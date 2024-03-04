QP Tapas Pop-Up Returns to Coconut Grove

Miami's beloved Spanish and Izakaya pop-up, QP Tapas, is officially back. The pop-up restaurant begins its third iteration on Friday, March 1, at the Fountain Lounge inside Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove. Fans of the pop-up can expect some of QP Tapas' classics on the menu, as well as new additions to the menu during their stay.
Helmed by chef Josh Elliott and his wife, Ellie Groden, QP Tapas is known for its Spanish tapas with Izakaya tendencies. It previously popped up at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables back in 2022, followed by its stay at the Allocation Room last year, which took them to Coconut Grove.
Along their journey, the husband and wife duo have earned a local devout following, which now has led them to the Fountain Lounge. "We are incredibly excited to be in the Mayfair Hotel," says Groden. "It is vibrant, stunning, and it's just full of life, which is really what QP is all about. We like to say, 'quality products and quality people,' and this is a very high-quality hotel.'"
"We wanted to let people release those expectations of what restaurants are supposed to be," says Groden. "We are all disinclined to change and I think it's really fun to flip that on its head, we both have fun putting ourselves in that space. We have had a truly joyful time learning and meeting new staff that has also enjoyed that and growing together with each QP."
The couple shares with New Times how they named each installation, starting with "QP 1.0," the second called "QP 2.0," and its latest one, "QP 3000."
To embrace the constant change, the menu will also feature Berkshire pork tonkatsu served with kimchi honey and pickles, which became a fan favorite when it was served at their last pop-up, as well as a smoked heritage chicken, which, according to the chef, has a familial flavor profile from the pop-up's popular paella, being "very heavy on the smoke and pimentón."
"This menu is always just going to be a reflection of where I'm at today," says Elliott. "In this version, we have a little bit of a different kitchen design, so we redesigned the menu with some new stuff that I'm pretty excited about. At the end of the day, for us, it's really important to put something thoughtful, approachable, and super flavorful onto the plate."
For a classic cocktail with a twist, guests can try the "Koji Manhattan," made with Japanese whiskey, or they can choose from a selection of wines and beer.
Mocktails include the "Josh Collins" with fresh citrus, club soda, and lots of ice and the "Easy Livin'" made with coconut and orange.
While the pop-up begins on Friday, March 1, there is still no confirmed end date yet. "Hopefully, you guys keep coming," says Elliot. "We can stick around for a little while. We'd love to hang out until the summer."
QP Tapas Pop-Up at Fountain Lounge. 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; qptapas.com. Wednesdays and Thursdays 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.