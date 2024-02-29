 Pinecrest Wayside Market Is a Miami Hidden Gem For Decades | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Pinecrest Wayside Market Has Secretly Raised Miami's Youth For More Than 20 Years

Pinecrest Wayside Market is not only home to Miami's best shakes and local produce, but it's also the second home for so many children growing up in Pinecrest and South Miami.
February 29, 2024
The owner of Pinecrest Wayside Market Eli Tako (pictured right) tends to his customers as he loves to do.
The owner of Pinecrest Wayside Market Eli Tako (pictured right) tends to his customers as he loves to do. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Share this:
On a Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., children flock to the cashier station of a charming, wooden fruit stand along Red Road in Pinecrest. An 8-year-old boy in his school uniform orders two small cookies-and-cream shakes made with yogurt and a small cherry snow cone.

The child picks up a pen and quickly scribbles an illegible signature onto a notecard, then scurries off to the side of the cashier's table with his siblings as if he's stolen something. On the contrary, the kid has just paid for the beverages on his family's account, one that's been active for more than years, thanks to this notecard.

No, it's not 1985. It's 2024. At Pinecrest Wayside Market — or, as locals call it, "Wayside" — there are no QR codes or discount codes. There are no gift cards or BOGO deals. Here, it's as old school as it gets in a city that couldn't be more the opposite.
click to enlarge A pile of produce at a market
The fruit is sourced from local farmers in South Florida at Pinecrest Wayside Market.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Wayside sources novelty ice creams from across the nation and produce from local farmers, gives local brands a chance to sell their baked goods at the cashier's table, slings cookies-and-cream shakes (not to mention fresh green juices), and maintains its customers' tabs on notecards.

That it persists in doing so as the current century nears the one-quarter mark is thanks to Miami native Eli Tako. A University of Miami grad, he bought the market, which originally opened in 1948, when its second owners listed it for sale in 2022.

"I used to go to the market when I went to Gulliver Academy when I was a little kid," Tako explains. "So, when I saw it on the market, I knew I had to own it."   

When he took over, Wayside's stock in trade was fresh local produce and the occasional shake. Tako knew he could do more for the community by expanding its offerings. But there was one thing he wasn't about to mess with, and that was the market's archaic system of keeping accounts — even accepting IOUs from children from time to time.

"When I bought the market, they had maybe 50 accounts. Now, I have 400," he says with a chuckle. "I do it with no scanning. I like to keep it old-school. If you change, all markets become the same thing. We have families that have four or five kids, and they all come. And the kids think they're getting it for free. The young kid is like, singing, going, 'Yay!' It's so wonderful."
click to enlarge a man holding a child
Pinecrest Wayside Market is a hidden gem in South Miami-Dade that has nourished the community for decades.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The clientele is primarily locals — parents taking their children to and from school, cyclists stopping in for a smoothie, passersby in search of a quick lunch. That said, come the weekend, tourists swing by to eat "where the locals do."

As for the shakes, you're welcome to go with something basic (Wayside is famous for its strawberry shakes), but the menu's all over the map, from Miami-inspired flavors like mamey and guava to creative ones that kids gravitate to, like the "Elvis," a classic mix of banana and peanut butter, or the cookies and cream. Also on offer: a variety of smoothies, juices, and prepared foods made fresh weekly. Standouts include the signature curry chicken salad with dried cranberries, the tuna salad, and the chicken cashew salad.

The abundance of loyal regulars underscores the old-school approach. Some customers stop by several times a day. Many are former classmates of Tako or attended other or nearby schools and now have children of their own who they bring to Wayside. He's something of a local celebrity.
click to enlarge Customers sitting at outdoor tables
A woman and a young girl sit at one of the three large picnic tables for Pinecrest Wayside Market customers to enjoy shakes, smoothies, lunch, and other snacks.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
If you become a regular at Wayside, chances are good that Tako will get to know you. He has a knack for listening to what each customer asks for, and if he doesn't currently carry it, he'll likely have it in stock within a few days. Maybe it's those gluten-free vegan chips by a hip brand like Siete. He recently teamed with a friend to open a coffee bar inside the market. Empanadas and chocolate-chip muffins are on deck, too.

"I add new products, but I've maintained the charm by adding local goods that you can only find here and vintage products you literally can't find anywhere else. Every time customers ask me for something, a couple of weeks later, I have it. I even have Wagyu beef now," he adds with a smile.

Pinecrest Wayside Market. 10070 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest. Open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is food editor of Miami New Times where she’s worked since December 2023. Prior to that, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about food for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole holds a bachelor’s of science in communication from the University of Miami where she also studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Staple Blue Collar Expands for First Time in More Than a Decade

Food & Drink News

Miami Staple Blue Collar Expands for First Time in More Than a Decade

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Crunchy, Crisp, and Completely Miami: Croquetaco Hits the 305

Food & Drink News

Crunchy, Crisp, and Completely Miami: Croquetaco Hits the 305

By Michelle Muslera
13 Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Miami

Lists

13 Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Viral Coral Gables Deli to Open an Italian Street Food Restaurant

Openings & Closings

Viral Coral Gables Deli to Open an Italian Street Food Restaurant

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation