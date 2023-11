Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in October

click to enlarge Erba has opened in Coral Gables from partners Mohamed Alkassar and Niven Patel. Alpareno Group photo

Casadonna — 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; casadonnamiami.com

— 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; casadonnamiami.com EntreNos — 9840 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; entrenosmiami.com

— 9840 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; entrenosmiami.com Erba — 227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; erbamiami.com

— 227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; erbamiami.com Eva and the Oyster Bar — 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; evacoconutgrove.com

— 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; evacoconutgrove.com Ford's Garage — 301 N. University Dr., Plantation; fordsgarageusa.com

— 301 N. University Dr., Plantation; fordsgarageusa.com Grand Central by Nuno Grullon — 7919 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; resy.com

— 7919 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; resy.com The Guest Kosher Restaurant — 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; theguest-miami.com

— 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; theguest-miami.com Knaus Berry Farm — 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; knausberryfarm.com

— 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; knausberryfarm.com La Terrasse & Metronome — 268 SW Eighth St., Miami; okeydokey.com

— 268 SW Eighth St., Miami; okeydokey.com Louie's at Palm House — 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; palmhousemiami.com/louies

— 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; palmhousemiami.com/louies Rao's — 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; raosrestaurants.com

— 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; raosrestaurants.com Meat Market — 2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton; meatmarket.net

— 2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton; meatmarket.net Mr. O1 — 1065 95th St., Bay Harbour Islands; mistero1.com

— 1065 95th St., Bay Harbour Islands; mistero1.com Night Swim — 700 NE Second Ave., Miami; nightswimrooftop.com

— 700 NE Second Ave., Miami; nightswimrooftop.com The Salty — 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; saltydonut.com

— 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; saltydonut.com Teatro — 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org/teatro

Scarpetta — The Fontainebleau Miami Beach restaurant by Scott Conant known for its h andmade pasta and sophisticated Italian menu

restaurant andmade pasta and sophisticated Italian menu The Gramercy Miami — The Coral Gables restaurant on Miracle Mile operated by Kiki on the River hospitality group

Much-anticipated omakase restaurant Ogawa will open in early November in Little River.



Baoshi Asian Food Hall — new food hall opening this November in Pembroke Pines

— new food hall opening this November in Pembroke Pines Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal

— Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre

— New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral

— The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club opening in Brickell

— h.wood Group's popular supper club opening in Brickell Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter

— NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter

— Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell

— Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

— David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell

— Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant

— The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami

— opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach

— Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future

— beloved restaurant reopening in the future Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location

— vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter

— Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre

— a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location

— Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River

— restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building

— Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations

— expanding with several new locations Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group

— restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter

— vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location

— Doral food hall opening a second location Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in November

— New Coral Gables location opening in November Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant

— Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida

— plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach

— The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's

— Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations

— opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

If September felt like a busy month for Miami's restaurant scene, October somehow managed to one-up the count with its plethora of new restaurant opening announcements.Big names opened their doors in the Magic City last month, from the much-anticipated Miami Beach debut of New York-based Rao's to the collaboration project between Groot Hospitality and Tao Hospitality with the launch of Casadonna at Miami's historic Women's Club.Locally, Miami chefs Nuno Grullon, Michael Beltran, and Niven Patel welcomed their latest establishments with Grand Central, Eva, and Erb (respectively), while the annual opening of Knaus Berry Farm made its return on Halloween.Two notable closings happened in October. They include Scott Conant's Scarpetta shuttering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to welcome Mirabella by Michael White, and Miracle Mile's the Gramercy.And there's still more to come before the close of 2023, with Gordon Ramsay's Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat , and restaurateur José Andrés' Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.Here's a look at what's open, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's ever-changing culinary landscape.