Here is that little dose of vitamin D you need today: A Publix ice cream truck is coming to South Florida this summer. Yes, a Publix green (the official color) and white, cute, little ice cream truck will be rolling through parts of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina this June and July.
According to Publix, the ice cream truck will be stopping by the MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park on July 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. before traveling up north to West Palm Beach, where it will make a stop at the Brightline station the following day.
The ice cream truck will be the first chance fans will get to try some of the new Publix Premium ice cream flavors, according to the supermarket. "Our Publix Premium ice cream and limited-edition flavors will keep you cool all summer long. Get a sneak peek of our flavors touring this summer. Whether you want something rich and sweet or bright and refreshing, there’s a flavor for everyone," states the website.
Popular Twitter account @PubSubs_on_sale posted to X (formerly Twitter) about the ice cream truck, which sent Pub Sub (Publix sandwiches) and Publix ice cream lovers into a frenzy.
The Publix Premium ice cream flavors being sold on the truck:
- Limited-Edition Lemon Berry Bliss
Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls.
- Limited-Edition Marry Me Strawberry
Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate flavored strawberry pecan bark.
- Limited-Edition Chocolate Cookie Quarry
Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.
- Limited-Edition Cold Brew Cookies & Crème
Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.
- Mint Chocolate Chip
Refreshingly cool mint ice cream filled with tasty bits of chocolate.
- Moose Tracks®
Smooth vanilla ice cream packed with peanut butter cups and swirls of famous Moose Tracks® fudge.
- Lactose-Free Vanilla
Vanilla ice cream made with real milk and cream, without the lactose.
Jacksonville, FL
June 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Seawalk Pavilion
199 Ocean Front N.
Orlando, FL
June 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park
1236 N. Orange Ave.
Lakeland, FL
June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park
1000 E. Edgewood Dr.
Tampa, FL
June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf
615 Channelside Dr.
St. Pete, FL
July 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. at St. Pete Pier
600 2nd Ave. NE
Fort Lauderdale, FL
July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at TheMKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park
23000 E. Las Olas Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL
July 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline
501 Evernia St.