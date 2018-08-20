Sacha Baron Cohen Punks South Florida Food Writer Into Eating "Human Flesh"

In the past few weeks, Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? has shocked the nation by showing politicians endorsing kindergarten gun training sessions and gallery owners contemplating their portrait done in human feces.
This week, it was time for the food industry to get a taste of Cohen's trickery. Naturally, the episode was filmed in Miami.
In the episode that aired last evening, Cohen played Rick Sherman, a man who learned his culinary skills while serving time in prison. Now a free man, Sherman's plans to open a restaurant in Miami are being documented for a TV show. South Florida food writer, Bill
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Several months ago, producers for Who Is America? reached out to writers and restaurant owners in Miami's culinary industry including Aniece Meinhold (Phuc Yea), Gio Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV), and myself. Once booked for the show, we were all asked to meet at different locations in downtown Miami. I was met by a producer who handed me a bio of the chef along with several clippings. A search for Rick Sherman produced one article that was likely planted. After several hours, we were told that there was a power outage and filming would not take place that day.
The episode was filmed at Zest in downtown on a day when the restaurant was closed.
Watching the cringe-worthy episode, an initial reaction might have been to say you'd never take the comedian's bait but Gio Gutierrez makes an interesting point. "Take into consideration the pressure of being on camera and being set up. I mean he's nailed Sarah Palin and so many others. Before this guy shows up they hype you up, give you fake news articles to help you believe he's real and then makeup, lights, camera."
So would Gutierrez eat a person on camera? "I mean I haven't said no to many things in my life so I'd probably do it just for the experience because
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!