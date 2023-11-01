Every Notable Miami Restaurant Opening and Closing in October

Big names opened their doors in the Magic City last month, from the much-anticipated Miami Beach debut of New York-based Rao's to the collaboration project between Groot Hospitality and Tao Hospitality with the launch of Casadonna at Miami's historic Women's Club.
Locally, Miami chefs Nuno Grullon, Michael Beltran, and Niven Patel welcomed their latest establishments with Grand Central, Eva, and Erb (respectively), while the annual opening of Knaus Berry Farm made its return on Halloween.
Two notable closings happened in October. They include Scott Conant's Scarpetta shuttering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to welcome Mirabella by Michael White, and Miracle Mile's the Gramercy.
And there's still more to come before the close of 2023, with Gordon Ramsay's Asian-themed restaurant, Lucky Cat, and restaurateur José Andrés' Zaytinya at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach.
Here's a look at what's open, what's closed, and what's coming next to Miami's ever-changing culinary landscape.
- Casadonna — 1737 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami; casadonnamiami.com
- EntreNos — 9840 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; entrenosmiami.com
- Erba — 227 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; erbamiami.com
- Eva and the Oyster Bar — 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; evacoconutgrove.com
- Ford's Garage — 301 N. University Dr., Plantation; fordsgarageusa.com
- Grand Central by Nuno Grullon — 7919 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; resy.com
- The Guest Kosher Restaurant — 2995 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; theguest-miami.com
- Knaus Berry Farm — 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; knausberryfarm.com
- La Terrasse & Metronome — 268 SW Eighth St., Miami; okeydokey.com
- Louie's at Palm House — 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; palmhousemiami.com/louies
- Rao's — 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; raosrestaurants.com
- Meat Market — 2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton; meatmarket.net
- Mr. O1 — 1065 95th St., Bay Harbour Islands; mistero1.com
- Night Swim — 700 NE Second Ave., Miami; nightswimrooftop.com
- The Salty — 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; saltydonut.com
- Teatro — 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org/teatro
- Scarpetta — The Fontainebleau Miami Beach restaurant by Scott Conant known for its handmade pasta and sophisticated Italian menu
- The Gramercy Miami — The Coral Gables restaurant on Miracle Mile operated by Kiki on the River hospitality group
- Baoshi Asian Food Hall — new food hall opening this November in Pembroke Pines
- Big Chicken — Chicken-centric, fast-casual concept from former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — New York burger and shake restaurant at Brickell City Centre
- Carl's Jr. — The fast food restaurant chain will open its first East Coast restaurant in Doral
- Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club opening in Brickell
- Eataly — NYC favorite coming to Miami Worldcenter
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Felice — Following West Palm Beach, a new Miami location is expected to open in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
- Itamae Ao — The Chang family will reopen Itamae as an omakase restaurant
- Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant coming to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in the former Bahia Mar location
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Motek — a new flagship location coming to Brickell City Centre
- No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
- Ogawa — restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda's newest restaurant location planned for Little River
- Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Shiso — restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
- Sixty Vines — vineyard-inspired sustainable restaurant with wine-on-tap program coming to Miami Worldcenter
- Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
- Sprouts — New Coral Gables location opening in November
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura will open a restaurant on the rooftop space at Julia & Henry's
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Zaytinya — José Andrés will open his Mediterranean-themed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach