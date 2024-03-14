 Peruvian Restaurant and Pisco Bar Jarana Opens in Aventura | Miami New Times
Traditional Peruvian Flavors Take Center Stage at Jarana in Aventura

Aventura’s newest Peruvian eatery Jarana has opened its doors, inviting diners to feast on authentic criollo cuisine.
March 14, 2024
An homage to Lima's coastline and its seafood, the Jarana Marinera dish spotlights octopus, Peruvian scallops, swordfish, and shrimp grilled with anticuchera and chimichurri sauces.
An homage to Lima's coastline and its seafood, the Jarana Marinera dish spotlights octopus, Peruvian scallops, swordfish, and shrimp grilled with anticuchera and chimichurri sauces. Photo by Miami Chef
Acurio International, a subsidiary of the restaurant group led by celebrated chef Gastón Acurio, is spotlighting the vibrant spirit of Peruvian culture with its latest venture, Jarana. This new Peruvian restaurant and pisco bar opened its doors on March 11 at the Esplanade in Aventura, marking a significant expansion following the launch of its inaugural location in New Jersey last year.

At the helm of Jarana's kitchen is executive chef Martha Palacios, previously of the renowned Panchita restaurant in Lima, who has developed a menu that encapsulates criollo dishes — a cornerstone of Peruvian cuisine — in a contemporary yet accessible environment.
Jarana's design celebrates Peruvian culture with bold colors, original murals, and natural elements, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Win Person, COO of Acurio International, emphasizes the mission at Jarana. "Our goal was to transplant the traditional criollo dishes of Peru into the American dining scene. From chaufas and ceviches to lomo saltado and aji de gallina, we’re staying true to the essence of Lima’s cuisine with a presentation that is reminiscent of a homely, generous serving."

Defining what sets Jarana apart in Miami's crowded Peruvian restaurant scene, Person credits the authenticity and quality brought by chef Palacios. "Having a renowned Peruvian chef leading our kitchen ensures that both Peruvians and those new to the cuisine can discover the genuine flavors and traditions of our homeland."

Peruvian cuisine's diverse influences — from Japanese and Chinese to Italian — are celebrated on Jarana's menu. Tallarines bachiche combines linguini with aji amarillo-infused creamy sauce and sautéed lomo saltado beef, blending Peruvian spices with Italian pasta tradition. The menu further explores Peru's culinary diversity through Nikkei-inspired "Tuna Wantacos," featuring crispy wonton shells filled with tuna tartare, avocado, and aji amarillo sauce. Traditional anticuchos, skewered grilled meats, notably beef heart, are served with roasted potatoes and Peruvian corn, together with rocoto and Huacatay herb sauces, showcasing the fusion of local flavors and grilling techniques.
Handcrafted pisco cocktails are the stars of the drinks menu at Jarana in Aventura.
The restaurant's bar offers an extensive selection of Pisco-based cocktails, alongside wines and beers, housed within a striking 6,790 square-foot space designed by Peruvian interior designer Morandi. The design celebrates Peruvian culture with bold colors, original murals, and natural elements, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The open-air layout, accented by colorful lighting and an array of fine art, enhances the communal dining experience.

Jarana's atmosphere promises a casual, yet energized dining experience. Person details the ambiance, "The restaurant bridges energy with space through its vibrant colors, outdoor spaces, and open kitchen, while the pisco bar becomes a focal point of entertainment with a DJ set to perform on weekends, enhancing the dynamic, contemporary feel of the venue."

Looking ahead, Acurio International plans to deepen its footprint within the Florida market and explore new opportunities on the West Coast and in Texas. "The opening of Jarana in Aventura is just the beginning. We're excited about bringing our unique celebration of Peruvian culture and cuisine to more communities across the United States," Person concludes.

Jarana; 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 5150, Aventura, at Esplanade at Aventura; 786-840-8840; jaranarestaurant.com. Open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
