Sacha Baron Cohen Punks South Florida Food Writer Into Eating "Human Flesh"

In the past few weeks, Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? has shocked the nation by showing politicians endorsing kindergarten gun training sessions and gallery owners contemplating their portrait done in human feces.

This week, it was time for the food industry to get a taste of Cohen's trickery. Naturally, the episode was filmed in Miami.

In the episode that aired last evening, Cohen played Rick Sherman, a man who learned his culinary skills while serving time in prison. Now a free man, Sherman's plans to open a restaurant in Miami are being documented for a TV show. South Florida food writer, Bill Jilla , from the site DinnerReviews.com is invited to critique the chef's meal which includes beans on toast, veal in a condom, and the main course: loin of vegetarian-fed Chinese dissident over cauliflower filet. In other words, human flesh.