 QP Tapas Pop-Up Returns to Coconut Grove at Mayfair House Hotel | Miami New Times
QP Tapas Pop-Up Returns to Coconut Grove

Beloved Spanish pop-up QP Tapas has returned to Coconut Grove, this time at the Fountain Lounge inside of Mayfair House Hotel & Garden.
March 4, 2024
Fans of the pop-up can expect some of QP Tapas' classics on the menu, as well as new additions to the menu.
Fans of the pop-up can expect some of QP Tapas' classics on the menu, as well as new additions to the menu. QP Tapas photo
Miami's beloved Spanish and Izakaya pop-up, QP Tapas, is officially back. The pop-up restaurant begins its third iteration on Friday, March 1, at the Fountain Lounge inside Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove. Fans of the pop-up can expect some of QP Tapas' classics on the menu, as well as new additions to the menu during their stay.

Helmed by chef Josh Elliott and his wife, Ellie Groden, QP Tapas is known for its Spanish tapas with Izakaya tendencies. It previously popped up at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables back in 2022, followed by its stay at the Allocation Room last year, which took them to Coconut Grove.

Along their journey, the husband and wife duo have earned a local devout following, which now has led them to the Fountain Lounge. "We are incredibly excited to be in the Mayfair Hotel," says Groden. "It is vibrant, stunning, and it's just full of life, which is really what QP is all about. We like to say, 'quality products and quality people,' and this is a very high-quality hotel.'"
click to enlarge A
Owners of QP Tapas chef Josh Elliott and his wife Ellie Groden
QP Tapas photo
The concept of the pop-up, which only began two years ago in 2022, has always been to embrace change. The small but mighty team wanted something to call their own, and in a harsh market, they found a way to still follow their passion inside the food and beverage industry.

"We wanted to let people release those expectations of what restaurants are supposed to be," says Groden. "We are all disinclined to change and I think it's really fun to flip that on its head, we both have fun putting ourselves in that space. We have had a truly joyful time learning and meeting new staff that has also enjoyed that and growing together with each QP."

The couple shares with New Times how they named each installation, starting with "QP 1.0," the second called "QP 2.0," and its latest one, "QP 3000."
click to enlarge Appetizers on a wood table
An assortment of QP Tapas' signature tapas
QP Tapas photo
What can fans of the pop-up expect from the latest version? Some of the classics will still be on the menu, including the "Spanish Pantry" section, which features Manzanilla olives, pan con tomate, and boquerones, along with the crudo options, including one of the chef's favorite dishes, the tuna tataki.

To embrace the constant change, the menu will also feature Berkshire pork tonkatsu served with kimchi honey and pickles, which became a fan favorite when it was served at their last pop-up, as well as a smoked heritage chicken, which, according to the chef, has a familial flavor profile from the pop-up's popular paella, being "very heavy on the smoke and pimentón."

"This menu is always just going to be a reflection of where I'm at today," says Elliott. "In this version, we have a little bit of a different kitchen design, so we redesigned the menu with some new stuff that I'm pretty excited about. At the end of the day, for us, it's really important to put something thoughtful, approachable, and super flavorful onto the plate."
click to enlarge bar picture with lush plants
The old elevator car has been turned into a bar at the Fountain Lounge.
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden/Patrick Michael Chin photo
Of course, the pop-up is bringing its cocktail menu to the lounge, starting with the "Basque Bamboo" cocktail made with Basque cider, "Bangin' on the Sidewalk" made with tequila, the "Bittersweet Symphony," made with gin, and the "MSG in a Bottle," with vodka, vermouth, and MSG.

For a classic cocktail with a twist, guests can try the "Koji Manhattan," made with Japanese whiskey, or they can choose from a selection of wines and beer.

Mocktails include the "Josh Collins" with fresh citrus, club soda, and lots of ice and the "Easy Livin'" made with coconut and orange.

While the pop-up begins on Friday, March 1, there is still no confirmed end date yet. "Hopefully, you guys keep coming," says Elliot. "We can stick around for a little while. We'd love to hang out until the summer."

QP Tapas Pop-Up at Fountain Lounge. 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; qptapas.com. Wednesdays and Thursdays 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
