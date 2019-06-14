 


    Herban Planet
4
Duck foie grass poëlle with white port wine poached mango.
Duck foie grass poëlle with white port wine poached mango.
Mirabelle

Mirabelle Offers a Menu of Affordable French Specialties in Downtown Miami

Juliana Accioly | June 14, 2019 | 9:15am
AA

Food-loving locals in downtown Miami now have a new French restaurant that's worth checking out.

Since it opened in January, chef George Berger's Mirabelle has been pulling a loyal crowd of regulars drawn by the dishes listed on its chalkboard menu.

An award-winning pastry chef from Lyon in France, Berger owned Chocolate Fashion bakery in Coral Gables for 18 years. By opening Mirabelle, he said he wanted to take longer strides by cooking what he likes to eat and offering guests memorable meals that wouldn't cost a fortune.

The result is a changing menu that blends the distinctiveness of traditional Gallic comfort food with a dash of experimentation in a French bistro atmosphere that features patisseries on display in the center of the dining room. There you will find a colorful roster of eclairs ($4.75), fruit and cream tarts ($4.75), truffles ($2), macarons ($1.75 each), and chocolate mousse ($6.50).

The 56-people eatery, housed in a building across the Langford hotel, features a spacious dining room decorated with flowers, blown glass chandeliers, and paintings Berger creates in his spare time. A staircase in the corner leads to the upstairs bakery, where he turns out bread, pastries, and desserts fresh every morning.

Mirabelle's frog legs fricassee and frog legs lollipop.
Mirabelle's frog legs fricassee and frog legs lollipop.
Mirabelle

For breakfast at Mirabelle, you can order dishes that might include brioche pancakes with blueberries, Nutella, or banana chocolate ($8.50); French toast ($9); a Spanish omelet with truffle and prosciutto ($12.50); and smoked salmon platters ($13.50).

At lunch and dinner, start your meal with shareable appetizers like mushroom and frog legs fricassee and frog leg lollipops ($21), poëlle d'escargots with beurre d'ai persillé on puff pastry ($12.50), and duck foie grass poëlle with white port wine poached mango ($32).

Highlights from the entrée menu are sautéed trout Nantua with salmon quenelle and crayfish sauce ($18.95), a juicy grilled magnet de canard with caramelized apple and cassis sauce ($27.50), steak frites with salad ($18.95), and roasted Colorado crusted lamb rack with pomme boulangère ($45). For lunch, there are also hearty sandwiches, like the chicken club with bacon and melted Swiss cheese ($10.95) and the Scottish smoked salmon with cream cheese, capers, red onion and tomato on a baguette ($12.95)

The many options of homey desserts include chocolate mousse with vanilla bourbon sauce and berry ($7.50), baba au rum in a jar with aged rum and vanilla chantilly ($9.95), Mirabelle mousse with strawberry ($6.50), and berries pavlova ($8.50). The list of French, Italian, and California wines complement everything that comes out of the kitchen.

Mirabelle by Georges B. 114 SE First St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com. Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

