Richard Hales Rushed to Emergency Brain Surgery as Jenny Hales Calls on Miami's Prayer Warriors

Sakaya Kitchen and Blackbrick chef and owner Richard Hales will undergo emergency brain surgery this morning following a procedure to remove an 8-year-old brain tumor at the beginning of this year.

Hales said he's been having trouble with his vision since late January and returned to the doctor to try to solve the problem. This past weekend, things became so bad he went blind in his right eye. After overseeing a photo shoot for Bird & Bone's spring menu, Hales was rushed to the hospital for a battery of tests that resulted in a spinal tap and news he would have to undergo surgery again to reduce the pressure inside his skull.

"The spinal tap was fucking excruciating," he said. "I don't recommend it to anybody, and it's not even a permanent fix."