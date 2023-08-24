QP Tapas Pops Up Again in Coconut Grove

Remember QP Tapas, the Japanese-inspired tapas pop-up that enjoyed a ten-month stint at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables last year? Well, it's back, this time inside the Allocation Room wine bar operated by Ariete Hospitality Group in Coconut Grove.
Helmed by longtime local chef Josh Elliott, his wife Ellie Groden, and business partner Michael Leigh, QP Tapas has inked a three-month stay starting September 1, with the goal of extending their stay.
"The biggest change between last year and this year is that we now have a little history to lean on," Elliott tells New Times. "With this pop-up, I wanted to work with people who have passion and integrity, and the three of us have just that."
QP Tapas marks the culmination of a 20-plus-year run for Elliott in the restaurant business. Before his recent years as an executive chef, the longtime industry professional has held every position in some form or fashion, spanning bartending to serving, his résumé listing DB Bistro (Boulud Sud), Pubbelly Restaurant Group, and the Raleigh Hotel to Toro in Boston, and Miami's Thesis Hotel.
Fans of the pop-up can expect the new Coconut Grove menu to look familiar. According to Elliott, several fan favorites will make a return, including a pan con tomate with bread from Sullivan Street Bakery and fresh Florida tomatoes; the uni risotto with a Maine-sourced uni fondue and chili oil; and the shareable okonomiyaki, a Japanese pancake cooked on a propane-heated teppan that's topped with sour cabbage, eggs, and chorizo.
And, yes, there will be libations.
For the Coconut Grove endeavor, QP Tapas has partnered with Coconut Grove native Derek Stillman and the Citadel's Bar Kaiju team. Preliminary concoctions shared with New Times include a Spanish-style gin martini with fat-washed olive oil gin, fino sherry, dill, and thyme, as well as a sun-dried banana old fashioned, composed of Woodford Reserve rye whiskey, chocolate malt, and Faretti biscotti liqueur.
In terms of the space, there's now a giant neon red anchovy donning Ariete's exterior that Elliott says is QP Tapas' "north star." Outside, a patio allows for seating for up to ten guests, while the interior space — illuminated with red lighting and walls of wine bottles — offers a full bar with high-top tables and a dining room that can accommodate up to 60 diners.
"We now have a set of experiences behind us, and now we're opening ourselves up for a new adventure here," sums up Elliott. "I just can't wait."
QP Tapas at the Allocation Room. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; qptapas.com. Opens Friday, September 1. Wednesday through Saturday 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.