Pharrell and David Guetta Join David Grutman's Entrepreneurship Class at LIV

A field trip may not be something new, but for students enrolled in FIU's "The David Grutman Experience: the Class", an outing to a laboratory will never quite cut it.

Last evening, the 200 or so students enrolled in Grutman's class on entrepreneurship found themselves at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau for a lesson in history, pop culture, and business acumen.

The nightclub was transformed into a postmodern classroom setting, with the students arranged both at the club's famous booths and white folding chairs as Grutman took center stage at what he calls "the cluster", that part of the club in front of the DJ booth where the nightclub owner places the A-listers who come to see and be seen.

Grutman was joined by Philip Goldfarb, president and chief operating officer for the Fontainebleau and Jeffrey Soffer of Fontainebleau Development.

Together, the three explained the intricacies of operating a mega resort that boasts 1,600 rooms and suites, multiple celebrity chef-driven restaurants, hundreds of staff, its own fishing boat, and one of the top ten grossing nightclubs in the country, according to Forbes.

The key to juggling it all? "It's the people who work here that make the Fontainebleau what it is," said Goldfarb. The FIU alum then got a round of applause after noting that 128 FIU graduates are on the resort's payroll, after encouraging the students to submit their own resumes.

David Grutman and Pharrell Courtesy David Grutman

Grutman then introduced his partner at Swan and Bar Bevy, Pharrell Williams as 200 phones started to record the moment. Williams talked about the value of partnerships and how teaming up with the right person can strengthen your business model. "Some people are visionaries and they need people to ground them. IF you are not a visionary, stand next to someone with vision."

Williams then gave another piece of advice to the fledgling entrepreneurs: go to Tokyo. He explained that if they wanted to go into the service industry, the best model they could possible find are businesses in Tokyo. "Their service is based on humility."

David Guetta Courtesy David Grutman

Before the class ended, Grutman has one more surprise up his sleeves. As the lights dimmed, the room transformed back from a classroom to a nightclub as DJ David Guetta manned the DJ booth.

In a phone call this morning, Grutman said that he wanted to bring his students to LIV so that they can experience being in the space. "A lot of kids don't get to be in this space. I think they were in awe of it." He admits even he's a little in awe of LIV, a space where the likes of Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland performed in the past. "This is where the biggest performers of my parents' era performed. It's so cool that I'm putting the top performers of my generation here."

Ever the showman, Grutman wants to add a tough of flair to a typical lecture series. "I want to make learning fun. It doesn't have to be boring. I promise you, my students think twice about skipping my class."