail stores for Brunello Cucinelli, a collection of furniture for Minotti, and the Aspen location for Sant Ambroeus.
Sant Ambroeus first opened its doors in Milan in 1936, quickly acquiring a devoted following in northern Italy's cosmopolitan capital. In 1982, its New York flagship restaurant opened on Manhattan's Madison Avenue, bringing with it generations of Italian culinary tradition from the original Sant Ambroeus. The restaurant, beloved for everything from early morning coffee and pastries to refined lunches and dinners, has since expanded to locations throughout New York City, Southampton, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and Aspen.
Sant Ambroeus Miami Beach. 950 Fifth St., Miami Beach; thefifth-miamibeach.com. Opening late 2025.