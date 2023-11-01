 October 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in October

Last month saw more than a dozen openings, a handful of closings, and still more to come.
November 1, 2023
Famed New York red sauce restaurant Rao's opened October 2023 in Miami Beach.
Famed New York red sauce restaurant Rao's opened October 2023 in Miami Beach. Rao's photo
If September felt like a busy month for Miami's restaurant scene, October somehow managed to one-up the count with its plethora of new restaurant opening announcements.

Big names opened their doors in the Magic City last month, from the much-anticipated Miami Beach debut of New York-based Rao's to the collaboration project between Groot Hospitality and Tao Hospitality with the launch of Casadonna at Miami's historic Women's Club.

Locally, Miami chefs Nuno Grullon, Michael Beltran, and Niven Patel welcomed their latest establishments with Grand Central, Eva, and Erb (respectively), while the annual opening of Knaus Berry Farm made its return on Halloween.

Two notable closings happened in October. They include Scott Conant's Scarpetta shuttering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to welcome Mirabella by Michael White, and Miracle Mile's the Gramercy.

And there's still more to come before the close of 2023, with Gordon Ramsay's Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat, and restaurateur José Andrés' Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

Here's a look at what's open, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's ever-changing culinary landscape.
Erba has opened in Coral Gables from partners Mohamed Alkassar and Niven Patel.
Alpareno Group photo
Openings
Closed
  • Scarpetta — The Fontainebleau Miami Beach restaurant by Scott Conant known for its handmade pasta and sophisticated Italian menu
  • The Gramercy Miami — The Coral Gables restaurant on Miracle Mile operated by Kiki on the River hospitality group
Much-anticipated omakase restaurant Ogawa will open in early November in Little River.
Ogawa photo
Coming Soon
  • Baoshi Asian Food Hall — new food hall opening this November in Pembroke Pines
  • Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
  • Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
  • Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club opening in Brickell
  • Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
  • Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
  • Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre
  • No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
  • Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River
  • Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
  • Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter
  • Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
  • Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in November
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
