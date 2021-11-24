Required Eating 2022: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without

While much of the world took baby steps in its recovery from the pandemic, Miami broke a land-speed record. Real estate prices soared as people from elsewhere moved here in droves.
It wasn't just tech bros and birds flying south — restaurateurs from New York, London, and Chicago flocked to the Miami area.
Combined with the more typical cycle of restaurant openings and closings, we were reminded yet again that Miami's dining scene is always evolving.
One thing remains certain in a time of uncertainty: Food is not merely food for the body. It is food for the soul. And, as we emerge from our COVID-induced isolation, we find ourselves reuniting with friends and loved ones, often over a meal.
Our old favorite restaurants (and some new ones) are there to welcome us with a smile. And, whether we peruse the menu at a five-star eatery or scarf down a cheeseburger and a beer at a beloved joint, we are nourished by the calories and the kinship a good restaurant provides.
In that spirit, New Times is pleased to present our third annual guide to our favorite restaurants in Miami. "Required Eating 2022: Our 100 Favorite Miami Restaurants" celebrates the eating establishments we seek out — you might find a handful of flashy newcomers here, but most are the places we know well, the joints where we've been digging in for years.
— Laine Doss, food editor
P.S.: As always, if we've left out your favorite, please let us know at [email protected]