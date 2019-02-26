Cancer, Diabetes, and Glaucoma Can't Stop Restaurateur Richard Hales

"Hello, my love. If the unspeakable happens, this is what I want you to do with the assets and businesses."

So began what Richard Hales thought would be the last letter he would send to his wife Jenny. It arrived January 1, 2019, seven days before surgery to remove the tumor that had been growing in the back right portion of his head for eight years.

The 48-year-old restaurateur said his 1964 Buick Riviera and 2016 Dodge Hellcat could net around $75,000. She could get $700,000 for the standout Midtown Chinese spot, Blackbrick, plus $200,000 if the buyer wanted the liquor license. The Korean-fusion place, Sakaya Kitchen, could maybe be franchised to create a steady stream of income for Jenny and their daughters, 9-year-old Lily and 7-year-old Violet.

If there were any problems, he added, she should call his friend and Food Network star Guy Fieri's attorney.

"All will be fine, my love," he wrote in closing. "But if not, I want you prepared."

Jenny — who is 38 years old, has big brown eyes, and, like her husband, sports a collection of tattoos on her arms — was at home when she received the missive. "I didn't want to read it. I couldn't," she says. "But I needed to be strong for our family."

Hales stands at an imposing six-foot-four and weighs 290 pounds. Over the past eight years, he has struggled with a seemingly ever-expanding list of health problems, including two kinds of cancer and diabetes while building some of Miami's best-known restaurants.

His days are almost unbearable marathons of doctors' appointments, kitchen work, surgeries, paperwork, medication, and TV appearances. And though many people slow down when death lurks, Hales has sped up over the past five years.

"Sometimes I think about it all and am like, Fuck, but then I look at my life and I have Jenny, I have my kids, I have successful businesses, I have nothing to complain about," he says while sitting at his fast-casual spot, Sakaya Kitchen, and working through a Korean hot dog ($8) topped with tater tots, house mustard, and kimchee slaw.

One would think that, at some point, Hales would've slowed down or pulled back. The warnings and repeated surgeries just pushed him to be more ambitious, no matter the cost. Photo by Karli Evans

Hales was raised for a life in restaurants. He grew up in Tampa and was especially close to his Filipina grandmother, Corazon Donahey. It was her powerfully flavored cuisine that gripped him most tightly, even when he was young.

"I would show up at her house, and she'd have a huge pot of chicken or pork adobo going, a pot of rice, lumpia, [a coconut-rice cake called] bibingka , a massive platter of bacon stacked half a foot high, and a box of Twinkies," he says.

After high school, he attended college and ran a commercial bakery. Soon, however, his interests in bread waned, so he moved to New York City and enrolled in the prestigious French Culinary Institute, which is now known as the International Culinary Center. During the end of his schooling and afterward, he landed a job working for the iconic French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and at La Grenouille, a temple of classical gastronomy situated a block from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Soon, though, he tired of America. So he hopped a flight to Asia and spent months traveling through Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Hong Kong, China, and Japan. He worked in kitchens, often for free, picking up techniques and recipes along the way.

It wasn't long before he was out of money. So with few options and thousands of miles from home, he accepted an offer to help open Vongerichten's Hong Kong outpost, Vong. The move led Hales back to the United States, to the Mandarin Oriental Miami, which hired him in 2000 to be the Brickell property's Asian chef. After some corporate shuffling, he became the sommelier at the hotel's restaurant, Azul, which was then run by Michelle Bernstein.

In 2001, Hales — along with a cook and a server from Azul — spent a rowdy night at Miami Beach's Purdy Lounge. The three noticed a trio of girls. One of Hales' friends decided that pointing out the numerical congruence would be a strong pickup line.

It somehow worked. But then Hales, in his drunken state, decided Jenny was too pretty for his friend and pulled her away, into his arms.

"When I realized what I'd done, I knew I was lucky because she was laughing at me, some kind of Neanderthal," Hales recalls.

He soon got into a fight with another patron, but just before being kicked out, he procured a few more shots and Jenny's phone number. But he was so drunk he forgot her name and wrote her phone number wrong. Miraculously, he was able to trial-and-error his way to the right digits. When he finally got through, he called her "Puma," for the Puma shirt she wore that first night. It stuck during their first three dates. They were engaged in 2005 and married in 2006 in a small ceremony in California's Napa Valley.

After spending years in high-end restaurants, Hales longed to return to the cuisine that hypnotized him when he was young. Though he was steeped in classic French flavors and techniques, the salty, savory, piquant notes of his grandmother's cooking called.

"Growing up, I really attached myself to Filipino culture, particularly the food," he says. "I grew up with soy, vinegar, garlic, the Filipino staples. I understand the balance. It's in my palate. It's what I know the best."

Much of that came out when he opened Sakaya Kitchen in 2009. The restaurant offered his grandmother's Filipino egg rolls, called lumpia, alongside steamed buns filled with pickles and fatty roast pork. There was a plethora of Korean street foods such as kimchee, sweet soy-marinated beef bulgogi wraps, and spicy, crackly chicken wings. The place quickly became a reason to visit the then largely undeveloped stretch of land known as Midtown Miami. At the time, the area had little more than a Target, but with the opening of spots such as Salumeria 104 and the gelato shop Latteria Italiana, it became a dining destination.