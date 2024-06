FREE ICE CREAM 🍦



click to enlarge Publix Premium ice cream is going on tour throughout parts of the southeast this summer. @PubSubs_on_sale photo

Let's get straight to the *pint* (of ice cream): There is a monsoon happening this week across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and when we say monsoon, we mean it's raining arroz and frijoles over here. In times like these, we need some sunshine in the form of news or food. Better yet? In the form of both.Here is that little dose of vitamin D you need today: A Publix ice cream truck is coming to South Florida this summer. Yes, a Publix green (the official color) and white, cute, little ice cream truck will be rolling through parts of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina this June and July.According to Publix, the ice cream truck will be stopping by the MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Par k on July 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. before traveling up north to West Palm Beach, where it will make a stop at the Brightline station the following day.The ice cream truck will be the first chance fans will get to try some of the new Publix Premium ice cream flavors, according to the supermarket. "Our Publix Premium ice cream and limited-edition flavors will keep you cool all summer long. Get a sneak peek of our flavors touring this summer. Whether you want something rich and sweet or bright and refreshing, there’s a flavor for everyone," states the website.Popular Twitter account @PubSubs_on_sale posted to X (formerly Twitter) about the ice cream truck, which sent Pub Sub (Publix sandwiches) and Publix ice cream lovers into a frenzy - Limited-Edition Lemon Berry BlissLemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls.- Limited-Edition Marry Me StrawberryStrawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate flavored strawberry pecan bark.- Limited-Edition Chocolate Cookie QuarryChocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.- Limited-Edition Cold Brew Cookies & CrèmeCold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.- Mint Chocolate ChipRefreshingly cool mint ice cream filled with tasty bits of chocolate.- Moose Tracks®Smooth vanilla ice cream packed with peanut butter cups and swirls of famous Moose Tracks® fudge.- Lactose-Free VanillaVanilla ice cream made with real milk and cream, without the lactose.Jacksonville, FLJune 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Seawalk Pavilion199 Ocean Front N.Orlando, FLJune 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park1236 N. Orange Ave.Lakeland, FLJune 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park1000 E. Edgewood Dr.Tampa, FLJune 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf615 Channelside Dr.St. Pete, FLJuly 4, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. at St. Pete Pier600 2nd Ave. NEFort Lauderdale, FLJuly 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at TheMKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park23000 E. Las Olas Blvd.West Palm Beach, FLJuly 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline501 Evernia St.