Popular Tulum Cocktail Bar Opens in Wynwood

Miami has a plethora of Tulum-inspired bars and beach clubs, including Joia Beach Club and Baia Beach Club, but now, Wynwood is welcoming a brand new spot that isn't just Tulum-inspired — it hails directly from the tropical oasis.Tulum's very own Osmio Lounge has closed down in Tulum and relocated to Wynwood in Miami. The mystical-themed cocktail lounge has live DJs, a tapas menu, a hookah lounge, private rooms, and even a boutique.Founder and mixologist of the popular rooftop bar in Tulum, Brian Diaz, created the concept in Tulum with dreams of expanding the experience to Miami, and boy has he succeeded.Diaz teamed up with Miami-based hospitality group Dirty Rabbit Group, which owns concepts like the Dirty Rabbit , to make the bar come to life in Miami. The space mirrors Tulum and its energy; however, it has even more of an emphasis on craft cocktails and a Miami atmosphere than at the original Mexico location.Osmio will feature an array of carefully crafted cocktails that showcase Diaz's signature style, transporting patrons to a world of taste and sensation.Some of the bar's signature cocktails include the "Death by Tequila," which has a description that reads, "Dare to drink this perfect infusion of select roots and herbs," as well as the "Esmeralda," which is made with Monkey Shoulder whiskey, fresh plum, hibiscus tea, Secret Element sea moss, and house bitters.Other cocktails are named "Jungle Vibes," "Sexy Pleasure," and "Tropical Healing."Wow, we might just go for the cocktails.The food menu features tapas such as classic guacamole and chips, cheese tequeños, and, in classic Miami style, even ham croquetas.In addition to its vibrant main area with live DJ sets and a hookah lounge, Osmio will offer private rooms for those looking to elevate their experience and enjoy a more intimate setting.The boutique within the establishment will showcase curated items, adding a touch of luxury to the overall ambiance.