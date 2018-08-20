 


Sacha Baron Cohen Punks South Florida Food Writer Into Eating "Human Flesh"

Laine Doss | August 20, 2018 | 10:33am
In the past few weeks, Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? has shocked the nation by showing politicians endorsing kindergarten gun training sessions and gallery owners contemplating their portrait done in human feces.

This week, it was time for the food industry to get a taste of Cohen's trickery. Naturally, the episode was filmed in Miami.

In the episode that aired last evening, Cohen played Rick Sherman, a man who learned his culinary skills while serving time in prison. Now a free man, Sherman's plans to open a restaurant in Miami are being documented for a TV show. South Florida food writer, Bill Jilla, from the site DinnerReviews.com is invited to critique the chef's meal which includes beans on toast, veal in a condom, and the main course: loin of vegetarian-fed Chinese dissident over cauliflower filet. In other words, human flesh.

Jilla stares blank-faced as he listens to the story, then tucks right into the meat. He declares the flesh like butter. Who needs a knife? It's melting on my palate." Jilla was also asked to thank the deceased man's family for the bountiful meal.

Jilla's site, DinnerReviews.com, has been taken offline since the episode.

Food writer Bill Jilla
Food writer Bill Jilla
Courtesy of Showtime

Several months ago, producers for Who Is America? reached out to writers and restaurant owners in Miami's culinary industry including Aniece Meinhold (Phuc Yea), Gio Gutierrez (Chat Chow TV), and myself. Once booked for the show, we were all asked to meet at different locations in downtown Miami. I was met by a producer who handed me a bio of the chef along with several clippings. A search for Rick Sherman produced one article that was likely planted. After several hours, we were told that there was a power outage and filming would not take place that day.

The episode was filmed at Zest in downtown on a day when the restaurant was closed.

Watching the cringe-worthy episode, an initial reaction might have been to say you'd never take the comedian's bait but Gio Gutierrez makes an interesting point. "Take into consideration the pressure of being on camera and being set up. I mean he's nailed Sarah Palin and so many others. Before this guy shows up they hype you up, give you fake news articles to help you believe he's real and then makeup, lights, camera."

So would Gutierrez eat a person on camera? "I mean I haven't said no to many things in my life so I'd probably do it just for the experience because flesh is flesh in my book." The culinary maven did draw a line. "In the show, the critic talks to the camera to thank the guy's family that he's eating for such a tasty treat. That's fucked up."

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

